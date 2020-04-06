TR Basket AI Pro

TR Basket AI Pro — Adaptive Basket Trading System

📌 Overview


TR Basket AI Pro is an advanced, adaptive basket-based trading system designed for traders who seek consistency, controlled risk, and automation-driven decision making.

It is built for Forex, Gold, Crypto and Indices, with an intelligent execution model that prioritizes risk stability over aggressive profit-chasing.


This system is not a typical Grid or Martingale.

Instead, it operates using smart layered scaling, risk-weighted exposure, and AI-assisted market adaptation logic, making it suitable for real accounts and long-term growth.

🚀 Key Features


✔ Adaptive Basket Positioning System

✔ AI-assisted decision layers & market behavior adaptation

✔ Multi-Market compatibility (FX, Gold, Crypto, Indices)

✔ Risk-First execution (no blind martingale loops)

✔ Automatic capital-scaled lot sizing

✔ Multi-session learning behavior & timing filters

✔ Works on H1 timeframe with Plug & Play SET Files

✔ Supports small, medium, and large accounts

🧠 Designed For

  • Traders who prefer automation over emotional trading

  • Investors who want controlled, scalable exposure

  • Anyone tired of manual chart watching & reactive trading

  • Users who want realistic, repeatable long-term performance


This system is not a “get-rich-quick EA”.
It is engineered for professional structured trading.

📊 Setup & Timeframe

  • Recommended TF: H1

  • Recommended Accounts: from $1,500 up to $100,000+

  • Recommended Markets: Major FX + Gold, optional Crypto & Indices

  • VPS: Low-latency recommended

🎯 SET Files (Plug & Play)


Multiple risk-balanced presets are available for:

  • Small accounts

  • Medium accounts

  • Large portfolios

  • Conservative mode

  • Smart adaptive mode

  • Full market mode


Official SET Pack is included for all buyers.
Contact support after activation for installation guide.

🛠 Support & User Community


After purchase, you will gain access to our private support channel, detailed installation steps, and setup assistance.


Telegram Support Channel:

https://t.me/TR_app_kw

🏁 Final Note


If you’re looking for a professional, structured, and adaptive automated system that focuses on capital safety and controlled development,

TR Basket AI Pro is built specifically for you.


