ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Aether GannFlow – Scalper Market v2 (MT4)

[Subtitle: Gann Fan Logic | Trend Pullback | Margin Guard Protection]

Introduction Aether GannFlow is a lightweight M5/M15 scalping system that bridges the gap between classical momentum trading and geometric market analysis. It combines a robust EMA Trend + RSI Pullback engine with the unique directional filter of the Gann Fan.

Designed for stability on MT4, it features a "Margin-Guard" processor to eliminate "Not Enough Money" (Error 134) errors and includes advanced volatility gating to avoid dead markets.

Trading Strategy The EA executes trades based on a 4-Layer Confluence Model:

Trend Baseline: Uses Fast/Slow EMA (Default: 21/50) to determine the dominant flow. Pullback Entry: Waits for RSI to dip into value zones (Pullback) rather than chasing price. Strength Filter: ADX confirms the trend has enough fuel to continue. The Gann Filter: Unique Feature. Entries are only taken if they align with the geometric angles of the Gann Fan, ensuring time and price are in harmony.

Key Features

Gann Fan Geometry: Uses Gann angles as a final directional confirmation, filtering out false trend signals.

Margin Guard (Anti-Error 134): Automatically checks account free margin before every trade. If margin is low, it intelligently reduces lot size instead of failing, keeping your trading continuity alive.

Dynamic Volatility Gate: Monitors the ATR/Spread ratio. If the spread is too high relative to market volatility (Low Profitability Zone), the EA pauses trading.

ATR Risk Management: Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stops are dynamic, adapting to the market's current range (ATR).

Recommendations

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).

Timeframe: M5 or M15.

Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).

Account: ECN/Raw Spread account is highly recommended.

Input Parameters Please adjust these settings to fit your strategy:

=== 1. STRATEGY CORE === FastEMA / SlowEMA : Trend detection periods. RSI_Period / Levels : Pullback definition. UseGannFilter : Enable/Disable the geometric Gann Fan check. UseMACD / UseStoch : Optional extra confirmations.

=== 2. RISK & MANAGEMENT === RiskType : Fixed Lots or Risk %. SL_ATR_Mult / TP_ATR_Mult : Dynamic stops based on volatility. UseTrailing : Enable ATR-based trailing stop.

=== 3. SAFETY & LIMITS === UseMarginGuard : Enable Anti-Error 134 protection. MaxSpreadPoints : Maximum allowed spread. MaxDailyLoss : Hard stop for daily drawdown protection.



Installation Guide

Download the .ex4 file to your MQL4\Experts folder. Refresh your Navigator and drag the EA onto an M5/M15 chart. Important: Allow "Algo Trading" in MT4 settings. Ensure the Gann Fan lines appear on the chart (visual confirmation).