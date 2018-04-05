Hammer Curl

This EA Trades the market structure. You can test it for a monthly rental cost of only 40 dollars.

It works on 3 different currency pairs; AUDUSD, NZDUSD AND NZDCAD on 1 minute Time frame.

Please backtest first on your account as it can give different results with different brokers.





I will post only one screenshot as you can backtest it yourself and can live test for only 40 dollars a month.





Settings for Currencies:





AUDUSD:

Timeframe: 1 minute

Equity MM: 0.5

Take Profit: 15

Start time: 00:00

Stop time: 24:00

Expected annual return: 50%





NZDCAD:

Timeframe: 1 minute

Equity MM: 1

Take Profit: 13

Start time: 00:00

Stop time: 24:00

Expected Annual Return: 49%





NZDUSD:

Timeframe: 1 minute

Equity MM: 1

Take Profit: 20

Start time: 00:00

Stop time: 24:00

Expected Annual Return: 10%



















