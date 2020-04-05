Gold Hunter EA Pro

  • Experts
  • Sayed Sabtain Azhar Naqvi
    Sayed Sabtain Azhar Naqvi

    Sayed Sabtain Azhar Naqvi

    Professional MT4/MT5 trading automation profile focused on Expert Advisors, Gold/XAUUSD tools, Forex robots, signal development, and risk-controlled trading systems.
    All EAs published here are designed by Mentor: Utazima MentorCreate.
    Our focus:
    • Gold/XAUUSD,ALL PAIR, CRYPTO automation
  • Version: 1.19
  • Activations: 10

Gold Hunter EA Pro

Gold Hunter EA Pro is a precision algorithmic trading system designed for institutional-grade logic combined with rigorous risk management. Built on the core principles of Market Structure Shifts (MSS) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC), this Expert Advisor is engineered to filter out noise and capture high-probability reversals.

Core Strategy Logic

The system utilizes a mechanical framework to identify institutional order flow:

  • Dual-Layer Trend Filtering: Uses a higher timeframe (H1) Exponential Moving Average (EMA) filter to ensure trade execution aligns with the primary trend.

  • Market Structure Analysis: Specifically identifies M5 structure breaks to determine precise entry points.

  • SMC Confirmation: Trade execution is permitted only when M5 structure aligns with the H1 trend direction.

Risk and Capital Protection

The advisor incorporates hard-coded capital preservation filters:

  • ATR-Based Protection: Adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit levels automatically adjust to shifting market volatility.

  • Dynamic Risk Management: Automatically calculates lot sizes based on a user-defined percentage of account equity.

  • Broker Environment Safeguards: Built-in protection filters against excessive spread spikes, rollover liquidity gaps, and volume limits.

  • Daily Rollover Blackout: Automatically pauses trading operations during the high-volatility rollover window (23:00 to 00:15) to protect capital from widening spreads.

Technical Recommendations

For optimal performance, the system requires specific account parameters:

  • Timeframes: M5 chart for signal execution, H1 chart for macro trend filtering.

  • Asset Compatibility: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, and GBPUSD.

  • Account Infrastructure: Fully compatible with both Hedging and Netting account structures. Low-spread ECN accounts are highly recommended.

  • Minimum Balance: A baseline of 500 USD is recommended for proper risk scaling.

Installation Instructions

To deploy the automated system:

  1. Download the compiled file and place it into your MetaTrader Experts folder.

  2. Refresh the Navigator panel and drag the advisor onto a single M5 chart.

  3. Ensure the AutoTrading toggle is enabled in your terminal settings.

  4. Configure the risk percentage per trade parameter according to your capital requirements (Default setting is 0.2%).

Product Support

For questions, optimization files, or technical assistance, please contact the author directly through the MQL5 private messaging system or use the product page comment section. All official support is provided exclusively inside the MQL5 platform.


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XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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