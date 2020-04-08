Sessions and Bar Time

The Sessions and Bar Time indicator is a professional utility tool designed to enhance your trading awareness and timing precision on any chart. It combines two key features every trader needs — market session visualization and real-time bar countdown — in one clean, efficient display.

Key Features:

  • Candle Countdown Timer – Shows the remaining time before the current candle closes, helping you anticipate new bar formations.
  • Market Session Display – Automatically highlights the four main trading sessions (Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York) directly on your chart.
  • Auto Broker GMT Detection – Automatically adjusts session times based on your broker’s timezone.
  • Flexible Layout – Choose whether session blocks appear at the top or bottom of the chart.
  • Lightweight & Non-Intrusive – Designed for clarity and performance; doesn’t slow down your chart.
  • Visual Alerts – Colored session blocks with clear labels make it easy to see which session is currently active.

Use Cases:
  • Identify overlapping market sessions where volatility typically increases (e.g., London–New York overlap).
  • Monitor bar closing times to optimize entry and exit timing.
  • Enhance chart visibility for scalping, day trading, or session-based strategies.

Best For

Forex traders, scalpers, and algorithmic traders who value time precision and session awareness while trading instruments such as XAUUSD, EURUSD, or major FX pairs.


Produtos recomendados
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicadores
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ICT Fair Value Gap Indicator
David Muriithi
4.67 (9)
Indicadores
An ICT fair value gap is a trading concept that identifies market imbalances based on a three-candle sequence. The middle candle has a large body while the adjacent candles have upper and lower wicks that do not overlap with the middle candle. This formation suggests that there is an imbalance where buying and selling powers are not equal. Settings Minimum size of FVG (pips) -> FVGs less than the indicated pips will be not be drawn Show touched FVGs Normal FVG color -> color of FVG that hasn't
FREE
Actual Depth of Market Chart
Sergey Andreev
1 (2)
Indicadores
A ferramenta profissional de traders de ações agora disponível no MetaTrader 5 . O indicador Actual depth of market chart visualiza a profundidade de mercado sob a forma de um histograma apresentada no gráfico, que atualiza em tempo real. Conheça as novas atualizações de acordo com as solicitações do usuário! Agora, o indicador Now Actual Depth of Market mostra a relação atual do volume de compra e venda de ordens (razão B/S). Ela mostra a percentagem de volume de cada tipo de pedidos em todo o
Koryu Delta Indicator
David Kitonga Mutua
Indicadores
Koryu Delta Koryu Delta é um indicador para MetaTrader 5. Ele identifica pontos de reversão de tendência usando análise de ponto de pivô e dados de volume delta. Ele detecta padrões de mudança de mercado e mostra sinais com base na dinâmica do mercado. Esta ferramenta pode ser usada por traders que realizam scalping, swing trade ou investem a longo prazo. Ele analisa até 500 barras históricas para encontrar padrões passados. Ele usa lógica de barra fechada para sinais. Características do Koryu
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicadores
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicadores
O indicador cria cotações atuais, que podem ser comparadas com as históricas e, com base nisso, fazer uma previsão do movimento dos preços. O indicador possui um campo de texto para navegação rápida até a data desejada. Opções: Símbolo - seleção do símbolo que o indicador exibirá; SymbolPeriod - seleção do período do qual o indicador coletará dados; IndicatorColor - cor do indicador; HorisontalShift - deslocamento das cotações desenhadas pelo indicador pelo número especificado de barras; I
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Indicadores
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions ) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle. It helps y
PZ Cup and Handle MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicadores
O padrão Copa e alça é uma formação técnica de preços que se assemelha a uma xícara e alça, em que a xícara tem a forma de um "U" e a alça apresenta um ligeiro desvio para baixo. O lado direito do padrão - a alça - é menor que o lado esquerdo - xícara - e retrocede não mais que 50% da parte superior. Pode ser um padrão de continuação e reversão. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Sinais de negociação claros Cores e tamanhos personalizáve
Smart SD Rectangle Tool
Liam Alex Thomas Webb
Indicadores
O Indicador de Ferramenta de Retângulo de Oferta e Demanda Inteligente é o seu companheiro definitivo para o MT5, visualizando instantaneamente dados cruciais de oferta e demanda — exatamente onde você precisa: em suas zonas, em tempo real. Esta ferramenta sobrepõe automaticamente dados ricos e acionáveis em suas zonas, como classificação da zona, distância em pips, força e tamanho da zona — posicionados de forma clara dentro de cada zona. Sem bagunça, sem suposições — apenas insights claros e
AW Candle Patterns
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicadores
