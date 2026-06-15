Falo Pro EA

FALO Pro — Adaptive Multi-Asset MT5 Trading System

FALO Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 trading system designed for traders who want structure, adaptability, and advanced risk control in one powerful solution.
Instead of relying on a single rigid setup, FALO Pro V5.1 combines trend-pullback entries, breakout logic, mean-reversion behavior, multi-timeframe confirmation, market regime detection, advanced exits, and equity protection into one robust framework.

Built from a stable MT5-safe foundation, FALO Pro is designed to be flexible across multiple asset classes, including:

  • Forex / currency pairs
  • Stocks and stock CFDs
  • Indices and index CFDs
  • Commodities / metals / energies
  • Crypto CFDs
  • Derivatives and CFDs
  • Synthetic indices
  • Boom / Crash indices
  • Other MT5-supported symbols

The system is especially strong when used with symbol-specific tuning, and it includes dedicated preset logic for Volatility, Boom, and Crash style instruments.

Key Features

  • Adaptive market regime detection
    Automatically shifts between trend, breakout, and mean-reversion logic based on volatility, EMA structure, range compression, and momentum.

  • Multi-timeframe confirmation
    Uses higher timeframe trend filters to improve signal quality and reduce weak entries.

  • Custom entry rule support
    Configure your own RSI thresholds, pullback behavior, candle confirmation logic, and continuation conditions.

  • Per-symbol preset packs
    Specialized preset behavior for:

    • Volatility indices
    • Boom indices
    • Crash indices
    • Custom assets

  • Equity Protector V2
    Includes:

    • trailing equity lock
    • pause after drawdown
    • daily recovery lock
    • optional equity target shutdown

  • Advanced exits
    Includes:

    • multi-stage take profit
    • partial close logic
    • ATR-based dynamic exits
    • candle-based exit
    • session close exit
    • volatility collapse exit
    • trailing stop and break-even management

  • Smart re-entry rules
    Built-in cooldown behavior after wins or losses, plus minimum bars between same-direction entries.

  • Advanced stats dashboard
    Track:

    • trades
    • wins / losses
    • win rate
    • profit factor
    • floating PnL
    • daily PnL
    • overall performance state

  • Built-in alerts
    Popup alerts, push notifications, and email alerts are supported.

Who It Is For

FALO Pro is ideal for traders who want a serious configurable framework rather than a simplistic “plug and pray” bot.
It is suitable for manual-supervised automation, systematic traders, and users who want to tune one symbol family at a time with better professional controls.

Important Note

FALO Pro is a multi-asset-capable trading framework, not a promise of profit.
Performance depends on:

  • broker conditions
  • symbol behavior
  • spread
  • slippage
  • account type
  • market regime
  • parameter tuning

For best results, always test on demo first and optimize settings per symbol.

FOLLOW THIS LINK TO ASSESS THE COMPREHENSIVE USER MANUAL AND PRESET FILES HERE
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1BiEC2uTxFBb957zHoXi-41iRkz2exkKP?usp=sharing


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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