AP Day Week Monthly High Low

5
AP Day-Week-Month High-Low

overlay that draws the prior Day, Week, and Month highs/lows on any chart. Great for session planning, confluence, and alerting when price comes back to important swing levels.

What it does

  • Plots 6 lines: Day High/Low, Week High/Low, Month High/Low (from the previous completed sessions).

  • Touch/near alerts when price reaches a selected line (with a user-set tolerance).

  • Works on any symbol and timeframe. Zero external libraries.

How to use

  1. Drop it on the chart you trade.

  2. Toggle which sets you want (Day / Week / Month).

  3. Set the touch tolerance (points) if you want alerts; leave at default for a small buffer.

Inputs

  • Show Day / Week / Month – turn each set on/off.

  • Alerts – enable/disable pop-up alerts on touch/near.

  • Silence in Tester – mutes pop-ups during Strategy Tester runs.

  • Touch tolerance (points) – distance from a line to trigger the alert.

Notes

  • Lines update automatically at the start of a new day/week/month.

  • This is an indicator (not an EA). It does not open or manage trades.


Reviews 1
Evolved
68
Evolved 2025.10.23 18:34 
 

Very good indicator, the best i have used so far, working like a charm

Recommended products
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.87 (23)
Indicators
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
Automatic Trendlines
Pasi Hakamaki
4.68 (47)
Indicators
The indicator draws trendlines on chart. This indicator has six inputs. User can specify alternative labels for both lines. If multiple instances of the indicator are used, the labels must differ. User can set width and color of the lines and depth which specifies what significant peaks should be used. For example, Depth=10 sets trendlines using the current peaks and valleys that have at least 10 bars to the right and to the left and that have highs/lows less/greater than the peak's high/low. In
FREE
Time Candle with Sound Alert
Iwan Santoso
Indicators
Time Candle with Sound Alert This indicator will be display the time left candle Features : 1. Multi Time Frames, Multi Pairs 2. Time Left 2. Position dynamic with Bid Price or Edge of Chart Screen 3. Font Size and Color 4. Display Current Spread, Maximum Spread and Minimum Spread Note: Maximum and Minimum Spread will be reset when you change TF Tested On MT5 Version 5 Build 5200 If you want the source code, just PM me
FREE
ATR Dynamic Pivot Signals Indicator
SkyBlue Fintech Solutions LLP
Indicators
Unlock Precision Trading: The ATR Dynamic Pivot System Download this free   ATR Pivot Signals   indicator and instantly gain an edge against market noise. This is the ultimate tool for traders who demand high-conviction entry points based on genuine market swing reversals, not guesswork. The   ATR Pivot Signals   system   is an innovative technical indicator that utilizes the Average True Range (ATR) to dynamically filter volatility, ensuring that a signal is triggered only when a price move is
FREE
PZ The Zone MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator displays buy or sell signals according to Bill Williams' definition of the Trading Zone. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and understand Avoid trading flat markets Deterministic indicator with clear rules The indicator is non-repainting It implements alerts of all kinds It has straightforward trading implications. A blue arrow is a buy signal A red arrow is a sell signal According to Bill Williams trading in the zone helps t
FREE
Bars Trend and Pivot Support
Isac Barbosa Da Silva
Indicators
Simple, straightforward and efficient — that's what Bars Trend and Pivot Support is all about. With this system, you have at your disposal an intuitive tool that makes your analysis on the chart easier. It automatically marks important supports and resistances based on the chosen period, in addition to highlighting the Pivot line, all with activation and deactivation options according to your preference. The panel also clearly displays the direction of the candles on the D1, H4, H1 and M30 ch
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicators
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
Pivot MT5
Dmitrij Isaenko
Indicators
The indicator draws daily support and resistance lines on the chart, as well as the Pivot level (reversal level). Adapted to work in MT5 The standard timeframe for calculating support and resistance levels is D1. You can choose other timeframes according to your strategy (for example, for M1-M15, the optimal timeframe for calculations is H1) The function for calculating support and resistance levels has been updated; in this calculation option, fibonacci levels are taken into account, respec
