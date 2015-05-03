AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO MT5

AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO (MT5) — Description (Festive Freebie Edition)

Festive Freebie

With the festive season approaching, AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO is being released for free as a thank-you gift from AP to the trading community.

This is a structured, rules-based Fibonacci pullback EA designed for traders who want a clean foundation strategy they can understand, test, and refine.

What it does

Trend-continuation pullback EA that waits for a confirmed swing, then looks for price to retrace into the 38.2%–61.8% Fibonacci zone and trades back with the original leg.
No grid, no martingale.

Why traders like it

  • Trades only after a confirmed swing (Fractals), reducing chop.

  • Entries inside the golden zone (38.2–61.8) with configurable tolerance.

  • SL at swing extreme (or ATR). TP by Risk-Reward multiple or fixed points.

  • Built-in Fibonacci grid drawing on the chart
    (0/23.6/38.2/50/61.8/78.6/100) that updates when the swing changes.

  • Clean risk controls: max trades/day, cooldown, spread cap, auto-fit to broker stop levels.

  • Works on FX, indices, metals, and crypto (tick-volume friendly).

Testing & philosophy

This release is intentionally early and open:
Testing so far has been limited but encouraging, and this EA has not been over-optimised or curve-fitted to force perfect backtests.

That means it’s a strong base model with plenty of room for:

  • Symbol-specific tuning

  • Timeframe experimentation

  • Adjusting zone tolerance

  • Refining SL/TP style

  • Using your own risk framework

In short: a clean, structured approach—without the overfitting trap.

How it trades (summary)

  1. Detects last valid swing (up or down) via Fractals.

  2. Calculates the 38.2–61.8% pullback zone of that leg.

  3. On closed bar, if price is inside the zone (+/- tolerance) → enter with trend.

  4. Sets SL at swing extreme (or ATR×mult).

  5. TP = RR × risk distance (or fixed points).

  6. Optional cooldown and daily trade cap.

Best markets & timeframes

  • FX majors, XAUUSD, US100/US500, BTCUSD.

  • Signal TF: M5/M15 intraday; M30/H1 for calmer flow.

Key inputs (plain-English)

  • SignalTF_Minutes – signal timeframe (1/3/5/15/30/60).

  • ZoneLowPct / ZoneHighPct – Fibonacci zone bounds (default 0.382–0.618).

  • ZoneTolerancePts – buffer in points around the zone.

  • UseSwingSL / SwingSLCushionPts – SL at swing extreme (+ cushion).

  • UseATRStops, ATR_Period, ATR_SL_Mult – ATR-based SL (if preferred).

  • RR_TakeProfit – take-profit as Risk-Reward multiple (e.g., 1.5).
    – or TP_FixedPts if you prefer fixed TP.

  • MaxTradesPerDay, CooldownMinutes, MaxSpread_Points, Slippage_Points.

  • AutoFit_ToStops, StopsCushion_Points – auto-conform SL/TP to broker limits.

  • FixedLots (simple), or leave money management external.

Quick start

  1. Attach to chart, set SignalTF_Minutes (e.g., 5 or 15).

  2. Leave Zone defaults 0.382–0.618; adjust ZoneTolerancePts to your symbol.

  3. Choose UseSwingSL (simple) or UseATRStops (adaptive).

  4. Set RR_TakeProfit (1.2–2.0 typical).

  5. Cap spread and set per-day trade limit if needed.

Notes

  • Trades on closed bars only (reduces noise).

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging tricks—just structured pullbacks.

  • The on-chart Fibonacci grid updates automatically when a new swing is confirmed.

Risk disclosure

Past performance ≠ future results. Use a demo first, size conservatively, and know your broker’s contract specs.


Altri dall’autore
AP Vwap Bands Pro MT4
Allan Graham Pike
Indicatori
AP VWAP Bands Pro (MT4) Volume-weighted average price with ±σ bands for clear intraday bias, mean-reversion zones, and dynamic support/resistance. Works on crypto (incl. BTC), FX, indices, and metals. Uses tick-volume when real volume isn’t available. What it shows VWAP line (volume-weighted mean price). Two envelopes around VWAP (default ±1σ and ±2σ) to highlight balance vs. extension. Reset modes: Day, Week, or Anchor Time (HH:MM) to start VWAP where you need it (e.g., exchange open). Why
FREE
AP Vwap Bands Pro MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Indicatori
AP VWAP Bands Pro (MT5) Volume-weighted average price with ±σ bands for clear intraday bias, mean-reversion zones, and dynamic support/resistance. Works on crypto (incl. BTC) , FX , indices , and metals . Uses tick-volume when real volume isn’t available. What it shows VWAP line (volume-weighted mean price). Two envelopes around VWAP (default ±1σ and ±2σ) to highlight balance vs. extension. Reset modes : Day , Week , or Anchor Time (HH:MM) to start VWAP where you need it (e.g., exchange open). W
FREE
AP Session Boxes Pro
Allan Graham Pike
Indicatori
AP Session Boxes — Asian / London / NY Range Overlay (MT5 Indicator) Clean session boxes on your chart. This lightweight indicator draws the   Asian ,   London , and   New York   time windows directly on the chart, including each box’s   high   and   low   as dashed lines. It’s perfect for quick context, breakout planning, and clean screenshots. Why traders use it Instant structure:   See where the market ranged during key sessions. Breakout prep:   Use the hi/lo lines as reference for pending
FREE
BTC Pro Breakdown Pro MT5
Allan Graham Pike
5 (1)
Experts
BTC Breakdown Pro MT5 La maggior parte degli EA cerca di operare su tutte le coppie e configurazioni. Alla fine non offrono risultati consistenti. BTC Breakdown Pro MT5 è stato creato con un unico obiettivo: catturare le maggiori rotture ribassiste del Bitcoin con chiarezza e controllo. Il sistema attende una rottura con alto volume, quindi cerca un retest pulito prima di entrare. Le operazioni sono filtrate dal trend, il rischio è controllato con stop e target predefiniti, e i setup vengono ann
AP Day Week Monthly High Low MT4
Allan Graham Pike
Indicatori
AP Day-Week-Month High-Low MT4 Lightweight overlay that draws the prior Day, Week, and Month highs/lows on any chart. Great for session planning, confluence, and alerting when price comes back to important swing levels. What it does Plots 6 lines: Day High/Low, Week High/Low, Month High/Low (from the previous completed sessions). Touch/near alerts when price reaches a selected line (with a user-set tolerance). Works on any symbol and timeframe. Zero external libraries. How to use Drop it o
FREE
AP Day Week Monthly High Low
Allan Graham Pike
5 (1)
Indicatori
AP Day-Week-Month High-Low Lightweight overlay that draws the prior Day, Week, and Month highs/lows on any chart. Great for session planning, confluence, and alerting when price comes back to important swing levels. What it does Plots 6 lines: Day High/Low , Week High/Low , Month High/Low (from the previous completed sessions). Touch/near alerts when price reaches a selected line (with a user-set tolerance). Works on any symbol and timeframe. Zero external libraries. How to use Drop it on the ch
FREE
AP London Breakout PRO
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
AP London Breakout PRO trades the first impulse when Europe hands over and London liquidity hits. It builds a pre-London range (02:00–07:00 server), checks the box height and spread, then posts one clean breakout with fixed risk. No martingale, no grid, no chasing; once filled, it cancels the other side and stands down for the day. Designed for majors and gold on M5–M15, with broker-safe placement (Stops/Freeze aware), lot rounding, and a daily cap. Quick start • Chart: M5 (reads higher TFs inte
AP Oil Navigator PRO MT4
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
AP Oil Navigator PRO (MT4) What it is AP Oil Navigator PRO is a rules-based Expert Advisor designed specifically for energy symbols such as XTIUSD (WTI) and UKOIL (Brent). The EA looks for a directional bias using a higher-timeframe trend filter, then times entries on the working timeframe using a volatility gate and a structure break. Orders are placed with broker-safe checks and fixed risk. No martingale, no grid, and no averaging. How it trades (high level) • Bias: EMA alignment and swing str
