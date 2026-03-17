CORE INDEX Transparent Results: No More Hidden Losses

Hello, friends!
Want to make your trading consistent and profitable? Then welcome to the Intradaysoft CORE INDEX ecosystem!
Find out how to smooth out your profit curve and make your trading safer! Stop losing money! Start making money no matter what the market conditions are!
NO MARTINGALE, NO GRID, AND NO MANIPULATION!
So, I’ve compiled my very best trading systems and created an algorithmic trading portfolio (consisting of 12 different expert advisors).
I’ve consolidated the weekly aggregate results into a special Intradaysoft CORE INDEX (The link to the overview page for my CORE INDEX is here)
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Trading bot
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Signal page
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Sales page
|One Man Army
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Scopoli EA
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Shark FX
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Investor Superstar
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Flash Scalper
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Scalping Station
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Prometheus Scalper
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Jackal System
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Vertigo EA
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|SUPERIOR TRADER
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Grabber Bot
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
So, I combined the results from all these systems to create the CORE INDEX curve, which I will update weekly based on the latest trading results from my algorithmic portfolio. This is the CORE INDEX profitability curve at this point in time (I will update the results weekly):
(The link to the overview page for my CORE INDEX is here)