おすすめのプロダクト
MonexScalp
Behzad Shadfar
エキスパート
Monex Scalp is an intelligent trading robot designed for 1-minute time frames, offering simplicity and efficiency for traders. Key Features: •   User-Friendly Settings:   Monex Scalp offers straightforward settings, making it accessible for traders of all experience levels. •   Session Scheduling:   Customize trading sessions to align with various market hours, enhancing strategy execution. •   Adjustable Stop-Loss:   Set personalized stop-loss levels to effectively manage risk according to yo
Lunexa MT4
Aren Davidian
エキスパート
Lunexa – The Intelligent Trading Robot MT5 Version   :   h ttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143765 products List :   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/arendav/seller Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2341558 Why Lunexa? In the ruthless world of trading, there's no place for luck—only intelligent algorithms and adaptive systems survive. Lunexa is the result of over 20 years of research, development, and testing on more than 2 million real market data points, built with o
Equilibrium Trader
Stefan Petkov
5 (1)
エキスパート
お願いします !   MetaTrader 4プラットフォームの制限と、一度に1つの通貨ペアしかテストできないというプラットフォームの制約のため、Equilibrium Traderをストラテジーテスターで試すことはしないでください。Equilibrium Traderは同時に複数のFX通貨ペアのポジションを保持します。 ライブトレード結果 :  https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/1877603 MetaTrader 5バージョン :  https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/94695 Equilibrium Trader は、高リスクな外国為替市場で安全かつ安定したトレード体験を提供するために設計された完全自動化のトレードインターフェースです。 当社は多様化を非常に重視しており、内部分析とプロのセキュリティツールの使用は、効果的なリスク管理への取り組みを証明しています。また、当社のトレードインターフェースは、比較的低い投資リスク戦略を採用しており、すべての取引にアクティブなストップロスが設定されており、トレード
GerFX Crypto Maniac
Exler Consulting GmbH
エキスパート
Please be aware of the risks involved using an automated trading strategy: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but execution of the SL depends on your broker, so losses can be larger if there is slippage. LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left
WOW Dash Scalper IB Pro1 Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
エキスパート
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M30 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M30 Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 8 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pairs, MaxSlippage  - upto cur
AuroraV5
Ron Fritzhugh Bryan
エキスパート
I could write a fantastic description with lots of quantitative testing parameters but we have a saying that "taste of a pudding is in the eating " so I will simple put a CHALLENGE :Test this EA on any of the major and minor pairs (AUD,USD,EUR,CHF,NZD )and I guarantee you  50% discount if you can prove in a test on any of the major pairs above  that you have incurred  more than 3 error runs. *NOW HAPPY TESTING* Then you get to write the description unhindered!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Destiny Master
Victor Adhitya
エキスパート
Your destiny is in your hand, This EA design to control your RISK PER TRADE so even you using the martingale system you can control your drawdown. Every failure of your entry will partial hedge with this ea, so the floating loss will reduce and the drawdown can be controlled. You need Broker with this requirement spesification : - Hedging Account (dont use Netting Account) - Big leverage  - NO SWAP  - NO COMMISION - NO Hidden Cost - Margin Hedge = 0 - Low spread  - Low slippage
WOW Dash DotFX5 NY Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
エキスパート
