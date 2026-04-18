FJ Universe M Printer

FJUNIVERSE M. PRINTER EA - High-Leverage DCA Recovery Expert Advisor for MT5 (M1 Scalper)

FJUNIVERSE M. PRINTER is a fully automated high-leverage, high-frequency DCA recovery Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered for strongly trending markets on the M1 (one-minute) timeframe. The EA uses a grid-style scaling engine combined with an equity-driven recovery module to press an active position as the market moves, then flush every open trade the instant the account equity lifts above the pre-set security level. If you have traded volatile instruments like XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, US30, NAS100, GER40, or any high-momentum forex pair on a prop-firm style or high-leverage live account, this EA is built exactly for that environment.

IMPORTANT RISK NOTICE - READ BEFORE YOU BUY: This Expert Advisor uses Martingale-style lot recovery, Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA), and high leverage. These techniques are inherently high-risk. The EA can fully liquidate your trading account during an extended counter-trend move, a flash crash, a news spike, or any session in which the trend does not resolve in your favor before your margin is consumed. Past backtest results, historical performance, and simulated equity curves do not predict future results. Always forward-test on a demo account first, always run a full out-of-sample backtest, and never use money you cannot afford to lose. Please also see the "Account Isolation" section below - this EA monitors your whole account balance and equity, so it must run alone on a dedicated account.

Who This EA Is For

  • Traders who run a dedicated high-leverage broker account (1:500, 1:1000, 1:2000 or higher) and want a fully hands-off scalping engine on M1
  • Prop-firm challenge passers looking for an aggressive phase-one engine on strongly trending days (with strict kill-switch and "last cycle" shutdown)
  • FJUNIVERSE community traders already running other FJU EAs on separate accounts
  • Users who want a transparent, fully configurable EA with Discord and Telegram live reporting out of the box
  • Operators who understand that martingale and DCA recovery are high-risk and accept account-blowup as a possible outcome

Who This EA Is NOT For

  • Traders with a single small account who cannot afford to lose it
  • Users who want to combine multiple EAs on the same account - this EA monitors balance and equity globally and will close foreign positions
  • Long-term, low-risk, buy-and-hold investors
  • Traders on low-leverage regulated accounts (1:30) where the grid cannot unfold properly
  • Anyone expecting a "set and forget" guaranteed-profit system - there is no such thing in trading

Core Concept - How the M. Printer Works

On every new M1 bar, the EA evaluates the market and places a LONG order and/or a SHORT order based on a simple, deterministic distance rule. Each new order in a given direction is only placed when the price has moved a further configurable percentage ( percentDistance ) away from the first opening price in that direction. In other words, the EA scales into a position as the trend pushes further - this is the classic DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) structure used by grid and martingale scalpers.

Each individual trade has its own fixed take-profit ( PRINT_TP_PERC , default 0.5%) and stop-loss ( PRINT_SL_PERC , default 5%). Because the take-profit is small relative to the stop-loss, the EA relies on high trade frequency, trend persistence, and Auto Lot Recovery to compound and recover drawdown. When an Equity Manager security level is hit, all open trades are closed simultaneously and the recovery cycle starts fresh.

Key Features

  • M1 High-Frequency Scaling Engine - one evaluation per bar, designed for the one-minute timeframe
  • Dual-Direction Grid - simultaneous LONG and SHORT ladders, configurable direction filter (BOTH / LONG ONLY / SHORT ONLY)
  • Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) module - automatically updates take-profit across the entire open basket
  • Auto Lot Recovery: FROM_EQUITY_BALANCE_DRAWDOWN (recover from live equity-versus-balance drawdown)
  • Equity Manager Kill Switch - closes all positions when equity exceeds balance by half of TP percent, then restarts the lot-size calculation from a clean slate
  • Target-Equity Auto-Stop - optional hard equity target that fully shuts the EA down and removes it from the chart
  • Last Cycle Mode - finish the open basket, then stop opening new trades (great for end-of-week, news-event, or prop-firm payout preparation)
  • Four Lot-Sizing Modes - fixed LOT, CURRENCY_AMOUNT, PERCENT_OF_BALANCE, PERCENT_OF_EQUITY
  • Broker Fill-Policy Auto-Detect - FOK, IOC, or RETURN selected automatically.
  • Live Discord and Telegram Reporting - every order, every close, every equity event streamed to your webhook or bot
  • Custom Branding - add your own link and nickname to every Discord result message (great for signal sellers and communities)
  • Full Magic-Number Isolation on per-trade level (default magic 260418 )
  • Queued Message Delivery with duplicate detection so you never spam your Discord channel

Recommended Markets and Symbols

This EA is a trend-following DCA scalper. It performs best on instruments that exhibit strong intraday directional moves and deep liquidity. Historically observed candidates include:

  • XAUUSD (Gold) - large directional M1 moves, tight spreads on most brokers, ideal symbol for high-leverage scaling
  • Major Indices - US30 (Dow Jones), US100 / NAS100 (Nasdaq), GER40 (DAX), SPX500 (S&P 500)
  • BTCUSD, ETHUSD on crypto-friendly MT5 brokers
  • Major Forex Trending Pairs - XXXJPY crosses during Tokyo/London overlap, GBPUSD on news days
  • WTI / USOIL during inventory releases

Always start with a 10-year tick-data backtest and then a minimum 3-month forward demo run before using real money. Every broker, every symbol, every leverage setting behaves differently. Do not assume the EA will perform the same on your setup as on the seller's or on another user's account.

Recommended Timeframe

M1 (one minute) is the designed timeframe. The entire bar-distance logic, DCA cadence, and recovery math are built around rapid M1 evaluation. Higher timeframes will dramatically reduce trade frequency and break the compounding logic. 

Account Isolation - MANDATORY

This EA monitors your whole trading account's Balance and Equity on every tick. The Equity Manager closes every open position once equity rises above a computed security level, and the Auto Lot Recovery module reads drawdown from ACCOUNT_BALANCE - ACCOUNT_EQUITY . If you run any other EA, manual trade, or signal-subscription trade on the same account, those positions will be affected, closed, or will distort the recovery math of the M. Printer.

Use a dedicated account for this EA. No other EA, no manual trades, no signal copier - this EA runs alone.

Recommended Broker Environment

  • Leverage: 1:500 minimum; 1:1000 or 1:2000 recommended for the grid to unfold without early margin call
  • Spread: as tight as possible - raw or ECN accounts preferred; wide fixed spreads will eat the 0.5% TP
  • Execution: fast VPS execution (sub-50 ms ping), FOK or IOC fill policy supported by the broker
  • Commission model: low per-lot commission brokers are strongly preferred since this EA is a high-frequency scalper
  • No hedging restrictions: the EA opens LONG and SHORT simultaneously and requires a hedging account
  • Stop-level: low or zero stop-level so the 0.5% TP is not blocked

Expert Advisor Inputs - Full Parameter Reference

PRINT STRATEGY SETTINGS

Parameter Default Description
PRINT_TP_PERC 0.5 Take-profit distance in percent from the entry price, applied per individual trade. Small value by design - the EA relies on high frequency and recovery compounding, not per-trade R:R.
PRINT_SL_PERC 5 Stop-loss distance in percent from the entry price, applied per individual trade. Larger than TP because the grid expects pullbacks inside a trending move.
useSecurityStopLoss true Enables the per-trade hard stop-loss so no single order can run beyond average price of  PRINT_SL_PERC .
percentDistance 0.05 Minimum distance (in percent of last open price, scaled by number of same-direction open orders) the price must travel before a new same-direction order is allowed. This controls how tight or wide your grid is.
costOfSingleOrder 10 Base cost of a single order - interpreted as LOT, CURRENCY_AMOUNT, PERCENT_OF_BALANCE, or PERCENT_OF_EQUITY depending on costFormat .
costFormat PERCENT_OF_BALANCE How the base order size is interpreted: LOT, CURRENCY_AMOUNT, PERCENT_OF_BALANCE, or PERCENT_OF_EQUITY.

MANIPULATION DURING TRADING

Parameter Default Description
additionalPercentageToRecovery 10 Extra percentage added on top of the loss-recovery target when Auto Lot Recovery is active. Larger values recover faster but also size up faster. Handle with care.
closeAllTradesOnEquityHigherThen 0.0 Hard equity target (in account currency). When equity crosses this level, the EA closes all positions and removes itself from the chart. Set to 0 to disable. Example: if you start with 1000 USD and set this to 1200, the EA stops at +20%.
lastCycleOfPRINT false When set to true, the EA finishes the current open basket, blocks any new entries, and auto-removes once flat. You can use this before news events, weekends, or prop-firm payout periods.

