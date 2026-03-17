CORE INDEX Transparent Results: No More Hidden Losses
My Trading

CORE INDEX Transparent Results: No More Hidden Losses

17 March 2026, 11:25
Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach
0
687

Hello, friends!

Want to make your trading consistent and profitable? Then welcome to the Intradaysoft CORE INDEX ecosystem! 

Find out how to smooth out your profit curve and make your trading safer! Stop losing money! Start making money no matter what the market conditions are! 

NO MARTINGALE, NO GRID, AND NO MANIPULATION!


So, I’ve compiled my very best trading systems and created an algorithmic trading portfolio (consisting of 12 different expert advisors).

I’ve consolidated the weekly aggregate results into a special Intradaysoft CORE INDEX (The link to the overview page for my CORE INDEX is here)


(The link to the overview page for my CORE INDEX is here)

Trading bot

Signal page

Sales page

One Man Army MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Scopoli EA MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Shark FX MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Investor Superstar MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Flash Scalper MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Scalping Station MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Prometheus Scalper MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Jackal System MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Vertigo EA MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
SUPERIOR TRADER MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Grabber Bot MQL5 SIGNAL  SALES PAGE 

So, I combined the results from all these systems to create the CORE INDEX curve, which I will update weekly based on the latest trading results from my algorithmic portfolio. This is the CORE INDEX profitability curve at this point in time (I will update the results weekly):

(The link to the overview page for my CORE INDEX is here)



#CORE INDEX