FREE
Dynamic Pivot Zones
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Dynamic Pivot Zones – Your Level Assistant on the Chart This indicator is a bit like a GPS for your trading . It shows you where the price likes to hang out, where it gets nervous, and where it flies through. No more calculating pivots by hand or guessing support and resistance levels. What it does: Automatically plots H1, H4, and D1 pivots . Shows support and resistance zones : R1, R2, S1, S2. Lines are colored and easy to read , so you can instantly see what’s hot or cold. Why you’ll love it:
FREE
Haven Key Levels PDH PDL
Maksim Tarutin
5 (7)
Indicators
The   "Haven Key Levels PDH PDL"   indicator helps traders visualize key levels on the chart. It automatically marks the following levels: DO (Daily Open)   — the daily open level. NYM (New York Midnight)   — the New York midnight level. PDH (Previous Day High)   — the previous day's high. PDL (Previous Day Low)   — the previous day's low. WO (Weekly Open)   — the weekly open level. MO (Monthly Open)   — the monthly open level. PWH (Previous Week High)   — the previous week's high. PWL (Previou
FREE
AliPivot Points
Alexandra Voicu
Indicators
AliPivot Points is a Meta Trader 5 Indicator that draws you the latest pivot points. You can choose from timeframes ranging from 1 Minute to 1 Month. Calculation methods for pivot points includes: Classic Pivot Points Camarilla Pivot Points Fibonacci Pivot Points Woodie Pivot Points You can personalize the line colors, style, and width to suit your preference. The indicator displays values on the right side of the chart. AliPivot Points values can also be utilized by developers for creating Expe
FREE
TS Time Remaining
Aurelio Manuel Peral Garcia
Indicators
TS Time Remaining - Indicador de Cuenta Regresiva para Velas en MetaTrader 5 El TS Time Remaining es un indicador gratuito diseñado para la plataforma MetaTrader 5 que permite a los traders visualizar en tiempo real el tiempo restante de la vela actual. Esta herramienta es especialmente útil para aquellos operadores que trabajan con estrategias basadas en la acción del precio y patrones de velas japonesas, ya que les permite anticiparse al cierre de la vela y tomar decisiones con mayor precisión
FREE
VWAP Daily Clean
Bambang Nugroho
Indicators
English VWAP Daily (Clean) is a simple and lightweight indicator that plots the classic Daily VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) directly on your MT5 chart. Features: Classic Daily VWAP calculation Supports real volume (if available) or tick volume Timezone offset option to match your broker’s server time Weekend merge option (merge Saturday/Sunday data into Friday) Clean version → no arrows, no alerts, only VWAP line VWAP is widely used by institutional traders to identify fair value, su
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Indicators
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
Tenet Support and Resistance Pro
Lucas De Melo Carvalho Cruz
Indicators
Ideal for scalpers, day traders and swing trades. Automatically identifies key support and resistance levels based on historical price data. It displays real-time trading zones and a precise countdown timer for each candle, helping traders make faster and more confident decisions. Fully customizable for multiple timeframes and instruments. The indicator analyzes historical price data to draw horizontal levels that represent key trading areas. It also displays, in real time, the current zone whe
FREE
Virtual Targets MT5
Hoang Van Dien
4.63 (8)
Indicators
This indicator is very useful for day traders or short term traders. (MT5 version) No need to calculate the number of pips manually, just look at the chart and you will see the Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss target line and evaluate whether the entry point is feasible to reach the intended target or not. Enter the intended   Take Profit / Stop Loss   pips for your trade. The indicator will display   Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss   lines for you to easily see if the target is
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicators
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
SMC Market Structure
Josef Vobejda
Indicators
The SMC Market Structure indicator tracks key price action shifts using Smart Money Concepts (SMC), helping traders identify institutional behavior and overall trend direction. It automatically detects and displays: Break of Structure (BOS) – Signals continuation of trend Change of Character (CHOCH) – Indicates potential reversal Swing Highs and Lows – Used to define market structure and directional bias Each structural event is clearly marked on the chart, allowing traders to visualize momentu
