TR Basket AI Pro
- Experts
- Meshari F M Alkhawaled
- Versão: 1.5
- Atualizado: 30 novembro 2025
- Ativações: 5
TR Basket AI Pro — Adaptive Basket Trading System
📌 Overview
TR Basket AI Pro is an advanced, adaptive basket-based trading system designed for traders who seek consistency, controlled risk, and automation-driven decision making.
It is built for Forex, Gold, Crypto and Indices, with an intelligent execution model that prioritizes risk stability over aggressive profit-chasing.
This system is not a typical Grid or Martingale.
Instead, it operates using smart layered scaling, risk-weighted exposure, and AI-assisted market adaptation logic, making it suitable for real accounts and long-term growth.
🚀 Key Features
✔ Adaptive Basket Positioning System
✔ AI-assisted decision layers & market behavior adaptation
✔ Multi-Market compatibility (FX, Gold, Crypto, Indices)
✔ Risk-First execution (no blind martingale loops)
✔ Automatic capital-scaled lot sizing
✔ Multi-session learning behavior & timing filters
✔ Works on H1 timeframe with Plug & Play SET Files
✔ Supports small, medium, and large accounts
🧠 Designed For
-
Traders who prefer automation over emotional trading
-
Investors who want controlled, scalable exposure
-
Anyone tired of manual chart watching & reactive trading
-
Users who want realistic, repeatable long-term performance
This system is not a “get-rich-quick EA”.
It is engineered for professional structured trading.
📊 Setup & Timeframe
-
Recommended TF: H1
-
Recommended Accounts: from $1,500 up to $100,000+
-
Recommended Markets: Major FX + Gold, optional Crypto & Indices
-
VPS: Low-latency recommended
🎯 SET Files (Plug & Play)
Multiple risk-balanced presets are available for:
-
Small accounts
-
Medium accounts
-
Large portfolios
-
Conservative mode
-
Smart adaptive mode
-
Full market mode
Official SET Pack is included for all buyers.
Contact support after activation for installation guide.
🛠 Support & User Community
After purchase, you will gain access to our private support channel, detailed installation steps, and setup assistance.
Telegram Support Channel:
🏁 Final Note
If you’re looking for a professional, structured, and adaptive automated system that focuses on capital safety and controlled development,
TR Basket AI Pro is built specifically for you.