O indicador AW Candle Patterns é uma combinação de um indicador de tendência avançado combinado com um poderoso scanner de padrão de vela. É uma ferramenta útil para reconhecer e destacar os trinta padrões de velas mais confiáveis. Além disso, é um analisador de tendências atual baseado em barras coloridas com       plug-in painel de tendência multi-timeframe que pode ser redimensionado e posicionado. Uma capacidade única de ajustar a exibição de padrões dependendo da filtragem de tendências. Va
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicadores
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.25 (8)
Indicadores
O indicador VR Grid foi projetado para criar uma grade gráfica com configurações definidas pelo usuário. Ao contrário da grade padrão , a VR Grid é usada para construir níveis circulares . Dependendo da escolha do usuário, o passo entre os níveis de rodada pode ser arbitrário. Além disso, ao contrário de outros indicadores e utilitários, o VR Grid mantém a posição da rede mesmo quando o período de tempo muda ou o terminal é reiniciado. Configurações, arquivos de configuração, versões demo, instr
FREE
FVG with Volume
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
FVG Volume Profile (Institutional Price Action) Unlock the hidden liquidity inside Market Imbalances. The   FVG Volume Profile   is an advanced Price Action indicator that goes beyond standard Fair Value Gap detection. It looks inside the gap using lower timeframe data to construct a   Volume Profile   specifically for that imbalance. This helps you identify exactly where the "Smart Money" is defending positions. Key Features:   Internal Volume Profile:   Automatically scans lower timeframes
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
Indicadores
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
RAD Real Acummulation and Distribution
Jose Alejandro Jacome Jimenez
Indicadores
RAD CRITICAL LEVES RAD indicator tracks “Relevant Volume” in real time, identifying accumulation and distribution processes, projecting them in the chart as SUPPORT or RESISTANCE zones. Natural   support   and resistance levels are generated by Volume Accumulation and Distribution processes. As these processes evolve, levels at which the relevant volume in the market place is positioned, become difficult areas to cross upwards or downwards. By using this information, traders can identify very s
ML Key Levels for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Indicadores
OVERVIEW This script plots   Machine Learning Key Levels   on your chart by detecting historical pivot points and grouping them using agglomerative clustering to highlight price levels with the most past reactions. It combines a pivot detection, hierarchical clustering logic, and an optional silhouette method to automatically select the optimal number of key levels, giving you an adaptive way to visualize price zones where activity concentrated over time. CONCEPTS Agglomerative cluster
Volume Candle Indicator
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicadores
Histograma de Volume Colorido para MetaTrader 5 Este indicador exibe o volume como um histograma em uma janela separada. As barras são coloridas conforme a direção do candle: verde para alta (fechamento > abertura) e vermelho para baixa (fechamento < abertura). Principais Recursos Fonte do volume: volume de ticks ou volume real (selecionável). Linha de média móvel opcional sobre o histograma de volume, ativada via input. Tipos de médias suportadas: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA. Período da média configur
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicadores
Este é sem dúvida o indicador de reconhecimento automático de formação de preço harmônico mais completo que você pode encontrar para a MetaTrader Platform. Ele detecta 19 padrões diferentes, leva as projeções de Fibonacci tão a sério quanto você, exibe a Zona de Reversão Potencial (PRZ) e encontra níveis adequados de stop loss e take-profit. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Detecta 19 formações harmônicas de preços diferentes Traça
DoctorEdge V LINE Pump it Dump it Strategy Pro
Domingos Jose Antonio Lopes
Indicadores
DoctorEdge V-LINE (Pump it & Dump it) Strategy Pro Confirma a direção da tendência usando lógica inteligente de impulso e comportamento do preço Como Funciona O DoctorEdge V-LINE é um indicador visual inteligente criado para detectar impulsos de tendência e confirmar sua força com base na reação do preço em zonas dinâmicas. Tendência de Compra: Quando o preço atinge o nível -20 , a linha fica verde , sinalizando uma possível compra . Se o preço romper o nível 0 para cima e a linha conti
Visual Tiger Speed Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicadores
Visual Tiger Speed Indicator: Unleash the Power of Market Velocity For just a one-time payment of $30, gain a lifetime edge in identifying explosive market moves before they happen. Are you tired of lagging indicators that only show you what has already occurred? The Visual Tiger Speed Indicator is a next-generation tool designed to measure the true, unfiltered velocity of price action, giving you a unique advantage in any market condition. It moves beyond simple price analysis to decode the mo
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicadores