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - H4 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H1, H4 and D1 Strategies you can using both MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 8 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pa
Dragon Tongues
Jin Hu Han
エキスパート
This strategy is characterized by simplicity and rudeness. Simple things, it is widely applicable, durable, strong stability. This is an advantage to having a certain amount of money, because the demand for big money is stable. The need for small capital is efficiency. Efficiency requires Intensive farming. There are a lot of things you can refine to increase your efficiency. But I’m not sure I can build a sophisticated EA money machine. Efficiency and stability are a dialectical relationship. H
DMZ X Zone Robot
Suriya Thammalungka
エキスパート
DMZ X Zone Robot  is the Expert Advisors trading with a combination of multiple strategy trading algorithms (Trend, Hedging, and Money Management with Martingale Zone recovery).  The Trading algorithms. 1. Follow trends with Indicators is Moving average and Envelopes. 2. Open order two ways that trading both BUY and SELL. 3. Open STOP orders for hedging with zone recovery distance. 4. Close orders and exit with a profit.  How to work? Open BUY When Moving Average is Above Envelopes Line Upper.
Big Player EA Usdjpy
Hulya Cinar
エキスパート
Big Player EA USDJPY is an EA that generates trading signals with custom strategies. The EA scans 5 months of history and generates signals and buys or sells on these signals. At least 5 months of data should be behind when testing the EA. Also, cross Takeprofit strategies are implemented in the EA. Single, double, triple and quad TP strategies are applied. Thanks to the cross Takeprofit strategies, the EA works easily even during high activity times. Big Player EA Family Single Symbols:   EUR
Intelligent trend
Yang Pei Qin
エキスパート
1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
Kovner System
Burcak Sengezer
エキスパート
Kovner System EA  is a professional and automated scalper. Easy to use, proved strategy and just focused on EURCHF. This EA uses some calculated price actions with 7 indicators' confirmations. The EA sets everything automatically. Advantages NO Grid, NO Martingale, NO Averaging and high risk strategies. The EA always uses Stop Loss and Trailing. Dropdown style Money Management can be set easily. Also, fixed lot size available. No needs extra settings. Default settings are enough. Requirements
EA Semi Auto Trade
Santi Dankamjad
エキスパート
Semi-Automatic Trading EA Description This EA is designed for semi-automatic trading, requiring the user to have a good understanding of the following functions: Automatic Trading with 3 MAs : The EA analyzes and trades based on signals generated by three Moving Averages (MA). Users must configure the MA settings according to their strategy. Drawing Trendlines : Users can draw trendlines on the trading platform to identify market trends. The EA will place trades when the price breaks through the
KT Gold Nexus EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
エキスパート
ICMarkets ライブシグナル： こちらをクリック KT Gold Nexus EAで成功するために必要なこと 忍耐。規律。時間。 KT Gold Nexus EAは、プロのトレーダーやプライベートファンドマネージャーが実際に採用している、現実的なトレーディング手法を基に構築されています。短期的な派手さや一時的な利益ではなく、長期にわたる安定性と一貫性を重視した設計となっています。 本EAは長期運用を前提として設計されています。その本来のポテンシャルを体感するためには、最低でも1年間の継続運用を推奨します。プロのトレーディングと同様に、損失が発生する週や、場合によっては数か月間のドローダウン期間が生じることもありますが、これは正常なプロセスです。重要なのは、より長い期間における累積パフォーマンスです。 多くのグリッド型やマーチンゲール型システムは、初期段階では急速な利益を示しますが、最終的に口座破綻へと至るケースがほとんどです。本EAはそのようなリスクを回避し、安定的かつコントロールされた成長を目的として開発されています。 イントロダクション KT Gold Nexus EAは、
Arman Flying EA R1
