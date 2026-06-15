Falo Pro EA

FALO Pro — Adaptive Multi-Asset MT5 Trading System

FALO Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 trading system designed for traders who want structure, adaptability, and advanced risk control in one powerful solution.

Instead of relying on a single rigid setup, FALO Pro V5.1 combines trend-pullback entries, breakout logic, mean-reversion behavior, multi-timeframe confirmation, market regime detection, advanced exits, and equity protection into one robust framework.

Built from a stable MT5-safe foundation, FALO Pro is designed to be flexible across multiple asset classes, including:

Forex / currency pairs

Stocks and stock CFDs

Indices and index CFDs

Commodities / metals / energies

Crypto CFDs

Derivatives and CFDs

Synthetic indices

Boom / Crash indices

Other MT5-supported symbols

The system is especially strong when used with symbol-specific tuning, and it includes dedicated preset logic for Volatility, Boom, and Crash style instruments.

Key Features

Adaptive market regime detection

Automatically shifts between trend , breakout , and mean-reversion logic based on volatility, EMA structure, range compression, and momentum.

Multi-timeframe confirmation

Uses higher timeframe trend filters to improve signal quality and reduce weak entries.

Custom entry rule support

Configure your own RSI thresholds, pullback behavior, candle confirmation logic, and continuation conditions.

Per-symbol preset packs

Specialized preset behavior for: Volatility indices Boom indices Crash indices Custom assets

Equity Protector V2

Includes: trailing equity lock pause after drawdown daily recovery lock optional equity target shutdown

Advanced exits

Includes: multi-stage take profit partial close logic ATR-based dynamic exits candle-based exit session close exit volatility collapse exit trailing stop and break-even management

Smart re-entry rules

Built-in cooldown behavior after wins or losses, plus minimum bars between same-direction entries.

Advanced stats dashboard

Track: trades wins / losses win rate profit factor floating PnL daily PnL overall performance state

Built-in alerts

Popup alerts, push notifications, and email alerts are supported.

Who It Is For

FALO Pro is ideal for traders who want a serious configurable framework rather than a simplistic “plug and pray” bot.

It is suitable for manual-supervised automation, systematic traders, and users who want to tune one symbol family at a time with better professional controls.

Important Note

FALO Pro is a multi-asset-capable trading framework, not a promise of profit.

Performance depends on:

broker conditions

symbol behavior

spread

slippage

account type

market regime

parameter tuning

For best results, always test on demo first and optimize settings per symbol.



FOLLOW THIS LINK TO ASSESS THE COMPREHENSIVE USER MANUAL AND PRESET FILES HERE

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1BiEC2uTxFBb957zHoXi-41iRkz2exkKP?usp=sharing