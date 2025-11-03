Order Filled Sound
- Utilitaires
- Hak Lam
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Order Filled Sound
Order Filled Sound automatically plays a notification whenever an order is executed — including Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL).
You can easily customize the sound in the EA properties or replace it with your own sound file ( *.wav ).
To use your own sound, simply copy it into the following folder:
C:\Program Files\MetaTrader\Sounds
This tool ensures you never miss an important trade event again — perfect for active traders who want instant audio feedback when their orders are filled.