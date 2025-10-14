How to use ONE MAN ARMY

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STEP 1 - Learn how to install and configure the One Man Army expert advisor in this video:

M15 TF - One Man Army "Mid Term" trading - download set-files Please note that these set files are used on my signal - here

M15 TF - One Man Army "Double Shot" trading - download set-files These settings are used on the signal via the link - here STEP 3 - Choose money management

AUTOMATIC MONEY MANAGEMENT

By default, the advisor uses the automatic money management function and is set to medium risk (The same risk level as used in my signal at this link).

If you are trading on your personal account and you don't care about controlling the size of the trading drawdown, then use the default settings. In this case, the advisor will use the automatic money management function and trade with a lot size of 0.01 for every 1000 units of deposit. Thus, if your deposit size is, for example, 5000 USD, the trading lot size will be 0.05.

If you are trading for a Prop Firm and you need the maximum trading drawdown not to exceed 5%, then set the value of the "N-deposit Units to increase" variable to 2500. In this case, the advisor will use a lot size of 0.01 for every 2500 deposit units. Thus, if your deposit size is, for example, 5000 USD, the trading lot size will be 0.02.