Horse Trader Robot

Good Day,





"Horse Trader" is an Expet Advisor and Trding Robot which is based on Technical Analysis Indicator. This Algorithm is developed with extensive research to give best results over a period of time. It is based of low loss high return principle that helps to cut losses when trade goes wrong and during profits it keeps running a trade so that maximum profits can be taken out through the same.

there are two kind of "Horse Trader" algorithms one focuses only on buy side trades with small stoploss where as other algorithm focuses on only sell side trades with small stoploss. We have designed these two individual products for ease of operation to the Client as well as to the developer.

The name "Horse Trader" signifies the performance of this product.

please try this product and give us your valuable feedback through messages, emails and comments as you like.

Hope people will get benefit of this product and enjoy good return on investment.

we are providing a one month trial as free product. Use it first on demo account and when you get confirm results then can confidently apply to your real account.

This product works on my symbol and on any Timeframe.

kindly contact us on mail if you have any queries...

contact email as mentioned below.

Works best with AUDJPY & EURUSD currency pair on 30 minute timeframe chart...





Team,

Horse Traders,

shivaji.wankhede@gmail.com