Samir Arman
エキスパート
Hello everyone, the expert works on pending deals moving with the price When a deal is activated, the take profit and stop loss are placed When moving with the profit, the other pending deal moves with the price Until it closes with a profit or loss and works again in the same way There are no complications or indicators in the expert The expert is very simple in his work Work on the five minutes, capital $ 100 or more The lot size will work based on the capital Work on gold A zero is placed on
Pure Rage MT4
Andrey Barinov
エキスパート
Pure Rage AI: aggressive Expert Advisor with AI confirmations. Finally, the Expert Advisor which uses AI in the right way! Pure Rage AI combines sophisticated built-in trading strategy based on proven rules, with the cutting-edge technology of OpenAI’s ChatGPT which servers as additional entry filter. This isn’t just another empty claim — Pure Rage AI provides a genuine, fully integrated AI solution that analyzes market data, makes forecasts, and explains them to you in clear, actionable terms.
The Collector
PRAIWAN NORANARTPUNYA
エキスパート
Risk Disclaimer: Foreign Exchange is one of an unpredictable  market in the universe. Backtest which author provided could not guarantee that they will have an excellent result in forward trading. As the above reason, please be aware if you use this EA with large amount funding which you could not effort to lose. Live Results !! Live Signal 1 -> Please PM for link Summary: The Collector, same as its name, this EA is semi-fully automated Expert which will act as your representative. It will ru
Neon Bot EA
Aleksandr Ivanov
エキスパート
They say that currency market is flat most of the time.  NEON Bot EA based on this principle namely on the logic price's return to average value with filtering entry due to custom indicator. EA uses the strategy of martingale therefore it sets stop-loss for each position separately. Also the quantity of orders in the grid is limited. Don't try to change recommended MM to avoid a large drawdown.  Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/samivanov/seller !Attention! EA is sensitive to chart perio
The Golden Pharaoh EA2
Samir Arman
エキスパート
Hello all The expert works on the moving average indicator Calculating the number of points from the current price and the index Entering into a profit deal 5 pips If the trend reverses with a new signal, it enters a trade with the trend with opening consolidation deals with the same size of the original lot With the closure of all together on a profit of  5 points Cooling deals with the same size of the basic lot 15 pips opens a new trade Work on the M15. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Aut
Pip Professional
Yaroslav Varankin
エキスパート
Pip Professional: A Reliable Advisor Pip Professional is a reliable advisor that operates on a new algorithm featuring three filters and uses moving averages (MA) to determine the trend. Recommendations: Max Spread: Trades will not be opened once the set spread value is reached. Slippage: Deviation from the price at the moment of order opening. Take Profit: 40 pips. Stop Loss: 35 pips. Lots: Trade size of 0.1. Timeframe: From M1 to D1. Currency Pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, and others. You can test th
For RSI Entry Points Test
Davit Beridze
エキスパート
