AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO MT5
- Experts
- Allan Graham Pike
- Version: 2.4
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO (MT5) — Description (Festive Freebie Edition)
Festive Freebie
With the festive season approaching, AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO is being released for free as a thank-you gift from AP to the trading community.
This is a structured, rules-based Fibonacci pullback EA designed for traders who want a clean foundation strategy they can understand, test, and refine.
What it does
Trend-continuation pullback EA that waits for a confirmed swing, then looks for price to retrace into the 38.2%–61.8% Fibonacci zone and trades back with the original leg.
No grid, no martingale.
Why traders like it
Trades only after a confirmed swing (Fractals), reducing chop.
Entries inside the golden zone (38.2–61.8) with configurable tolerance.
SL at swing extreme (or ATR). TP by Risk-Reward multiple or fixed points.
Built-in Fibonacci grid drawing on the chart
(0/23.6/38.2/50/61.8/78.6/100) that updates when the swing changes.
Clean risk controls: max trades/day, cooldown, spread cap, auto-fit to broker stop levels.
Works on FX, indices, metals, and crypto (tick-volume friendly).
Testing & philosophy
This release is intentionally early and open:
Testing so far has been limited but encouraging, and this EA has not been over-optimised or curve-fitted to force perfect backtests.
That means it’s a strong base model with plenty of room for:
Symbol-specific tuning
Timeframe experimentation
Adjusting zone tolerance
Refining SL/TP style
Using your own risk framework
In short: a clean, structured approach—without the overfitting trap.
How it trades (summary)
Detects last valid swing (up or down) via Fractals.
Calculates the 38.2–61.8% pullback zone of that leg.
On closed bar, if price is inside the zone (+/- tolerance) → enter with trend.
Sets SL at swing extreme (or ATR×mult).
TP = RR × risk distance (or fixed points).
Optional cooldown and daily trade cap.
Best markets & timeframes
FX majors, XAUUSD, US100/US500, BTCUSD.
Signal TF: M5/M15 intraday; M30/H1 for calmer flow.
Key inputs (plain-English)
SignalTF_Minutes – signal timeframe (1/3/5/15/30/60).
-
-
-
-
-
RR_TakeProfit – take-profit as Risk-Reward multiple (e.g., 1.5).
– or TP_FixedPts if you prefer fixed TP.
MaxTradesPerDay, CooldownMinutes, MaxSpread_Points, Slippage_Points.
AutoFit_ToStops, StopsCushion_Points – auto-conform SL/TP to broker limits.
FixedLots (simple), or leave money management external.
Quick start
Attach to chart, set SignalTF_Minutes (e.g., 5 or 15).
-
-
-
-
Cap spread and set per-day trade limit if needed.
Notes
Trades on closed bars only (reduces noise).
No martingale, no grid, no hedging tricks—just structured pullbacks.
The on-chart Fibonacci grid updates automatically when a new swing is confirmed.
Risk disclosure
Past performance ≠ future results. Use a demo first, size conservatively, and know your broker’s contract specs.