EA Performance Monitor
- Utilitaires
- Khac Thanh Bui
- Version: 2.3
✅ See ALL your EAs at a glance - Every single Expert Advisor across every chart, monitored in real-time
✅ Spot trouble instantly - Dangerous drawdowns highlighted before they wreck your account
✅ Track every penny - Know exactly which EA made you rich and which one cost you
✅ Never lose data again - Complete performance history that survives crashes and restarts
Mission Control Dashboard
Transform your trading workspace into a professional command center. One panel shows you everything:
- Live Performance Metrics - Profit, trades, positions updating every 5 seconds
- Instant Risk Assessment - Drawdown percentages that actually make sense
- Account Health Monitor - Balance, equity, margin level with traffic light warnings
Smart EA Detection Engine
No setup required. Just attach and watch the magic happen:
- Auto-Discovery - Finds every EA running across all your charts
- Intelligent Mapping - Matches trading activity to the correct EA
- Real-Time Status - Active EAs highlighted, waiting EAs marked
Professional Risk Management
Built-in drawdown tracking that works like institutional tools:
- Accurate DD Calculation - Based on your actual account balance
- Historical Peak Tracking - Never forget your best performance
- One-Click Reset - Start fresh anytime without losing your EA setup
⚙️ PLUG & PLAY SIMPLICITY
Installation: 30 Seconds
- Drop the EA onto ANY chart
- Watch it automatically detect all your EAs
- Start monitoring immediately
Zero Maintenance
- No configuration files to edit
- No manual EA registration required
- No impact on your existing trading setup
Universal Compatibility
Works with ANY Expert Advisor from ANY developer. Grid EAs, scalpers, trend followers, martingale systems - monitors them all.
🛡️ ENTERPRISE-GRADE FEATURES
Data Integrity
- Crash-Proof Storage - Performance data survives MT5 restarts
- Smart Validation - Automatically fixes corrupted data
- Backup System - Multiple safety layers protect your history
Performance Optimized
- Lightweight Operation - Uses less than 1% CPU even with 20+ EAs
- Memory Efficient - Smart caching prevents memory leaks
- Configurable Refresh - Adjust update speed based on your needs
Professional Display
- Color-Coded Alerts - Instantly see profits (green) and losses (red)
- Precision Formatting - Numbers aligned perfectly for easy reading
- Responsive Layout - Adapts to any screen size
Developed by @Tomybui32 | Professional MT5 Solutions | t.me/BKTFriends