FREE
Quantum Edge Oscillator limited
Laith
Indicators
Overview QuantumEdge Oscillator is a professional-grade trading indicator that combines advanced momentum analysis with sophisticated trend detection algorithms. This 30-day trial version provides full access to all features, allowing you to thoroughly test its capabilities in live market conditions before making a purchase decision. Key Features Dual-Signal System : Combines RSI moving average with smoothed ATR-based volatility bands Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Built-in support for higher timefr
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.25 (12)
Indicators
Welcome to our Price Wave Pattern MT5 --(ABCD Pattern)-- The ABCD pattern is a powerful and widely used trading pattern in the world of technical analysis. It is a harmonic price pattern that traders use to identify potential buy and sell opportunities in the market. With the ABCD pattern, traders can anticipate potential price movements and make informed decisions on when to enter and exit trades. EA Version:    Price Wave EA MT5 MT4 Version : Price Wave Pattern MT4  Features :  Automatic
FREE
Haven FVG Indicator
Maksim Tarutin
5 (7)
Indicators
The   Haven FVG   indicator is a market analysis tool that highlights inefficiency areas (Fair Value Gaps, FVG) on the chart, providing traders with key levels for price analysis and decision-making. Other products ->  HERE Main Features: Customizable color settings: Color for Bullish FVG   (Bullish FVG Color). Color for Bearish FVG   (Bearish FVG Color). Flexible FVG visualization: Maximum number of candles for FVG detection. Additional extension of FVG zones by a specified number of bars. Opt
FREE
Zigzag Price Arrows
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Indicators
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
FREE
Riskcalculator
Adriano Cali
Indicators
Risk5Percent is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help you manage your risk exposure precisely. By entering the desired risk percentage and the number of lots used, it calculates and displays the corresponding price level on the chart that represents your maximum anticipated loss (e.g., 5%), automatically considering contract and tick size for the selected instrument. Key Features: Custom settings for trade direction (long/short), risk percentage, and lot size. Automatic adjus
FREE
Daily Levels Indicator
Aissam Atti
5 (1)
Indicators
# DAILY SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE LEVELS - SEO OPTIMIZED DESCRIPTION ## SHORT DESCRIPTION (160 characters max) ``` Free pivot points indicator with daily support resistance levels for MT5. Perfect for intraday forex day trading and scalping strategies. ``` **Character count:** 159 **Keywords included:** pivot points, support, resistance, MT5, forex, day trading, scalping, free --- ## FULL DESCRIPTION (HTML Formatted for MQL5) ### Main Title **Daily Support and Resistance Levels - Free Pivot
FREE
Heiken Ashi fxam
Ely Alsedy
5 (1)
Indicators
Enhance your trading analysis with the Haiken Ashi MT5 indicator. This powerful tool transforms standard price data into smoother, trend-following candlesticks, making it easier to identify market trends and potential reversal points.    Key Features: Clear Trend Identification: Visually distinguish between uptrends and downtrends with distinct candle colors. Reduced Noise: Filter out price fluctuations, providing a clearer view of underlying market movements. Early Trend Detection: Anticipate
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Curver Arrows
Francis Dube
3.75 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is a straight port of a well known MetaTrader 4 indicator that is freely available on the Internet. It does not redraw at all. It implements a type of breakout strategy. The arrows indicate market direction. Use the indicator on M15 charts and higher. The indicator draws two bands near price action and generates signals when the price closes below the lower band and also above the upper band. The indicator uses periodic highs and lows to calculate upper and lower threshold bands.
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Fibonacci Indicator
David Muriithi
Indicators
This indicator is an automated version of the Fibonacci retracement (Fib) indicator. Deciding the best areas to use when drawing the fib can be tricky and this  indicator was made with that in mind. When you drop it on the chart it will automatically choose the best points to draw the fib with, but in case you aren't satisfied with those regions, you can adjust it as you wish.