EA GENERAL SETTINGS

Parameter Default Description
orderComment FJUNIVERSE | PRINT | TRADE Comment attached to every order for easier trade-history filtering.
magicNumber 260418 Unique magic number so the EA only manages its own trades. Change if you run multiple copies across different symbols.
useFillingPolicy true Auto-select the broker's preferred fill policy (FOK, IOC, RETURN). Disable only if your broker rejects orders under auto-detect.

BRANDING AND REPORTING (OPTIONAL)

Parameter Default Description
brandLinkName (empty) Display name for the link attached to every Discord result embed.
brandLinkURL (empty) URL attached to every Discord result embed - great for signal communities and EA resellers.
discordNickName ANONYMOUS The nickname that appears on every Discord report.
discordWebhookLogs (empty) Discord webhook for technical logs and order events.
discordWebhookResults (empty) Discord webhook for closed-trade result cards.
telegramNickName ANONYMOUS Telegram display name for result messages.
telegramBotToken (empty) Telegram bot token for live reporting. Get one from BotFather.
telegramChatID (empty) Telegram chat ID that receives the messages.

Setup and Installation Guide

  1. Open a dedicated MT5 account with high leverage (1:500 or higher) and a hedging environment. This account must run this EA and only this EA.
  2. Fund the account with capital you can afford to lose in full.
  3. Attach the EA to an M1 chart of your chosen symbol (XAUUSD, US30, BTCUSD, etc.).
  4. Enable algorithmic trading in MetaTrader 5 (the "Algo Trading" button must be green).
  5. In the EA properties, allow WebRequest for your Discord webhook and Telegram API if you want live reporting.
  6. Start with the default parameters and the smallest possible costOfSingleOrder . Scale up only after a full backtest and at least 30 days of forward demo runs.
  7. Use a VPS with sub-50 ms ping to your broker's server. Retail Wi-Fi will not survive an M1 recovery run.
  8. Set closeAllTradesOnEquityHigherThen  to a sensible weekly or monthly equity target, and use lastCycleOfPRINT to wind down the basket before the weekend.

Backtesting Guidance

  • Use Every Tick Based on Real Ticks in the MT5 Strategy Tester
  • Test over at least 5 to 10 years of historical data
  • Include realistic spread - do not test with 0 spread
  • Run out-of-sample periods: optimize on one window, validate on another
  • Run on the exact symbol and timeframe (M1) you intend to use live
  • Test across multiple market regimes - 2020 COVID spike, 2022 Gold bull run, 2008 crisis data if available
  • Remember: a perfect backtest does not guarantee a single profitable day in live trading

Risk Disclaimer

Trading leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and can result in the loss of more than your initial investment. FJUNIVERSE M. PRINTER uses high leverage, Martingale-style lot recovery, and DCA scaling. Under adverse market conditions - especially sharp counter-trend moves, flash crashes, low-liquidity sessions, major news events, gap opens, or broker-side execution issues - this EA can fully liquidate the trading account it is attached to.

No past performance, backtest equity curve, strategy-tester report, screenshot, Myfxbook link, or signal-history chart implies any guaranteed future result. Every trader's account, broker, leverage, spread, execution speed, and capital size are different, and results will differ.

By purchasing and using this EA you acknowledge that you are solely responsible for your trading outcomes. The author of the EA, FJUNIVERSE, and the MQL5 marketplace are not liable for any financial loss incurred from using this software. Use at your own risk. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.

Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform only
  • Hedging account required
  • Windows VPS recommended (Linux VPS with Wine also supported)
  • Fill policies: FOK, IOC, or RETURN - auto-detected
  • Compatible with all major MT5 brokers supporting high leverage

Support

Join the FJUNIVERSE community for setup guides, live Discord reporting templates, Telegram bot tutorials, parameter presets per symbol, and community backtests. Support is provided through the MQL5 built-in messaging system.

Final reminder: always backtest first, always forward-test on demo, always use a dedicated account, and always trade only with capital you are prepared to lose. This EA is a tool - risk management and discipline come from you.


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Fan Yang
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4.43 (130)
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Experts
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Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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