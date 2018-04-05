Discover QuantNasdaqPro, the definitive trading strategy designed specifically to trade the Nasdaq index within H1. Our volatility and price-based strategy has been meticulously tested millions of times using advanced quantitative stress testing software and has proven effective in the real market.

Main Features:



Trading on Volatility and Price: Take advantage of market opportunities based on changes in volatility and price, providing precise signals to maximize profits.

Extensively Tested: Our strategy has been subjected to millions of stress tests with advanced quantitative software and validated under real market conditions to ensure its reliability and consistency.

Fully Configurable and Customizable: Adjust the parameters to your needs and preferences. You can freely choose the trading schedule that best suits your trading style.

Lot Control: Define maximum and minimum lots with multipliers to manage risk efficiently.



Recommendations for use:



Index: Nasdaq

Deadline: H1

Minimum Deposit: $1000

Account Type: ECN, Raw or Razor with low spreads.

Recommended Brokers: Darwinex, IC Markets, Pepperstone, or any broker with low spreads.



Important:



It is crucial to use LOW SPREAD accounts for the best results! We highly recommend the use of hedging accounts to maximize your chances of trading success.



With this strategy, you will be equipped with a powerful tool that has proven its ability to generate consistent and profitable results in one of the most dynamic markets in the world. Start trading the Nasdaq Index with confidence and precision with our volatility and price trading strategy!

