Sessions and Bar Time
- Göstergeler
- Tran Vinh Vu
- Sürüm: 3.10
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
The Sessions and Bar Time indicator is a professional utility tool designed to enhance your trading awareness and timing precision on any chart. It combines two key features every trader needs — market session visualization and real-time bar countdown — in one clean, efficient display.
Key Features:
- Candle Countdown Timer – Shows the remaining time before the current candle closes, helping you anticipate new bar formations.
- Market Session Display – Automatically highlights the four main trading sessions (Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York) directly on your chart.
- Auto Broker GMT Detection – Automatically adjusts session times based on your broker’s timezone.
- Flexible Layout – Choose whether session blocks appear at the top or bottom of the chart.
- Lightweight & Non-Intrusive – Designed for clarity and performance; doesn’t slow down your chart.
- Visual Alerts – Colored session blocks with clear labels make it easy to see which session is currently active.
Use Cases:
- Identify overlapping market sessions where volatility typically increases (e.g., London–New York overlap).
- Monitor bar closing times to optimize entry and exit timing.
- Enhance chart visibility for scalping, day trading, or session-based strategies.
Best For
Forex traders, scalpers, and algorithmic traders who value time precision and session awareness while trading instruments such as XAUUSD, EURUSD, or major FX pairs.