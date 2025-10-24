Sessions and Bar Time

The Sessions and Bar Time indicator is a professional utility tool designed to enhance your trading awareness and timing precision on any chart. It combines two key features every trader needs — market session visualization and real-time bar countdown — in one clean, efficient display.

Key Features:

  • Candle Countdown Timer – Shows the remaining time before the current candle closes, helping you anticipate new bar formations.
  • Market Session Display – Automatically highlights the four main trading sessions (Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York) directly on your chart.
  • Auto Broker GMT Detection – Automatically adjusts session times based on your broker’s timezone.
  • Flexible Layout – Choose whether session blocks appear at the top or bottom of the chart.
  • Lightweight & Non-Intrusive – Designed for clarity and performance; doesn’t slow down your chart.
  • Visual Alerts – Colored session blocks with clear labels make it easy to see which session is currently active.

Use Cases:
  • Identify overlapping market sessions where volatility typically increases (e.g., London–New York overlap).
  • Monitor bar closing times to optimize entry and exit timing.
  • Enhance chart visibility for scalping, day trading, or session-based strategies.

Best For

Forex traders, scalpers, and algorithmic traders who value time precision and session awareness while trading instruments such as XAUUSD, EURUSD, or major FX pairs.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
AI Ultral Yen
Tran Vinh Vu
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Ultral Yen – Smart Short-Term Trading for USDJPY AI Ultral Yen is an intelligent trading solution designed specifically for USDJPY on the H1 timeframe. Built on a short-term prediction strategy, it identifies high-probability market opportunities and executes trades with precision. Unlike risky grid or martingale systems, AI Ultral Yen applies a clean and disciplined approach. It can open multiple independent positions at once, each managed separately with its own protective Stop Loss and T
Bar Time Countdown
Tran Vinh Vu
Göstergeler
The Bar Time Countdown indicator displays the remaining time before the current candle (bar) closes and a new one opens. It provides a clear, real-time countdown in minutes and seconds , helping traders precisely time their entries and exits during fast-moving markets — especially for scalping or breakout strategies. Designed with a clean, minimal interface , it automatically adjusts to any timeframe and symbol. The countdown is updated every second and positioned conveniently on the chart, with
FREE
Engulfing Candlestick EA
Tran Vinh Vu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Engulfing EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe , using the powerful Engulfing candlestick pattern as its core trading signal. This EA identifies strong bullish and bearish engulfing patterns — key signals of potential trend reversals — and executes trades with precision. Key Features: - Engulfing Pattern Detection: Automatically identifies valid bullish and bearish engulfing setups for high-probability entries. - ART-Based Risk Management: Us
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt