AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO (MT5) — Description (Festive Freebie Edition)

Festive Freebie

With the festive season approaching, AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO is being released for free as a thank-you gift from AP to the trading community.

This is a structured, rules-based Fibonacci pullback EA designed for traders who want a clean foundation strategy they can understand, test, and refine.

What it does

Trend-continuation pullback EA that waits for a confirmed swing, then looks for price to retrace into the 38.2%–61.8% Fibonacci zone and trades back with the original leg.

No grid, no martingale.

Why traders like it

Trades only after a confirmed swing (Fractals), reducing chop.

Entries inside the golden zone (38.2–61.8) with configurable tolerance.

SL at swing extreme (or ATR). TP by Risk-Reward multiple or fixed points.

Built-in Fibonacci grid drawing on the chart

(0/23.6/38.2/50/61.8/78.6/100) that updates when the swing changes.

Clean risk controls: max trades/day, cooldown, spread cap, auto-fit to broker stop levels.

Works on FX, indices, metals, and crypto (tick-volume friendly).

Testing & philosophy

This release is intentionally early and open:

Testing so far has been limited but encouraging, and this EA has not been over-optimised or curve-fitted to force perfect backtests.

That means it’s a strong base model with plenty of room for:

Symbol-specific tuning

Timeframe experimentation

Adjusting zone tolerance

Refining SL/TP style

Using your own risk framework

In short: a clean, structured approach—without the overfitting trap.

How it trades (summary)

Detects last valid swing (up or down) via Fractals. Calculates the 38.2–61.8% pullback zone of that leg. On closed bar, if price is inside the zone (+/- tolerance) → enter with trend. Sets SL at swing extreme (or ATR×mult). TP = RR × risk distance (or fixed points). Optional cooldown and daily trade cap.

Best markets & timeframes

FX majors, XAUUSD, US100/US500, BTCUSD.

Signal TF: M5/M15 intraday; M30/H1 for calmer flow.

Key inputs (plain-English)

SignalTF_Minutes – signal timeframe (1/3/5/15/30/60).

ZoneLowPct / ZoneHighPct – Fibonacci zone bounds (default 0.382–0.618).

ZoneTolerancePts – buffer in points around the zone.

UseSwingSL / SwingSLCushionPts – SL at swing extreme (+ cushion).

UseATRStops, ATR_Period, ATR_SL_Mult – ATR-based SL (if preferred).

RR_TakeProfit – take-profit as Risk-Reward multiple (e.g., 1.5).

– or TP_FixedPts if you prefer fixed TP.

MaxTradesPerDay, CooldownMinutes, MaxSpread_Points, Slippage_Points.

AutoFit_ToStops, StopsCushion_Points – auto-conform SL/TP to broker limits.

FixedLots (simple), or leave money management external.

Quick start

Attach to chart, set SignalTF_Minutes (e.g., 5 or 15). Leave Zone defaults 0.382–0.618; adjust ZoneTolerancePts to your symbol. Choose UseSwingSL (simple) or UseATRStops (adaptive). Set RR_TakeProfit (1.2–2.0 typical). Cap spread and set per-day trade limit if needed.

Notes

Trades on closed bars only (reduces noise).

No martingale, no grid, no hedging tricks—just structured pullbacks.

The on-chart Fibonacci grid updates automatically when a new swing is confirmed.

Risk disclosure

Past performance ≠ future results. Use a demo first, size conservatively, and know your broker’s contract specs.