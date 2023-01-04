The EA you've been looking for

EA Installation Guide

Follow this guide to install the EA on your chart. For detailed instructions, please refer to the blog post linked below:

You only need to run the EA on a single chart, no matter the symbol or timeframe. It will figure out the correct ones automatically.

For additional symbols, modify the inputs, but remember not to include suffixes or prefixes as they are detected automatically.

EA Installation Guide

MT4 backtesting has significant constraints: you can only test one symbol per session. Clear out all other symbols in the inputs and select "every tick" for testing. Meanwhile, MT5 enables multi-symbol backtests with far superior results.

Understanding Inputs

main settings prefered currencies — Lists all symbols the EA will trade, separated by commas.

— Lists all symbols the EA will trade, separated by commas. set magic number — Unique identifier used by the EA to track and manage its trades.

— Unique identifier used by the EA to track and manage its trades. custom orders comment — Custom note or label added to all trades for easier tracking. signal conditions apply macd for check — Enables the MACD-based confirmation filter for trade entries.

— Enables the MACD-based confirmation filter for trade entries. set fast ema for macd filter — Defines the fast EMA period used for MACD calculation.

— Defines the fast EMA period used for MACD calculation. set slow ema for macd filter — Defines the slow EMA period used for MACD calculation.

— Defines the slow EMA period used for MACD calculation. set macd sma for macd filter — Defines the signal line SMA period for MACD filter logic.

— Defines the signal line SMA period for MACD filter logic. set timeframe for macd filter — Chooses which chart timeframe is used for MACD analysis. more settings backtest smoothing via synthetic ticks — Generates interpolated ticks during backtests for smoother modeling.

— Generates interpolated ticks during backtests for smoother modeling. backtest-friendly regime classifier — Sets the spread threshold (in points) for classifying volatile vs. normal market regimes.

— Sets the spread threshold (in points) for classifying volatile vs. normal market regimes. enforce sane dealing cadence — Limits how many trades can be opened per minute to ensure safe operation. firm-specific rules add tp and sl random point — Adds slight randomization to stop loss and take profit levels to mimic natural trade behavior, useful for prop-firm accounts. trail settings apply trailing stop for risk control — Enables trailing stop management for protecting profits.

— Enables trailing stop management for protecting profits. set trailing stop strategy — Selects the trailing logic type (e.g., ATR-based, fixed distance).

— Selects the trailing logic type (e.g., ATR-based, fixed distance). apply partial close and trailing for risk control — Allows closing part of a position when trailing activates.

— Allows closing part of a position when trailing activates. set percentage to close at trailing start — Percentage of the lot size closed once trailing begins.

— Percentage of the lot size closed once trailing begins. set trailing start in pips — Distance in pips from entry where the trailing stop begins.

— Distance in pips from entry where the trailing stop begins. set trailing distance in pips — Distance maintained between price and stop during trailing.

— Distance maintained between price and stop during trailing. set trailing step in pips — Minimum price change required for the trailing stop to adjust.

— Minimum price change required for the trailing stop to adjust. set atr period for trailing — Defines the ATR period used when ATR-based trailing is enabled.

— Defines the ATR period used when ATR-based trailing is enabled. set atr timeframe for trailing — Sets the timeframe used for ATR calculation.

— Sets the timeframe used for ATR calculation. set multiplier for atr-based trailing — Multiplies ATR value by this factor to calculate trailing distance. risk preferences lot management method — Determines how trade volume is calculated (fixed, risk-based, balance-based, etc.).

— Determines how trade volume is calculated (fixed, risk-based, balance-based, etc.). fixed lot — Sets a constant lot size to be used on every trade. tp sl controls set stoploss point manually — Allows defining a custom stop loss value in points; use -1 for auto-calculation.

— Allows defining a custom stop loss value in points; use -1 for auto-calculation. set takeprofit point manually — Allows defining a custom take profit value in points; use -1 for auto-calculation.

— Allows defining a custom take profit value in points; use -1 for auto-calculation. set additional stoploss points — Adds an extra buffer distance to the calculated stop loss.

— Adds an extra buffer distance to the calculated stop loss. set additional takeprofit points — Adds an extra buffer distance to the calculated take profit. hour-based trading specify trading start time — Defines when daily trading begins (e.g., “00:05”).

— Defines when daily trading begins (e.g., “00:05”). specify trading end time — Defines when daily trading stops (e.g., “23:59”).













MQL5 Channel Link

You can stay up-to-date with our updates and discussions by joining our MQL5 channel using the link :MQL5 Channel Link

Telegram Access

If you’d like to join our Telegram group, send me a private message on MQL5, and I will send you the invite link directly.





Risk & Deposit Settings

While the EA can be used with any deposit size, I recommend using a risk percentage of 1% per trade to help manage your risk effectively.





Updating EA

If there is an updated version of the EA, follow the steps in the guide below to ensure your version is always up-to-date:

Update Your EA





Best Setfile Configuration

The default setfile works well for most users. However, you can tweak the settings based on your personal preferences. Any new setfiles will be shared through our channels.