This EA is Created just for RSI Entry points Indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67581 Test, to show indicators profitable parameters and to give potential buyers possibility to backtest indicator Entries. EA opens Buy orders on Buy Arrows and Sell orders on Sell Arrows of the indicator, orders are closed on opposite signals. EA is not created for Live automated trading, thats not the goal to sell EA, but any ways if you like it and need it, you can rent. Default settings are fo
Athekros
Jacob Zerella
エキスパート
Introduction to Athekros The development team has a finance and risk management background and for this reason the EA exploits main financial theories in order to trade. The trading system has been built with a primary goal: replicate the strategies of investment funds exploiting the accessibility of retail trading systems. For this reason performance are designed for longer time horizons. You do not need any knowledge, use default settings and no pre-optimization needed since optimization is no
Work Stations
Maryna Shulzhenko
エキスパート
Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
Amazing Brain MT4
Amazing Traders
エキスパート
Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result.   It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a ver
Arman Flying EA X3
Samir Arman
エキスパート
Hello all The expert works by hanging pending deals moving with the price when activating a transaction It closes on the stop loss or on a profit from the pursuit of profit Work on low spread currency pairs Like dollar yen currency The work is done with the same settings as the expert, or it can be modified as the user likes Work on a timing of 15M or more as the user likes parameters: Transaction_Movement : Movement =true  . no Movement=false . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to auto
LENA Scalp
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
4.4 (5)
エキスパート
LENA Scalp 高度なストップロステクノロジーと人工知能を活用したLena Expert Advisorは、革新的なトレーディング体験を提供します。 Lenaのロボットは、大きなストップロス、マーチンゲール、またはグリッドトレーディングを使用しません。代わりに、市場の状況に適応する動的なストップロスシステムを採用しています。 人工知能による分析は、戦略に基づいた市場の重要な機会を特定するのに役立ちます。 この自動化されたトレーディングソリューションは、経験豊富なトレーダーによって設計された堅実で実証済みのアプローチに基づいており、信頼性と効率性を提供します。 大きな損失制限は使用せず、アクティブ化が無効であることを検出すると、可能な限り最小限の損失で終了し、ライブ口座での取引 (これは人工知能の検出です) を終了します。 完全版を購入すると、 Hijack の無料コピーが送られます。       HiJack: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133565      1ヶ月未満で150％の利益        -----------
Hedge Way
Everton Fontes Dos Santos
エキスパート
Hedge Way Introducing Hedge Way, an innovative Expert Advisor (EA) that strategically utilizes the hedge strategy to close both full and partial orders, aiming to minimize risk and optimize results. This marks the release of an advanced EA, renowned for its unique operational capability. While it can automatically open orders, its true potential is revealed when used manually as part of a strategy. Instead of relying solely on the conventional stop loss, this EA employs a hedge technique, gradu
Pemburu Uanx Ultimate
Maldini Yoga Pratama
エキスパート
EA Pemburu Uanx  Ultimate is a combination of the old EA buy sell scalper, mood ea and ea grid period. Average profitability on the optimal set is 12-25% per month, on the conservative set 5-15%, on the aggressive set from 30 to 150% per month.EA Pemburu Uanx Ultimate is an EA with a scalping strategy system by opening buy and sell positions together, it is recommended to use large and sufficient equity because this EA is a martiangle grid system. The capital requirement of this EA is quite larg
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT5バージョン：  ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用していま
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT5バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT4 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! ルール   正確さと規律をもって取引を行ってください。 クォンタムキング EA     構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合しました。M5 上の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロフェッショナルの両
