Trading Room Indicator

TR CPR Full Lines Pivot — Full Pivot Range Indicator
A professional indicator that automatically plots CPR (Central Pivot Range) levels on Daily (D1) or H4 timeframe, with clean lines and structured targets (TP1 – TP3) for both upside and downside.
It helps you identify clear BUY / SELL zones, with smart alerts when price touches or breaks key levels.
Features:
Automatic CPR calculation from previous Daily or H4 candle.
Clean lines for BUY / SELL / PP (Pivot).
TP1 – TP3 targets displayed both above and below price.
Centered labels for easy readability.
Integrated alerts with customizable cooldown.
Fully customizable colors and line styles.
Lightweight and fast — no DLLs required.
Ability to use BUY/SELL zones as opposite stop-loss references.
Notes:
Works on all instruments (Gold, Forex pairs, Indices).