EverGrowth Pro MT5

If you are seeking a pragmatic perspective for your future trading endeavors, allow me to present EverGrowth. Are you captivated by the notion of engaging in trading activities with a fully-fledged professional EA, comprising an extensive codebase of approximately 6800 lines? EverGrowth boasts a multitude of features and indicators, prioritizing authenticity by faithfully replicating test results under real-market conditions. It leverages advanced functionalities, providing traders with a comprehensive toolset to enhance their trading strategies. As such, EverGrowth stands as the ultimate EA, offering suitability for trading various currency pairs across the M1 timeframe .

At present, our active trading involves the USDCAD and EURAUD pairs. However, as time progresses, we will modify these pairs to adapt to the market, akin to surfing the waves of change. We will adjust our approach based on the performance of the EA, ensuring seamless adaptation. Rest assured, our customer service experience is already near perfection, as we diligently monitor our inbox 24/7. We promptly respond to inquiries and suggestions, guaranteeing a maximum response time of 24 hours.

Permit me to shed light on a crucial aspect that often eludes many traders: optimization. Ladies and gentlemen, optimization is the key! The efficacy of a trading pattern can fluctuate from one month to another, contingent upon the specific currency pair. This reality remains undeniable. If our objective is to sustain profitability, we must deftly navigate the market's ever-changing tides. Your sole and paramount task with this Expert Advisor is to subject it to a rigorou 3-month M1 retrospective test (for all pairs) and diligently monitor the results. This will enable you to periodically update your trading pairs, aligning them with your best-performing ones, thus ensuring the longevity of your trading operations. Optimization goes beyond mere adjustments of EA parameters; it entails uncovering the optimal pairing for its execution as well. That, my friends, lies at the heart of the matter.



Q: What types of approaches does the strategy employed in this case avoid, and what is it based on? A: The strategy avoids hazardous approaches like Martingale or Grid and instead relies on sustainable structures endorsed by economics and finance professors in the literature.

Failure to transition to an expert advisor that relies on authentic historical data to assess the EA's past performance may leave you disheartened, estranged from the market, and convinced that victory is beyond reach. I have witnessed countless traders who, in their pursuit of minimizing drawdown (DD) rates, have abandoned trading altogether, relinquishing one of the most fulfilling professions known to humankind. Sustainability lies at the core of the issue. The key lies in minimizing losses while maximizing gains. Profit and loss are inseparable companions. Our trading model, built upon a solid and realistic algorithmic foundation, draws inspiration from academic literature in the fields of economics and finance. Accomplished professors have implicitly endorsed our strategies, thus confirming their utilization. We have seamlessly translated this model into the algorithmic trading realm. You possess the ability to customize your take profit and stop loss levels, thereby attaining distinct outcomes suitable for any account type. This grants you the flexibility and profound sense of confidence you deserve. We deeply value individuality.

Guidelines for Effective Testing: Given that M1 trading operates within a specific timeframe, it becomes imperative to conduct meticulous tests utilizing a code framework built exclusively upon real ticks modeling. For optimal accuracy and seamless progress, it is recommended to conduct tests within a maximum timeframe of three months. Furthermore, it is crucial to bear in mind that when selecting the months for testing, an initial comprehensive test should be performed on all available pairs. This will enable the identification of the most fruitful pairs during those months, which will subsequently serve as the basis for focused testing. It is worth noting that when executing the EA in live market conditions, it is advised to rely on the data from the last three months as the guiding benchmark.





" EverGrowth " is a versatile EA tailored to excel within the M1 timeframe , offering exceptional precision and responsiveness for intraday trading. It harnesses a multitude of indicators and strategies, carefully intertwined to unleash its full potential.



Information:





Timeframe: M1 The M1 timeframe, renowned for its focus on intraday trading, provides an optimal environment for capturing swift market movements and capitalizing on short-term trading opportunities.

At its core, "EverGrowth" incorporates a combination of powerful indicators, each contributing to its sophisticated decision-making process. Let us unveil these technical components and witness their influence:

Moving Average: This indicator, aptly named "Moving Average," is a cornerstone of "EverGrowth." It analyzes price movements over a defined period, enabling the EA to identify trends and potential entry points.



RSI (Relative Strength Index): The "RSI" indicator complements the Moving Average by assessing the strength and momentum of price movements. It helps "EverGrowth" gauge overbought and oversold conditions, enhancing its ability to make informed trading decisions.