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
エキスパート
Aura Neuron は、Aura シリーズのトレーディング システムを引き継ぐ独特のエキスパート アドバイザーです。高度なニューラル ネットワークと最先端のクラシック トレーディング戦略を活用することで、Aura Neuron は優れた潜在的パフォーマンスを備えた革新的なアプローチを提供します。完全に自動化されたこのエキスパート アドバイザーは XAUUSD (GOLD) などの通貨ペアを取引するように設計されています。1999 年から 2023 年まで、これらのペアで一貫した安定性が実証されています。このシステムは、マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルピングなどの危険な資金管理手法を回避しているため、あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。Aura Neuron は、多層パーセプトロン (MLP) ニューラル ネットワークを搭載しており、これを利用して市場のトレンドと動きを予測します。MLP はフィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) の一種で、特に単一の隠し層で構成されている場合は「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがよくあります。MLP には、入力
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
エキスパート
Goldex AI：今日の成功は明日の果実となる 期間限定の超割引！ 値上げ前の最後の2枚が299USドル。 ライブシグナル > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI 高リスクセット マニュアルと設定ファイル：マニュアルと設定ファイルを受け取るには、購入後にご連絡ください。 価格： 開始価格は899ドルで、10回販売されるごとに199ドル上がります。 コピー可能数：2 Goldex AI - ニューラルネットワーク、トレンド、プライスアクションを備えた高度なトレーディングロボット。 Goldex AIは、金のサポートとレジスタンスをブレイクするプライスアクションを利用する高性能取引ロボットで、市場のニューヨークセッションの動きを最大限に利用することで、可能な限り高い利益を得ることができます。 このロボットは、インテリジェント・リカバリーと呼ばれる戦略を持っており、損失が発生した後、その可能性のある損失を短期間で回復するために、より大きなロットをオープンします。 Goldex AIにはスマート・ニュース・フィルターが内蔵されており、中程度のインパクトのニュースがない
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
エキスパート
ChatGPT TurboによるAI駆動テクノロジー Infinity EA は、GBPUSD および XAUUSD 向けに設計された高度な取引エキスパート アドバイザーです。安全性、一貫したリターン、無限の収益性に重点を置いています。マーチンゲールやグリッド取引などの高リスク戦略に依存する他の多くの EA とは異なり、Infinity EA は、機械学習に組み込まれたニューラル ネットワーク、ChatGPT の最新バージョンによって提供されるデータ分析 AI ベースのテクノロジーに基づく、規律ある収益性の高いスキャルピング戦略を採用し、全体的な取引体験を卓越したものにします。 6,000 人を超えるメンバーが参加する MQL5 コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーとつながりましょう。最新の製品アップデート、ヒント、独占コンテンツを常に入手しましょう。 MT5バージョン Infinity EAの設定方法 特徴 Infinity EA は AI 主導のスキャルピング戦略を活用します。 EA はリアルタイムのデータ分析のために ChatGPT-4 Turbo と統合されています。 I
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
エキスパート
2025年を代表する最強クラスの自動売買戦略の一つ 私たちは、2025年における最も強力な裁量トレード戦略の一つを、 TMA（トライアングル移動平均）とCGロジック に基づいた **完全自動化エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）**へと変換しました。 本EAは、 高精度なエントリー、スマートな指値注文、厳格なリスク管理 を目的として設計されており、 **すべてのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応しています。 最適なパフォーマンスを得るため、 スプレッドが10ポイント未満のECN口座 での使用を推奨します。 これにより、正確な注文執行と最小限のスリッページが実現されます。 チャートに適用し、リスクに応じて設定を調整するだけで、 プロレベルの自動売買を体験できます。  主な特徴 **全てのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応 5 min   SET FILE 指値注文（Buy Stop / Sell Stop）による取引戦略 価格に追従するスマートな指値注文管理 逆張り（リバース）モード対応 自動ロット管理（Auto Lot）搭載 時間フィルターおよび移動平均
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
超最適化バージョン – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 （MT4バージョン）は、これまでで最も強力で、安定性が高く、洗練されたリリースです。 HFTは高頻度スキャルピングEAであり、ゴールド（XAUUSD）のM1タイムフレームのみで取引を行います。毎日多数の取引を実行し、 非常に現実的なロットサイズ でスキャルピング戦略を実現します。そのため、専用のスキャルピング口座（RAWまたはECN）が必要です。 ICMarkets のRAW口座が特に推奨されており、低スプレッドかつ他社よりもスリッページが少ないのが特長です。 安定したインターネット接続またはVPSが必要です。 ご注意ください：ターミナルが停止すると、 FAST M1 は口座の制御を失います 。 公式チャンネル:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主な改善点 エントリーロジックの改善 EAは主要トレンド方向のみでエントリーします。逆張りは一切行いません。 勝率の向上 内部ロジックが調整され、トレードの成功率が上昇しました。 口
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
エキスパート
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポート
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
エキスパート
