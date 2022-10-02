Horse Trader Robot

Good Day, 


"Horse Trader" is an Expet Advisor and Trding Robot which is based on Technical Analysis Indicator. This Algorithm is developed with extensive research to give best results over  a period of time. It is based of low loss high return principle that  helps to cut losses when trade goes wrong and during profits it keeps running a trade so that maximum profits can be taken out through the same.

there are two kind of "Horse Trader" algorithms one focuses only on buy side trades with small stoploss where as other algorithm focuses on only sell side trades with small stoploss. We have designed these two individual products for ease of operation to the Client as well as to the developer.

The name "Horse Trader" signifies the performance of this product.

please try this product and give us your valuable feedback through messages, emails and comments as you like.

Hope people will get benefit of this product and enjoy good return on investment.   

we are providing a one month trial as free product. Use it first on demo account and when you get confirm results then can confidently apply to your real account.

This product works on my symbol and on any Timeframe. 

kindly contact us on mail if you have any queries...

contact email as mentioned below.

Works best with AUDJPY & EURUSD currency pair on 30 minute timeframe chart... 


Team,

Horse Traders,

shivaji.wankhede@gmail.com


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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Ghost Scalper MT5 – Precision Breakout Trading for XAUUSD Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . Instead of constantly searching for trades, Ghost Scalper focuses on selected support-and-resistance breakout setups on the H1 timeframe. The EA analyzes closed candles, checks its internal conditions, and prepares a trade only when a valid setup is detected. LIVE TRADING SIGNAL Ghost Scalper MT5 is also running on a live account. Live Signal:
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Strategy Name: Horse Trader Robot HT01 Description:         Horse Trader Robot HT01 is a fully automated robot. This uses a price action strategy, advanced money management. It is most effective in trend reversal. Maintained excellent risk- reward. Tested in real accounts with profits and guarantee of profit in future. Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.  It will put trade at market price once signal generated. Once trade is activated stoploss is placed as per strategy and take
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