O nível Premium é um indicador único com mais de 80% de precisão nas previsões corretas! Este indicador foi testado pelos melhores Especialistas em Negociação por mais de dois meses! O indicador do autor você não encontrará em nenhum outro lugar! A partir das imagens você pode ver por si mesmo a precisão desta ferramenta! 1 é ótimo para negociar opções binárias com um tempo de expiração de 1 vela. 2 funciona em todos os pares de moedas, ações, commodities, criptomoedas Instruções: Assim
Volume Bars
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
An effective indicator that highlights candles with increasing volumes, overshadowing those with shrinking volumes. Also suitable for Forex because it uses tick_volume.  You can set the colors to your liking. It will be easier to spot trends and possible reversals. The increasing volumes indicate the presence of large investors and therefore determine the reliability of the candle under observation
Volumes Direction MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicadores
VOLUMES DIRECTION MT5 Normalmente, o indicador de volume tem uma mudança de cor padrão quando o volume atual é maior do que o anterior, é importante, mas não muito útil. Por este motivo, este indicador foi criado que além do volume normal, quando a vela é de alta ou de baixa, ela os pinta com uma cor diferente, por padrão é azul para alta e vermelho para baixa, mas essas cores podem ser personalizadas para o Gosto do comerciante. Não se esqueça de verificar meus outros indicadores que o aj
UPD1 Profile Levels MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (4)
Indicadores
O indicador localiza os níveis de volume máximo e mínimo de preços (perfil do mercado) no histograma de trabalho para o número especificado de barras.   Perfil composto. A altura do histograma é totalmente automática e se adapta a qualquer instrumento e período de tempo. O algoritmo do autor é usado e não repete análogos conhecidos. A altura dos dois histogramas é aproximadamente igual à altura média da vela. Um alerta inteligente irá ajudá-lo a informar sobre o preço relativo ao nível de volume
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Indicadores
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
VolumeDeltaBars
Stanislav Korotky
Indicadores
This indicator is a conventional analytical tool for tick volumes changes. It calculates tick volumes for buys and sells separately, and their delta on every bar, and displays volumes by price clusters (cells) within a specified bar (usually the latest one). The algorithm used internally is the same as in the indicator VolumeDeltaMT5 , but results are shown as cumulative volume delta bars (candlesticks). Analogous indicator for MetaTrader 4 exists - CumulativeDeltaBars . This is a limited substi
Trend Detective Indicator MT5
Zakri Bin Othman
5 (1)
Indicadores
Leave a review for this product, and receive another "Free" product that you choose. You can see my other products here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zakri/seller Trend Detective is an advanced trend detection indicator which shows accurate entry points in direction of trend. It uses smart technology in order to detect entry points, trend changing points, and TP points. It also shows hit rate for current chart using selected parameters. Hit rate for this indicator on different charts can be 8
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
Indicadores
Descubra o poder da análise avançada de volume com o Weis Wave Scouter, um indicador revolucionário para MetaTrader 5 que combina os princípios consagrados do método Wyckoff e da análise VSA (Volume Spread Analysis). Desenvolvido para traders que buscam precisão e profundidade em suas operações, este indicador oferece uma leitura tática do mercado por meio da análise de ondas de volume cumulativo, ajudando a identificar pontos-chave de reversão e continuação de tendência. O Weis Wave Scouter a
Delta Aggression Volume PRO
JETINVEST
Indicadores
Delta Aggression Volume PRO  é um Indicador desenvolvido para acompanhar a força e continuidade do   volume   das agressões de venda e de compra. Nota : Ele   só funciona   com   corretoras e/ou mercados   que   informam o tipo de agressão   de   cada negociação , ou seja, informando se foi uma   agressão de venda ou de compra . Criptomoedas e Forex   não fornecem este tipo de dado, ou seja, não funciona com eles . O   Delta Agrression Volume PRO   possui recursos que possibilitam visualizar a
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicadores
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicadores
IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicadores
O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicadores
Gold Entry Sniper – Painel ATR Multi-Tempo Profissional para Scalping e Swing Trading em Ouro Gold Entry Sniper é um indicador avançado para MetaTrader 5 projetado para fornecer sinais de compra/venda precisos para XAUUSD e outros ativos, com base na lógica de Trailing Stop ATR e análise multi-tempo . Ideal tanto para scalpers quanto para swing traders. Principais Recursos e Vantagens Análise Multi-Tempo – Veja a tendência de M1, M5 e M15 em um único painel. Trailing Stop Baseado em ATR – Níveis
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Indicadores
