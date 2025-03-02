AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO (MT5)

Overview

AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO is a trend-continuation pullback EA. It waits for a confirmed swing, calculates the Fibonacci retracement zone, and looks for entries in the direction of the original move.

No grid, no martingale.

Strategy logic

Detects the last valid swing high/low using Fractals on the selected signal timeframe. Calculates the retracement zone between 38.2% and 61.8% (configurable). On a closed bar, if price is inside the zone (with optional tolerance), the EA enters with the swing direction.

Risk management

Stop loss at the swing extreme with an optional cushion, or ATR-based stops.

Take profit by Risk-Reward multiple or fixed points.

Optional auto-fit of SL/TP to broker stop and freeze levels.

Trade controls

Max trades per day

Cooldown after trade close

Optional spread filter

Slippage setting

On-chart tools

Optional Fibonacci grid drawing showing the swing and key retracement levels.

Updates when a new swing is confirmed.

Recommended markets and timeframes

FX majors, XAUUSD, major indices, and BTCUSD.

Signal timeframe: M5/M15 for active intraday flow; M30/H1 for slower structure.

Key inputs

SignalTF_Minutes

ZoneLowPct / ZoneHighPct

ZoneTolerancePts

UseSwingSL / SwingSLCushionPts

UseATRStops / ATR_Period / ATR_SL_Mult

RR_TakeProfit / TP_FixedPts

MaxTradesPerDay / CooldownMinutes / MaxSpread_Points

AutoFit_ToStops / StopsCushion_Points

FixedLots

Notes

Trades on closed bars

Designed as a structured Fibonacci pullback framework suitable for testing across symbols and configurations.

Risk disclosure

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on a demo account before using real funds.