Volume Profil MT5
- Göstergeler
- Vincent Jose Proenca
- Sürüm: 2.0
What is it?
An MT5 indicator that shows where volume has been traded within a price zone you select.
How it works
Place a rectangle on your chart.
The indicator automatically calculates volume at each price level.
Horizontal bars appear on the left to show volume:
Green bars: more buying volume (bullish)
Red bars: more selling volume (bearish)
The longest bar marks the zone with the highest volume (POC – Point of Control)
Benefits
Identify important zones with the highest trading activity
Spot support and resistance levels based on actual volume
Analyze volume distribution relative to price
Find the POC (price level with the most activity)
Installation
Copy the file VolumeProfileRectangle.mq5 (or .mq4 for MT4) into the Indicators folder.
Restart MetaTrader.
Drag the indicator onto a chart.
Adjust the automatically created rectangle if needed.
Main Settings
PriceLevels (50): Number of price levels to analyze (higher = more detail, lower = overview)
-
-
Version
v2.00 — Volume Profile by price level with bullish/bearish colors