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 é um indicador para MetaTrader 5 que automatiza a análise da estrutura de mercado e dos conceitos ICT / Smart Money . Ele não abre posições e não gerencia ordens: é uma ferramenta de análise visual , não um robô de trading automatizado. O que o indicador mostra O indicador varre o gráfico e destaca as seguintes informações : Estrutura de mercado : swings importantes, HH, HL, LH, LL Quebras de estrutura : Break
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
Indicadores
Meravith Auto é uma versão automatizada do sistema de trading Meravith. O indicador consiste em uma linha de tendência que muda de cor. Quando é altista, é verde, e quando é baixista, é vermelha. Esta é a linha de suporte da tendência. Uma linha de liquidez, onde o volume altista é igual ao volume baixista. Uma linha de desvio altista triplo. Uma linha de desvio baixista triplo. Pontos roxos e azuis que indicam alto volume. O ponto roxo indica um volume superior à média em duas desvios, e o azul
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Mais do autor
AI Stoch Gold
Tran Vinh Vu
Experts
AI Stoch Gold is an intelligent Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe . It uses an AI model trained on Stochastic-based market behavior to analyze momentum and predict short-term price direction. By learning historical Stochastic patterns and their outcomes, the EA automatically identifies high-probability trading opportunities and executes trades with consistent, rule-based logic, removing emotional decision-making and enhancing trading efficiency. Feature
AI Swing Gold
Tran Vinh Vu
1 (1)
Experts
AI Swing Gold – Smarter Way to Trade Gold Unlock the power of swing trading with AI Swing Gold, an advanced trading system built to capture Gold’s biggest moves. Powered by intelligent algorithms, it identifies high-probability swing opportunities and manages them with discipline – so you can trade smarter, not harder. Features - Fully Automated Trading – No manual intervention required - Strict Stop Loss Protection – Preserves capital with disciplined risk limits - 3-Daily AI Model Updates – A
AI Ultral Yen
Tran Vinh Vu
5 (1)
Experts
AI Ultral Yen – Smart Short-Term Trading for USDJPY AI Ultral Yen is an intelligent trading solution designed specifically for USDJPY on the H1 timeframe. Built on a short-term prediction strategy, it identifies high-probability market opportunities and executes trades with precision. Unlike risky grid or martingale systems, AI Ultral Yen applies a clean and disciplined approach. It can open multiple independent positions at once, each managed separately with its own protective Stop Loss and T
AI XPro Gold
Tran Vinh Vu
Experts
AI XPro Gold is an advanced trading system for XAUUSD designed for the M15 timeframe. It integrates a direction-prediction AI model trained on gold market structure, volatility behavior, and breakout patterns. The EA continuously analyzes real-time price action and dynamically adapts its entries, stop loss, and exit logic based on probability-weighted direction forecasts. Built for high-accuracy intraday trading, AI XPro Gold delivers consistent, data-driven decisions without manual tuning. Fea
AI Swing Yen
Tran Vinh Vu
Experts
AI Swing Yen is a smart trading solution built for long-term swing trading on USDJPY . Designed to capture major market moves, it opens trades that typically last from a few hours up to several days, allowing you to ride profitable swings without constant monitoring. The strategy is signal-based, closing positions when a clear reversal is detected — And not using risky methods such as grid or martingale, AI Swing Yen focuses on safe, calculated entries and exits for sustainable growth over time
Bar Time Countdown
Tran Vinh Vu
Indicadores
The Bar Time Countdown indicator displays the remaining time before the current candle (bar) closes and a new one opens. It provides a clear, real-time countdown in minutes and seconds , helping traders precisely time their entries and exits during fast-moving markets — especially for scalping or breakout strategies. Designed with a clean, minimal interface , it automatically adjusts to any timeframe and symbol. The countdown is updated every second and positioned conveniently on the chart, with
FREE
AI Ultra XGold Pro
Tran Vinh Vu
1 (3)
Experts
AI Ultra XGold Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) designed to  intelligent automation to your gold trading strategy. Powered by an advanced AI prediction model, this EA continuously analyzes market conditions. Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on H1 Timeframe By default, the EA allows multiple orders at a time. These trades are not part of a grid or martingale strategy — each order is independent and protected by a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit. Features - Fully Automated Tr
AI Stoch Crypto
Tran Vinh Vu
Experts
AI Stoch Crypto is an advanced AI-powered trading system designed specifically for the crypto market. It uses a machine learning model trained on Stochastic indicator behavior to analyze price momentum and predict short-term market direction on the M15 timeframe . Optimized for BTCUSD and ETHUSD , the system continuously evaluates overbought and oversold conditions, market cycles, and momentum shifts to generate precise and data-driven trade entries. Built for automated trading, AI Stoch Crypto
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário