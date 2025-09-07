Aether GannFlow Scalper Market

(EN) FULL DESCRIPTION

Aether GannFlow – Scalper Market v2 (MT4) is a lightweight, Market-compliant scalper built on EMA trend + RSI pullback + ADX (optional MACD/Stochastic), aligned with GannFan direction. It uses ATR-based SL/TP and ATR trailing, Spread/ATR filters, daily/loss/order caps, new-bar engine, and a Margin-Guard position sizer to avoid error 134. Includes a safe bootstrap to seed trade history for Market review and a minimal UI (GannFan only).

1) Highlights

  • Clean entry stack

    • Trend: Fast/Slow EMA (21/50 by default).

    • Pullback: RSI band (buy if RSI ≤ 65, sell if RSI ≥ 35) to avoid chasing.

    • Strength: ADX18.

    • Optional confirmations: MACD (histogram/cross) and/or Stochastic (bull/bear cross) with ANY/ALL mode.

  • Gann alignment: trade only with GannFan direction.

  • ATR management: SL = 1.8×ATR, TP = 3.2×ATR, trailing = 1.2×ATR (optional new-bar-only).

  • Capital safety – 134 avoidance: FitVolumeToMargin + MaxMarginUsePct (default 50%) clamp size to free margin and margin/lot.

  • Market quality gates: Spread filter (≤ 80 points) and ATR/Spread gate (ATR points ≥ spread).

  • Limits & compliance: MaxDailyLoss, MaxOrdersPerDay, MaxConsecLoss, MaxOpenOrders, MinSecondsBetween, #property strict, no DLL/WebRequest, quiet logs.

  • Safe bootstrap: after X bars, if no EA history and filters pass, it can open one trend-aligned trade to satisfy Market checks.

2) Workflow

  1. Direction from GannDirection (Buy only if +1, Sell only if -1).

  2. Filters: EMA(21/50), RSI pullback, ADX ≥ threshold, optional MACD/Stoch under ANY/ALL.

  3. On pass, compute ATR-based SL/TP, enforce min distances (stop/freeze + spread).

  4. Sizing:

    • Risk % (RiskPercent applied to SL in points) or FixedLots.

    • Constrained by Margin-Guard (free margin & MaxMarginUsePct) → mitigates 134.

  5. Post-entry: ATR trailing (optional new-bar-only) with legality checks.

3) Key inputs (short)

  • Trend & pullback: FastEMA=21 , SlowEMA=50 , RSI_Period=14 , RSI_PullbackLow=35 , RSI_PullbackHigh=65 , ADX_Period=14 , ADX_Min=18 .

  • Optional confirmations: UseMACD , MACD_* , MACD_UseCross ; UseStoch , Stoch_* , Stoch_OB/OS ; ConfirmationMode (0=ANY / 1=ALL).

  • Exit/Trailing: ATR_Period=14 , SL_ATR_Mult=1.8 , TP_ATR_Mult=3.2 , UseATRTrailing , Trail_ATR_Mult=1.2 , TrailingOnNewBarOnly .

  • Market filters: UseSpreadFilter , MaxSpreadPoints=80 , UseATRSpreadFilter , Min_ATR_to_Spread=2.0 .

  • Limits & engine: MaxDailyLossUSD=200 , MaxOrdersPerDay=30 , MaxConsecLoss=5 , MaxOpenOrders=3 , MinSecondsBetween=15 , NewBarOnly=true , SlippagePoints=3 .

  • Margin safety: UseMarginGuard=true , MaxMarginUsePct=50 .

  • GannFan (visual): LenGann=20 , color/style/width, DrawOnNewBarOnly .

  • Bootstrap: EnableBootstrap , BootstrapBars=30 .

4) Quick start

  1. Copy to MQL4/Experts/ → restart MT4 → enable Algo Trading.

  2. Attach on M5/M15 (ECN/RAW preferred; stable VPS).

  3. Start with UseRiskPct=true , RiskPercent 0.5–1% , keep UseATRSpreadFilter & UseMarginGuard on; MaxOpenOrders=3 , MinSecondsBetween=15 .

  4. Backtest across regimes → small forward before scaling.

5) Operating tips

  • Avoid major news (spread spikes → gate blocks entries).

  • If the market is too quiet (low ATR) or too noisy (ATR/Spread < 2), EA self-filters.

  • Enable MACD/Stoch to increase selectivity (use ALL for stricter entries).

6) Compliance & safety

  • #property strict, no DLL/WebRequest.

  • SL/TP set on OrderSend; SL edits respect stop/freeze.

  • Margin-Guard reduces “Not enough money (134)” risk.

7) Disclaimer

Leveraged trading is high-risk; no profit guarantee. Results depend on market conditions, spreads, slippage, and execution. Use prudent risk management.


