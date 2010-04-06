TR CPR Full Lines Pivot — Full Pivot Range Indicator





A professional indicator that automatically plots CPR (Central Pivot Range) levels on Daily (D1) or H4 timeframe, with clean lines and structured targets (TP1 – TP3) for both upside and downside.

It helps you identify clear BUY / SELL zones, with smart alerts when price touches or breaks key levels.





Features:

Automatic CPR calculation from previous Daily or H4 candle.

Clean lines for BUY / SELL / PP (Pivot) .

TP1 – TP3 targets displayed both above and below price.

Centered labels for easy readability.

Integrated alerts with customizable cooldown.

Fully customizable colors and line styles.

Lightweight and fast — no DLLs required. Ability to use BUY/SELL zones as opposite stop-loss references.





Notes: