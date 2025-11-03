Order Filled Sound

Free for now, if useful for you, leave 5 stars comment. Will be free for live!



Order Filled Sound automatically plays a notification whenever an order is executed — including Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL).

You can easily customize the sound in the EA properties or replace it with your own sound file ( *.wav ).

To use your own sound, simply copy it into the following folder:

C:\Program Files\MetaTrader\Sounds

This tool ensures you never miss an important trade event again — perfect for active traders who want instant audio feedback when their orders are filled.

Procedures:

Download EA file and Copy EA to MT5 --> File --> Open Data Folder --> MQL5 --> Expert folder View --> Netvigator --> Expert Advisors --> Right Click Refresh (You will see OrderFilledSound Drag to any chart Click the Algo Trading button until it becomes "Green Arrow" Start any trade, it shall give you sound, including Take Profit/Stop Loss. To Change sound right click on Chart --> Expert list --> Click OrderFilledSound --> Property --> Change sound according to instruction above! (Optional)