AP Oil Navigator PRO
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
AP Oil Navigator PRO (MT5) What it is AP Oil Navigator PRO is a rules-based Expert Advisor designed specifically for energy symbols such as XTIUSD (WTI) and UKOIL (Brent). The EA looks for a directional bias using a higher-timeframe trend filter, then times entries on the working timeframe using a volatility gate and a structure break. Orders are placed with broker-safe checks and fixed risk. No martingale, no grid, and no averaging. How it trades (high level) • Bias: EMA alignment and swing st
AP DayTrader Impulse Box MT4
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
AP DayTrader Impulse Box MT4 What it does Intraday engine that combines a   session “box” range   (M5) with an   impulse filter   (EMA/RSI on M15). When price escapes the box with momentum confirmation, the EA places a single market order in that direction.   One position per symbol , clean risk controls, and calm management. Why traders like it Simple logic, few knobs   — easy to tune per symbol Box + impulse confirmation   helps avoid random spikes No martingale, no grid, no averaging Works on
AP London Breakout MT4
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
AP London Breakout MT4  trades the first impulse when Europe hands over and London liquidity hits. It builds a pre-London range (02:00–07:00 server), checks the box height and spread, then posts one clean breakout with fixed risk. No martingale, no grid, no chasing; once filled, it cancels the other side and stands down for the day. Designed for majors and gold on M5–M15, with broker-safe placement (Stops/Freeze aware), lot rounding, and a daily cap. Quick start • Chart: M5 (reads higher TFs i
AP BTC Bullish Retest MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
AP BTC Bullish Retest (MT5) Long-only BTC EA. Waits for a decisive close above resistance , confirms trend/volume quality, then places a BUY LIMIT on the pullback to the broken level. One setup at a time. No grid, no martingale. No DLL/WebRequest. What it is A breakout-and-retest engine for BTC. It builds meaningful resistance handles (body-high clusters) on a higher TF, requires a clean close through that handle, then buys the retest with disciplined risk and strict broker-safe checks. How it t
AP DayTrader Impulse Box MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
AP DayTrader Impulse Box (MT5) What it does Intraday engine that combines a session “box” range (M5) with an impulse filter (EMA/RSI on M15). When price escapes the box with momentum confirmation, the EA places a single market order in that direction. One position per symbol , clean risk controls, and calm management. Why traders like it Simple logic, few knobs — easy to tune per symbol Box + impulse confirmation helps avoid random spikes No martingale, no grid, no averaging Works on netting acc
AP Gold Pro MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
Intraday engine for XAUUSD (Gold). Builds a time-window “box”, waits for a decisive move beyond it, then places a pending order to participate on the pullback. Tight risk controls, no grid, no martingale. How it operates You define one or more time windows (e.g., London, NY, or custom hours). After a window closes, the EA checks for a clean move beyond the box by a user buffer. Optional gates: EMA trend check and volume impulse filter. Places a pending order near the broken edge with an adapti
AP Trade Assistant
Allan Graham Pike
Utilità
AP Trade Manager — Product Description AP Trade Manager is a compact, broker-safe MT5 utility that turns your chart into a fast, disciplined trade workstation. It handles entries, exits, partials, breakeven+, OCO/Bracket logic, trailing stops, and scheduled-style actions from a clean panel you can dock anywhere. It’s pure MQL5 (no DLL, no WebRequest), validator-friendly, and designed for live charts (not Strategy Tester). What it does One-tap execution. Buy/Sell market and all four pending types
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione