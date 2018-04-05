Hammer Curl

This EA Trades the market structure. You can test it for a monthly rental cost of only 40 dollars.

It works on 3 different currency pairs; AUDUSD, NZDUSD AND NZDCAD on 1 minute Time frame.

Please backtest first on your account as it can give different results with different brokers.


I will post only one screenshot as you can backtest it yourself and can live test for only 40 dollars a month.


Settings for Currencies:


AUDUSD:

Timeframe: 1 minute

Equity MM: 0.5

Take Profit: 15

Start time: 00:00

Stop time: 24:00

Expected annual return: 50% 


NZDCAD:

Timeframe: 1 minute

Equity MM: 1

Take Profit: 13

Start time: 00:00

Stop time: 24:00

Expected Annual Return: 49%


NZDUSD:

Timeframe: 1 minute

Equity MM: 1

Take Profit: 20

Start time: 00:00

Stop time: 24:00

Expected Annual Return: 10%






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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
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This EA trades the AUDUSD market (1minute price chart) harmonic structures. The used structures used by this EA are specific to AUDUSD Market. You can get it for only 30 dollars a month to do the live testing. Please do backtest on your account before subscribing or the buying. AUDUSD settings: Timeframe: 1 min Equity MM: 1 TP: 4 Start time: 00:00 Stop time: 23:00 Expected Annual Return: 70%
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