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (55)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicators
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicators
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automates the analysis of market structure and ICT / Smart Money concepts. It does not open or manage any trades: it is a visual analysis tool , not a trading robot. What the indicator shows The indicator scans the chart and highlights the following information: Market structure: significant swings, HH, HL, LH, LL Breaks of structure: Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of
More from author
BTC Pro Breakdown Pro MT5
Allan Graham Pike
5 (1)
Experts
AP BTC Breakdown – Retest Pro (MT5) Short-only BTC EA: confirms a clean breakdown, then places a SELL LIMIT on the retest of the broken level. No martingale, no grid, one setup at a time. no DLL/WebRequest. What it is A breakdown-and-retest engine for BTC. It waits for a decisive break, checks volume & trend quality, then posts a SELL LIMIT on the pullback to the broken handle. How it works (flow) Auto-level (M15/H1): clusters body lows, requires touches, enforces ATR distance, rounds to $10 h
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO (MT5) Overview AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO is a trend-continuation pullback EA. It waits for a confirmed swing, calculates the Fibonacci retracement zone, and looks for entries in the direction of the original move. No grid, no martingale. Strategy logic Detects the last valid swing high/low using Fractals on the selected signal timeframe. Calculates the retracement zone between 38.2% and 61.8% (configurable). On a closed bar, if price is inside the zone (with opti
FREE
AP DayTrader Impulse Box MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
AP DayTrader Impulse Box (MT5) What it does Intraday engine that combines a session “box” range (M5) with an impulse filter (EMA/RSI on M15). When price escapes the box with momentum confirmation, the EA places a single market order in that direction. Simple logic, few knobs   Box + impulse confirmation No martingale, no grid, no averaging Works on netting accounts How entries are decided Build a time-window “box” from recent session hours (start/end inputs). Wait for price to escape the box by
AP Vwap Bands Pro MT4
Allan Graham Pike
Indicators
AP VWAP Bands Pro (MT4) Volume-weighted average price with ±σ bands for clear intraday bias, mean-reversion zones, and dynamic support/resistance. Works on crypto (incl. BTC), FX, indices, and metals. Uses tick-volume when real volume isn’t available. What it shows VWAP line (volume-weighted mean price). Two envelopes around VWAP (default ±1σ and ±2σ) to highlight balance vs. extension. Reset modes: Day, Week, or Anchor Time (HH:MM) to start VWAP where you need it (e.g., exchange open). Why
FREE
AP Vwap Bands Pro MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Indicators
AP VWAP Bands Pro (MT5) Volume-weighted average price with ±σ bands for clear intraday bias, mean-reversion zones, and dynamic support/resistance. Works on crypto (incl. BTC) , FX , indices , and metals . Uses tick-volume when real volume isn’t available. What it shows VWAP line (volume-weighted mean price). Two envelopes around VWAP (default ±1σ and ±2σ) to highlight balance vs. extension. Reset modes : Day , Week , or Anchor Time (HH:MM) to start VWAP where you need it (e.g., exchange open).
FREE
AP Session Boxes Pro
Allan Graham Pike
Indicators
AP Session Boxes — Asian / London / NY Range Overlay (MT5 Indicator) Clean session boxes on your chart. This lightweight indicator draws the   Asian ,   London , and   New York   time windows directly on the chart, including each box’s   high   and   low   as dashed lines. It’s perfect for quick context, breakout planning, and clean screenshots. Instant structure:   See where the market ranged during key sessions. Breakout prep:   Use the hi/lo lines as reference for pending orders or alerts fr
FREE
AP London Breakout PRO
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
AP London Breakout PRO trades the first impulse when Europe hands over and London liquidity hits. It builds a pre-London range (02:00–07:00 server), checks the box height and spread, then posts one clean breakout with fixed risk. No martingale, no grid, no chasing; once filled, it cancels the other side and stands down for the day. Designed for majors and gold on M5–M15, with broker-safe placement (Stops/Freeze aware), lot rounding, and a daily cap. Quick start • Chart: M5 (reads higher TFs inte
AP Oil Navigator PRO MT4
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