DCA CYCLEMAX の紹介 Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here 概要 DCA CYCLEMAX は、市場で一方向に強いトレンドを示す資産に最適化された強力な半自動のグリッドトレーディングプログラム（EA）です。 特に、金（GOLD）、ナスダック100（NS100）、暗号通貨など、ボラティリティが高く安定したトレンドが見られる資産に効果的です。 DCA（ドルコスト平均法）戦略を使用して、損失リスクを管理しながら資産を時間をかけて管理します。 このEAはエントリーの区間を戦略的に設計し、トレンドが続く間にグリッド方式で複数のポジションを開き、手動エントリーと手動利確も含むプロセスで設定目標に達すると自動的に決済する機能を提供します。 横ばい相場の際には、DCA CycleMax EAと反対方向に動作するDCA CycleMax Hedge EAを併用する
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
エキスパート
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
エキスパート
24時間のフラッシュセール - たった$199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms"は、特にUS30ペアで取引するために設計された高頻度取引（HFT）の挑戦に対応した専用のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 他のトップエキスパートアドバイザーやインジケーターについては、以下を参照してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 私はロス（Los）です。詳細な情報を受け取るためには、こちらに登録してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ HFTとは？ 高頻度取引（HFT）は、強力なコンピュータプログラムを使用して数分の一秒で大量の注文を実行する取引手法です。HFTは複数の市場を分析し、現行の市況に基づいて注文を実行するために高度なアルゴリズムを利用します。最も高速な実行速度を持つトレーダーがより利益を上げやすく、HFTは高い売買回転率と注文対取引比率が特徴です。 したがって、このEAは1段階または2段階の挑戦にのみ適してお
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
エキスパート
The Golden Way は MT4 プラットフォーム向けの自動取引ソフトウェアです。同ソフトは総合的なハイブリッド戦略を採用し、複数のサブストラテジーが連携して機能することで、金（XAUUSD）市場における買い（ロング）と売り（ショート）の機会を正確に捉え、様々な市場環境下でタイミング良く取引を把握するお手伝いをします。成熟した取引ロジックに基づき、金市場でのプロフェッショナルかつ効率的な取引操作を実現します。 設定情報 通貨ペア：XAUUSD 時間軸：M5 タイムフレーム 初期預け金：500USD 以上を推奨 レバレッジ：1:100 ～ 1:1000 アカウント：高パフォーマンスでスプレッドの低い任意のアカウント 正確にバックテストを行う方法 最低 500USD の預け金を選択します。 M5 タイムフレームを選択し、任意の日付範囲を設定し、「各ティック（Every Tick）」を選択します。 指定された範囲内でご自身に適したレバレッジを選択します。 「テスト開始」をクリックします。 ご使用方法 製品購入後、速やかに MQL5 フォーラムでお問い合わせください — 設定をお手伝
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
エキスパート
CyNera：あなたの取引、私たちの技術 マニュアルとセットファイル: 購入後にご連絡いただければ、マニュアルとセットファイルをお送りします 価格: 価格は販売されたライセンスの数に応じて上昇します 利用可能なコピー: 4 金取引は、市場で最も変動の激しい金融商品であり、精密さ、徹底した分析、そして強力なリスク管理が求められます。CyNeraエキスパートアドバイザーは、これらの要素を巧みに組み合わせ、最適な金取引を実現するために設計された高度なシステムです。CyNeraの高度な戦略と技術は、経験豊富なトレーダーだけでなく、初心者にも、金取引がもたらす独自の課題やチャンスを乗り越えるための支援を提供します。 CyNeraは、金市場の複雑さに対応した信頼できるソリューションを提供します。適応性に優れたインテリジェントな戦略と、多時間枠分析、自動取引調整、そして正確なリスク管理などの高度な機能を組み合わせています。この柔軟性により、CyNeraは市場の急速な変化に即座に対応しつつ、長期的に資本を守るための強力なツールとなります。 シンボル XAUUSD (ゴールド) 時間枠 M30  
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
エキスパート
KonokaSysteｍNEO は、KonokaSystemをベースに、新たな個性を持つ3姉妹( NEO・JOY・FUN )の1つで、オリジナルのEAです。 トレードスタイルは日本時間の夜中から日中をターゲットにしたデイトレードです。 通貨ペアは”USDJPY”で、M5の始値でエントリーします。 3姉妹はそれぞれに異なったロジックで、2種類のエントリーと、2種類のエグジットを装備しています。 グリッドやマーチンゲールのロジックは使用していません。 内部ロジックにより利益と損失を繰り返し、損失を飲み込んで成長します。 KonokaSystemNEO は、勝率重視ではありません。 TPとSLは共に100Pipsでやや大きくしています。(ストップ狩りの対策) その損失は大きいですが、本来最も危険なのは、損失が連続で発生する事です。 KonokaSystemNEO は、逆張りの弱点である暴騰や暴落による連続の損失を減らす様に設計しています。 NEOの元になったEA: https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/573517                      
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
エキスパート
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Stratos Mistral mt4
Michela Russo
エキスパート
LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
エキスパート
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.25 (4)
エキスパート
ThraeX – M1スキャルピング   (DAX, XAU, etc) ローマ時代の規律と精密さに着想を得た ThraeX（スレイクス） は、 MetaTrader 4 向けに設計された 高頻度取引専用エキスパートアドバイザー（EA） です。 特に 1分足（M1） チャートでのスキャルピング取引に最適化されており、市場の急速な変動を処理し、短期的な価格変動を高い速度と適応性で検出・対応します。 主な特徴： ️ M1スキャルピングロジック – リアルタイムデータに基づく高頻度な意思決定を実現。 ️ 高速実行システム – ボラティリティの高い市場における微細な価格変動に素早く反応。 自己適応型パラメータ – 外部データやプラットフォーム接続に依存せず、内蔵アルゴリズムによって価格の変化に自動適応。 継続的な最適化 – 最新の市場データをもとに行動を調整し、時間の経過とともに精度を高める。 ️ 外部依存なし – 完全自律型で、外部プラットフォーム、API、ファイル接続は不要。 コンパクトなスキャルピング構造 – 低レイテンシー環境と高速実行のために設計。 技術仕
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
エキスパート
