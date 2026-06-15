Falo Pro EA
- Experts
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- Version: 6.20
- Updated: 15 June 2026
FALO Pro — Adaptive Multi-Asset MT5 Trading System
FALO Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 trading system designed for traders who want structure, adaptability, and advanced risk control in one powerful solution.
Instead of relying on a single rigid setup, FALO Pro V5.1 combines trend-pullback entries, breakout logic, mean-reversion behavior, multi-timeframe confirmation, market regime detection, advanced exits, and equity protection into one robust framework.
Built from a stable MT5-safe foundation, FALO Pro is designed to be flexible across multiple asset classes, including:
- Forex / currency pairs
- Stocks and stock CFDs
- Indices and index CFDs
- Commodities / metals / energies
- Crypto CFDs
- Derivatives and CFDs
- Synthetic indices
- Boom / Crash indices
- Other MT5-supported symbols
The system is especially strong when used with symbol-specific tuning, and it includes dedicated preset logic for Volatility, Boom, and Crash style instruments.
Key Features
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Adaptive market regime detection
Automatically shifts between trend, breakout, and mean-reversion logic based on volatility, EMA structure, range compression, and momentum.
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Multi-timeframe confirmation
Uses higher timeframe trend filters to improve signal quality and reduce weak entries.
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Custom entry rule support
Configure your own RSI thresholds, pullback behavior, candle confirmation logic, and continuation conditions.
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Per-symbol preset packs
Specialized preset behavior for:
- Volatility indices
- Boom indices
- Crash indices
- Custom assets
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Equity Protector V2
Includes:
- trailing equity lock
- pause after drawdown
- daily recovery lock
- optional equity target shutdown
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Advanced exits
Includes:
- multi-stage take profit
- partial close logic
- ATR-based dynamic exits
- candle-based exit
- session close exit
- volatility collapse exit
- trailing stop and break-even management
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Smart re-entry rules
Built-in cooldown behavior after wins or losses, plus minimum bars between same-direction entries.
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Advanced stats dashboard
Track:
- trades
- wins / losses
- win rate
- profit factor
- floating PnL
- daily PnL
- overall performance state
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Built-in alerts
Popup alerts, push notifications, and email alerts are supported.
Who It Is For
FALO Pro is ideal for traders who want a serious configurable framework rather than a simplistic “plug and pray” bot.
It is suitable for manual-supervised automation, systematic traders, and users who want to tune one symbol family at a time with better professional controls.
Important Note
FALO Pro is a multi-asset-capable trading framework, not a promise of profit.
Performance depends on:
- broker conditions
- symbol behavior
- spread
- slippage
- account type
- market regime
- parameter tuning
For best results, always test on demo first and optimize settings per symbol.