AP Oil Navigator PRO (MT4) What it is AP Oil Navigator PRO is a rules-based Expert Advisor designed specifically for energy symbols such as XTIUSD (WTI) and UKOIL (Brent). The EA looks for a directional bias using a higher-timeframe trend filter, then times entries on the working timeframe using a volatility gate and a structure break. Orders are placed with broker-safe checks and fixed risk. No martingale, no grid, and no averaging. How it trades • Bias: EMA alignment and swing structure on the
AP Oil Navigator PRO
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
AP Oil Navigator PRO (MT5) What it is AP Oil Navigator PRO is a rules-based Expert Advisor designed specifically for energy symbols such as XTIUSD (WTI) and UKOIL (Brent). The EA looks for a directional bias using a higher-timeframe trend filter, then times entries on the working timeframe using a volatility gate and a structure break. Orders are placed with broker-safe checks and fixed risk. No martingale, no grid, and no averaging. How it trades • Bias: EMA alignment and swing structure on th
AP Day Week Monthly High Low MT4
Allan Graham Pike
Indicators
AP Day-Week-Month High-Low MT4 Lightweight overlay that draws the prior Day, Week, and Month highs/lows on any chart. Great for session planning, confluence, and alerting when price comes back to important swing levels. What it does Plots 6 lines: Day High/Low, Week High/Low, Month High/Low (from the previous completed sessions). Touch/near alerts when price reaches a selected line (with a user-set tolerance). Works on any symbol and timeframe. Zero external libraries. How to use Drop it o
FREE
AP DayTrader Impulse Box MT4
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
AP DayTrader Impulse Box MT4 What it does Intraday engine that combines a   session “box” range   (M5) with an   impulse filter   (EMA/RSI on M15). When price escapes the box with momentum confirmation, the EA places a single market order in that direction.   One position per symbol. Simple logic, few knobs   Box + impulse confirmation   No martingale, no grid, no averaging Works on   netting   accounts How entries are decided Build a time-window “box” from recent session hours (start/end inputs
AP London Breakout MT4
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
AP London Breakout MT4  trades the first impulse when Europe hands over and London liquidity hits. It builds a pre-London range (02:00–07:00 server), checks the box height and spread, then posts one clean breakout with fixed risk. No martingale, no grid, no chasing; once filled, it cancels the other side and stands down for the day. Designed for majors and gold on M5–M15, with broker-safe placement (Stops/Freeze aware), lot rounding, and a daily cap. Quick start • Chart: M5 (reads higher TFs i
AP BTC Bullish Retest MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
AP BTC Bullish Retest (MT5) Long-only BTC EA. Waits for a decisive close above resistance , confirms trend/volume quality, then places a BUY LIMIT on the pullback to the broken level. One setup at a time. No grid, no martingale. No DLL/WebRequest. What it is A breakout-and-retest engine for BTC. It builds meaningful resistance handles (body-high clusters) on a higher TF, requires a clean close through that handle, then buys the retest with disciplined risk and strict broker-safe checks. How it t
AP Gold Pro MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
Intraday engine for XAUUSD (Gold). Builds a time-window “box”, waits for a decisive move beyond it, then places a pending order to participate on the pullback. Tight risk controls, no grid, no martingale. How it operates You define one or more time windows (e.g., London, NY, or custom hours). After a window closes, the EA checks for a clean move beyond the box by a user buffer. Optional gates: EMA trend check and volume impulse filter. Places a pending order near the broken edge with an adapti
AP Trade Assistant
Allan Graham Pike
Utilities
AP Trade Manager — Product Description AP Trade Manager is a compact, broker-safe MT5 utility that turns your chart into a fast, disciplined trade workstation. It handles entries, exits, partials, breakeven+, OCO/Bracket logic, trailing stops, and scheduled-style actions from a clean panel you can dock anywhere. It’s pure MQL5 (no DLL, no WebRequest), and designed for live charts. What it does One-tap execution. Buy/Sell market and all four pending types (Buy/Sell Stop, Buy/Sell Limit). Auto-siz
Filter:
Evolved
68
Evolved 2025.10.23 18:34 
 

Very good indicator, the best i have used so far, working like a charm

Allan Graham Pike
2365
Reply from developer Allan Graham Pike 2025.10.23 23:14
Thank you for your kind words. I'm happy you like the indicator
Reply to review