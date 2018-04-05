QuantNasdaqPro

Discover QuantNasdaqPro, the definitive trading strategy designed specifically to trade the Nasdaq index within H1. Our volatility and price-based strategy has been meticulously tested millions of times using advanced quantitative stress testing software and has proven effective in the real market.
Main Features:

 Trading on Volatility and Price: Take advantage of market opportunities based on changes in volatility and price, providing precise signals to maximize profits.
 Extensively Tested: Our strategy has been subjected to millions of stress tests with advanced quantitative software and validated under real market conditions to ensure its reliability and consistency.
 Fully Configurable and Customizable: Adjust the parameters to your needs and preferences. You can freely choose the trading schedule that best suits your trading style.
 Lot Control: Define maximum and minimum lots with multipliers to manage risk efficiently.

Recommendations for use:

 Index: Nasdaq
 Deadline: H1
 Minimum Deposit: $1000
 Account Type: ECN, Raw or Razor with low spreads.
 Recommended Brokers: Darwinex, IC Markets, Pepperstone, or any broker with low spreads.

Important:

It is crucial to use LOW SPREAD accounts for the best results! We highly recommend the use of hedging accounts to maximize your chances of trading success.

With this strategy, you will be equipped with a powerful tool that has proven its ability to generate consistent and profitable results in one of the most dynamic markets in the world. Start trading the Nasdaq Index with confidence and precision with our volatility and price trading strategy!
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Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Simon Reeves
5 (15)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Gold Atlas
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4.61 (23)
Experts
UPDATE - VERY FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! Prop Firm Ready! Multi-Breakout System for Gold (XAUUSD) No Martingale / No Grid 20-Year Backtest 7-Month Live Results [Live Signal]  | [FTMO Results]   |  [Public Community]   |  [User Manual] What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach to capture both intraday moves and larger trend breakouts. The system is not based on indicators or fixed timeframes and u
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