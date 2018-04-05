Hammer Curl
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.91
- Activations: 10
This EA Trades the market structure. You can test it for a monthly rental cost of only 40 dollars.
It works on 3 different currency pairs; AUDUSD, NZDUSD AND NZDCAD on 1 minute Time frame.
Please backtest first on your account as it can give different results with different brokers.
I will post only one screenshot as you can backtest it yourself and can live test for only 40 dollars a month.
Settings for Currencies:
AUDUSD:
Timeframe: 1 minute
Equity MM: 0.5
Take Profit: 15
Start time: 00:00
Stop time: 24:00
Expected annual return: 50%
NZDCAD:
Timeframe: 1 minute
Equity MM: 1
Take Profit: 13
Start time: 00:00
Stop time: 24:00
Expected Annual Return: 49%
NZDUSD:
Timeframe: 1 minute
Equity MM: 1
Take Profit: 20
Start time: 00:00
Stop time: 24:00
Expected Annual Return: 10%