ENEA Manual

User Manual & Parameters - ENEA mt5

[live trading] [live trading]

1. Introduction

The ENEA mt5 Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading algorithm that combines the precise statistical analysis of a Hidden Markov Model (HMM) with the artificial intelligence of ChatGPT-5.

The goal is to apply the best possible trading logic in every market phase – whether trend, sideways movement, or high volatility – in order to optimally exploit opportunities and effectively control risks.

2. Main Features Real-time detection of market regimes: Trend, Range, Volatility, Quiet phase

Dynamic switching of trading strategy depending on the market regime

AI model GPT5 (HMM) learns unsupervised from historical data

Automated activation of Take Profit (TP) and adjustment of Stop Loss (SL)

Supports the M30 timeframe and is based on XAUUSD

3. How the Hidden Markov Model (HMM) Works The Hidden Markov Model (HMM) assumes that a system such as the financial market moves through invisible states. These states influence measurable quantities such as prices, volume, or volatility. The HMM uses probabilities to determine the sequence of hidden states that best fits the observed data. 3.1 Components of the HMM Hidden States (Regimes): Different market phases such as trend, range, high volatility

Different market phases such as trend, range, high volatility Transition Matrix: Probabilities for moving from one regime to another

Probabilities for moving from one regime to another Emission Distribution: Statistical characteristics of the regimes in the market data

4. Regime-Switching Regime-switching refers to the dynamic adjustment of a trading strategy to different market phases.

The ENEA mt5 detects the current market status in real time and adjusts the strategy accordingly.

5. Strategy Logic in Live Operation In live operation, the EA continuously analyzes the market and identifies the current regime. Depending on the market phase, the EA automatically selects the appropriate trading strategy: Trend phase: Breakout system with integrated trend filters

Breakout system with integrated trend filters Range phase: Mean-reversion strategy with dynamic adjustments to support and resistance zones

Mean-reversion strategy with dynamic adjustments to support and resistance zones High volatility: Reduced position size and wider stop-loss levels

6. Example Application (XAU/USD) The HMM was trained on daily logarithmic returns and distinguishes three regimes: Trend phase: Strong directional movement, high momentum Sideways/Range: Low volatility, unclear direction Shock/Volatility: Gaps, news, rapid directional changes

7. Role of ChatGPT-5 in ENEA mt5 ChatGPT-5 serves as the semantic and adaptive decision layer on top of the HMM. Interpretation of complex market data including additional context layers

Self-learning approach to reinforce profitable setups and eliminate risky ones

Context-sensitive integration of unstructured information (e.g., news, volatility spikes, geopolitical events) The combination of HMM (precise classification) and GPT-5 (adaptive, context-based strategy adjustment) ensures stable and powerful trading results, especially during transition phases between market regimes.



8. Parameter & Settings explained Parameter Toggle Explanation 1] Magic Number Number input Unique identifier for trades placed by ENEA

2 ] EA Comment Text input Custom text added to each trade comment field 3 ] Chat-GPT Model [ GPT-5 ] Fixed ChatGPT-5 based logic 4 ] Automated TP / SL true / false Automatically set TP and SL levels for each trade 5 ] Risk Very Low - Extreme Choose one of the 8 Risk Levels, from Very Low to Extreme 6 ] Manual true / false Enable manual Lot 7 ] Manual Lot Enter the lot Fixed lot size used when manual is switched ON 8 ] Animations true / false Show or hide on-chart visual effects / animations

9. Webrequest URL's To accurately synchronize trading sessions

Enable connection to Chat GPT5



https://www.worldtimeserver.com

https://api.openai.com







10. Info Panel







Thank you for using ENEA.



If you have any questions, suggestions, or require further assistance, please feel free to get in touch.

Contact: [ MQL private message ] My profile -> Vitalii Tkachenko

Documentation: Please make sure to review this manual and the comments inside the EA settings before contacting support.

Your feedback is always welcome and helps improve the product.

I wish you successful trading with ENEA!