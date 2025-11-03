Order Filled Sound
Order Filled Sound automatically plays a notification whenever an order is executed — including Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL).
You can easily customize the sound in the EA properties or replace it with your own sound file ( *.wav ).
To use your own sound, simply copy it into the following folder:
C:\Program Files\MetaTrader\Sounds
This tool ensures you never miss an important trade event again — perfect for active traders who want instant audio feedback when their orders are filled.
Procedures:
- Download EA file and
- Copy EA to MT5 --> File --> Open Data Folder --> MQL5 --> Expert folder
- View --> Netvigator --> Expert Advisors --> Right Click Refresh (You will see OrderFilledSound
- Drag to any chart
- Click the Algo Trading button until it becomes "Green Arrow"
- Start any trade, it shall give you sound, including Take Profit/Stop Loss.
- To Change sound right click on Chart --> Expert list --> Click OrderFilledSound --> Property --> Change sound according to instruction above! (Optional)
Haklam
