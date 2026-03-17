CORE INDEX Transparent Results: No More Hidden Losses

Hello, friends!



Want to make your trading consistent and profitable? Then welcome to the Intradaysoft CORE INDEX ecosystem!

Find out how to smooth out your profit curve and make your trading safer! Stop losing money! Start making money no matter what the market conditions are!

NO MARTINGALE, NO GRID, AND NO MANIPULATION!





So, I combined the results from all these systems to create the CORE INDEX curve, which I will update weekly based on the latest trading results from my algorithmic portfolio. This is the CORE INDEX profitability curve at this point in time (I will update the results weekly):

(The link to the overview page for my CORE INDEX is here)







