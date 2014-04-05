Hi Traders,

EMA is very popular indicator to determine: trend // support // resistance.

Here are the use of this simple yet very powerful Multi-Time Frame indicator:

1- Attach this indicator to your chart .

- Choose the desired time frame ( ex: Current, M15, H1, H4, D1,...).

- Set your desired EMA periods ( ex: 20, 50, 100, 150, 200,...).

- Enable which EMA you want to show by setting the relevant EMA to: True / False (you can show 1, 2, 3, 4 or all of 5 EMAs at the same time).

- Set color and width of each EMA.

2- You can add this indicator multiple times to the chart to use with different time frames.

Ex:

- If you are trading on M5 TF, you can add the 1st one and set TF= Current; and the 2nd one and set TF = H1.

- If you are trading on M15 TF, you can add the 1st one and set TF= Current; and the 2nd one and set TF = H4.

- If you are trading on H1 TF, you can add the 1st one and set TF= Current; and the 2nd one and set TF = D1.

Happy Trading !