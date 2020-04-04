Aether GannFlow Scalper Market

1) Highlights

Clean entry stack Trend: Fast/Slow EMA ( 21/50 by default). Pullback: RSI band (buy if RSI ≤ 65 , sell if RSI ≥ 35 ) to avoid chasing. Strength: ADX ≥ 18 . Optional confirmations: MACD (histogram/cross) and/or Stochastic (bull/bear cross) with ANY/ALL mode.

Gann alignment: trade only with GannFan direction.

ATR management: SL = 1.8×ATR , TP = 3.2×ATR , trailing = 1.2×ATR (optional new-bar-only ).

Capital safety – 134 avoidance: FitVolumeToMargin + MaxMarginUsePct (default 50% ) clamp size to free margin and margin/lot .

Market quality gates: Spread filter (≤ 80 points) and ATR/Spread gate (ATR points ≥ 2× spread).

Limits & compliance: MaxDailyLoss , MaxOrdersPerDay , MaxConsecLoss , MaxOpenOrders , MinSecondsBetween , #property strict , no DLL/WebRequest, quiet logs.

Safe bootstrap: after X bars, if no EA history and filters pass, it can open one trend-aligned trade to satisfy Market checks.

2) Workflow

Direction from GannDirection (Buy only if +1, Sell only if -1). Filters: EMA(21/50), RSI pullback, ADX ≥ threshold, optional MACD/Stoch under ANY/ALL. On pass, compute ATR-based SL/TP, enforce min distances (stop/freeze + spread). Sizing: Risk % (RiskPercent applied to SL in points) or FixedLots .

Constrained by Margin-Guard (free margin & MaxMarginUsePct) → mitigates 134. Post-entry: ATR trailing (optional new-bar-only) with legality checks.

3) Key inputs (short)

Trend & pullback: FastEMA=21 , SlowEMA=50 , RSI_Period=14 , RSI_PullbackLow=35 , RSI_PullbackHigh=65 , ADX_Period=14 , ADX_Min=18 .

Optional confirmations: UseMACD , MACD_* , MACD_UseCross ; UseStoch , Stoch_* , Stoch_OB/OS ; ConfirmationMode ( 0=ANY / 1=ALL ).

Exit/Trailing: ATR_Period=14 , SL_ATR_Mult=1.8 , TP_ATR_Mult=3.2 , UseATRTrailing , Trail_ATR_Mult=1.2 , TrailingOnNewBarOnly .

Market filters: UseSpreadFilter , MaxSpreadPoints=80 , UseATRSpreadFilter , Min_ATR_to_Spread=2.0 .

Limits & engine: MaxDailyLossUSD=200 , MaxOrdersPerDay=30 , MaxConsecLoss=5 , MaxOpenOrders=3 , MinSecondsBetween=15 , NewBarOnly=true , SlippagePoints=3 .

Margin safety: UseMarginGuard=true , MaxMarginUsePct=50 .

GannFan (visual): LenGann=20 , color/style/width, DrawOnNewBarOnly .

Bootstrap: EnableBootstrap , BootstrapBars=30 .

4) Quick start

Copy to MQL4/Experts/ → restart MT4 → enable Algo Trading. Attach on M5/M15 (ECN/RAW preferred; stable VPS). Start with UseRiskPct=true , RiskPercent 0.5–1% , keep UseATRSpreadFilter & UseMarginGuard on; MaxOpenOrders=3 , MinSecondsBetween=15 . Backtest across regimes → small forward before scaling.

5) Operating tips

Avoid major news (spread spikes → gate blocks entries).

If the market is too quiet (low ATR) or too noisy (ATR/Spread < 2), EA self-filters .

Enable MACD/Stoch to increase selectivity (use ALL for stricter entries).

6) Compliance & safety

#property strict , no DLL/WebRequest.

SL/TP set on OrderSend ; SL edits respect stop/freeze .

Margin-Guard reduces “Not enough money (134)” risk.

7) Disclaimer

Leveraged trading is high-risk; no profit guarantee. Results depend on market conditions, spreads, slippage, and execution. Use prudent risk management.