EvoTrade: 市場初の自己学習型トレーディングシステム EvoTradeをご紹介します。これは、最新のコンピュータービジョンとデータ分析技術を駆使して開発されたユニークなトレーディングアドバイザーです。市場初の自己学習型トレーディングシステムであり、リアルタイムで稼働します。EvoTradeは市場状況を分析し、戦略を調整し、変化にダイナミックに適応することで、あらゆる環境で卓越した精度を実現します。 EvoTradeは、Long Short-Term Memory（LSTM）やGated Recurrent Units（GRU）といった高度なニューラルネットワークを活用して時間的依存性を分析し、畳み込みニューラルネットワーク（CNN）を使用して複雑な市場パターンを検出します。また、Proximal Policy Optimization（PPO）やDeep Q-Learningなどの強化学習アルゴリズムを使って、リアルタイムで戦略を適応させます。これらの技術により、EvoTradeは市場の隠れたシグナルを見つけ出し、現在の市場ダイナミクスに正確に対応します。 各トレード後、Evo
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
エキスパート
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
W Drive Forex AI EA Pro MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (2)
エキスパート
About Warp Drive Forex AI is a GBPUSD scalper, it trades at night time when the volume is low and the winning chances are high. Its uses a high accuracy scalping strategy backed up with a unique and effective risk management technique. Join our   MQL5 group   for more useful information and products updates. Also, you can get the MT5 version   here. This is the Pro version of W Drive Forex AI, in Pro version, a user can adjust all the settings including the lot size as well. You can find the  
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
エキスパート
アップデート — 2025年12月 2024年11月末、Aurumは正式に販売開始されました。 それ以来、ニュースフィルターや追加の防御条件、複雑な制限なしで、実際の相場環境にて継続的に稼働してきましたが、安定して利益を維持してきました。 この1年間のリアル運用により、トレーディングシステムとしての信頼性が明確に証明されました。 そしてその実績と統計データを基に、2025年12月に大規模アップデートを実施しました： プレミアムパネルを全面刷新、すべての画面解像度に最適化 取引保護システムを大幅に強化 Forex Factoryを基にした高性能ニュースフィルターを追加 シグナル精度を向上させる2つの追加フィルター 最適化の強化、動作速度と安定性の向上 損失後に安全に回復するRecovery機能を搭載 プレミアムスタイルの新しいチャートテーマを採用 AURUMについて Aurum — ゴールド（XAU/USD）専用プレミアム自動売買EA Aurumはゴールド市場において、安定性と安全性を重視して開発されたプロフェッショナルな自動売買EAです。明確なロジック、トレンド分析、厳格なリ
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
エキスパート
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
作者のその他のプロダクト
Trading Room Indicator
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
インディケータ
TR CPR Full Lines Pivot — Full Pivot Range Indicator A professional indicator that automatically plots CPR (Central Pivot Range) levels on Daily (D1) or H4 timeframe , with clean lines and structured targets ( TP1 – TP3 ) for both upside and downside. It helps you identify clear BUY / SELL zones , with smart alerts when price touches or breaks key levels. Features: Automatic CPR calculation from previous Daily or H4 candle. Clean lines for BUY / SELL / PP (Pivot) . TP1 – TP3 targets displayed
FREE
TR Liquidity Map Pro
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
インディケータ
TR-LMP Pro — Smart Auto-Mapped Liquidity Zones TR-LMP Pro is an institutional-grade liquidity mapping indicator that automatically detects high-value liquidity levels above and below price, highlights buy-side and sell-side liquidity zones, and visualizes liquidity intensity using a clean, professional, non-retail display. Instead of manually guessing key levels, TR-LMP Pro reveals where price is most likely to target, sweep, reverse, or continue — giving traders a smarter and more objective w
TR cpr
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
インディケータ
TR CPR Pivots – Professional Daily Levels TR CPR Pivots is a professional technical indicator that automatically calculates Central Pivot Range (CPR) and Daily Pivot Levels based on the previous day’s High, Low, and Close . Designed for clean charts, precision trading, and EA compatibility, this indicator delivers accurate institutional-style levels widely used by professional traders across Forex, indices, metals, and crypto. Key Features Automatic Central Pivot Range (PV / TC / BC) D
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信