Moving Averages Crossover: Another powerful indicator within "EverGrowth" is the "Moving Averages Crossover." By comparing fast and slow moving averages, this indicator identifies significant shifts in price momentum, providing valuable insights into potential entry and exit points.



MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence): The "MACD" indicator further enriches the analysis performed by "EverGrowth." It evaluates the convergence and divergence of two moving averages, highlighting changes in trend momentum and potential reversal patterns.



Stop Limit: To manage risk effectively, "EverGrowth" incorporates the "Stop Limit" indicator. This feature allows you to define your desired stop loss and take profit levels, safeguarding your positions and capitalizing on favorable market movements.



-Such is the magnificent composition of "EverGrowth." But its technical prowess does not end there; it extends into a realm of customization and adaptability to cater to your unique trading preferences.





The EA offers an array of customizable parameters, enabling you to fine-tune its behavior according to your desired strategy:

Lot Size Logic: "EverGrowth" implements a sophisticated lot size logic. By analyzing the outcome of previous trades, it dynamically adjusts the lot size to optimize risk management and capitalize on favorable market conditions. The "Multiplier" parameter governs the degree of adjustment, while the "Base Lot" parameter sets the initial lot size.





"EverGrowth" implements a sophisticated lot size logic. By analyzing the outcome of previous trades, it dynamically adjusts the lot size to optimize risk management and capitalize on favorable market conditions. The "Multiplier" parameter governs the degree of adjustment, while the "Base Lot" parameter sets the initial lot size. Protection Features: To safeguard your trading endeavors, "EverGrowth" includes essential protection mechanisms. The "Protection_Min_Account" parameter defines a minimum account equity threshold. If the equity falls below this level, the EA will close all positions and cease automatic trading. Additionally, the "Protection_Max_StopLoss" parameter ensures a maximum stop loss limit, preventing excessive losses in unfavorable market conditions.





To safeguard your trading endeavors, "EverGrowth" includes essential protection mechanisms. The "Protection_Min_Account" parameter defines a minimum account equity threshold. If the equity falls below this level, the EA will close all positions and cease automatic trading. Additionally, the "Protection_Max_StopLoss" parameter ensures a maximum stop loss limit, preventing excessive losses in unfavorable market conditions. Bar Closing Events: "EverGrowth" provides the ability to anticipate bar closing events with the "Bar_Close_Advance" parameter. By specifying the number of seconds before the expected bar closing, you can prompt the EA to take action and optimize your trading decisions.





"EverGrowth" provides the ability to anticipate bar closing events with the "Bar_Close_Advance" parameter. By specifying the number of seconds before the expected bar closing, you can prompt the EA to take action and optimize your trading decisions. Log File and Customization: If you desire comprehensive record-keeping, "EverGrowth" allows you to generate a log file by enabling the "Write_Log_File" parameter. Furthermore, the "Order_Comment" parameter enables you to add custom comments to your orders, facilitating organization and analysis.



-With its technical prowess and adaptability, "EverGrowth" stands as a formidable companion in your trading journey. Harness its capabilities, embrace its flexibility.





Take the opportunity to immerse yourself in the realm of real ticks by selecting the " Every tick based on real ticks " mode within the tester. This meticulous approach allows you to simulate market conditions over the past month, providing valuable insights and paving the way for success. In the Optimization section of the tester, opt for the " All symbols selected in MarketWatch " mode. By doing so, you unlock a world of possibilities and gain access to a comprehensive list of symbols available for testing. Now comes the pivotal moment: selecting the instrument that offers a winning combination of high profit potential and low maximum drawdown. Carefully evaluate the results from the testing process and pinpoint the symbol that aligns with your goals.

May your ventures be prosperous, and your trades be guided by the brilliance of "EverG. We cordially invite you to peruse the comprehensive discourse on trade responsibility by following this link.

In conclusion, by embracing the M1 timeframe, adhering to a minimum lot size of 0.01, leveraging the MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 platforms, maintaining prudent leverage practices, depositing a minimum of $100, and considering the monthly performance report for pair selection, you position yourself for success in the dynamic world of trading. With a commitment to sound risk management, comprehensive market analysis, and the utilization of cutting-edge trading platforms, you embark on a journey filled with unparalleled efficiency and certainty. Embrace this opportunity to navigate the markets with confidence, leveraging the power of advanced technology and informed decision-making to achieve your trading goals.



