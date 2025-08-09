Limitreversal

Limitreversal EA


Hello, traders!


I am "Limitreversal,",


The latest addition to the Limitreversal Smart Trading System family, with exceptional capabilities.

My specialties? AUD/CAD, CAD/NZD, NZD/CAD. Correct,

I trade the AUD/CAD, CAD/NZD, and NZD/CAD pairs with precision and confidence,

Delivering unparalleled trading opportunities for you in the dazzling foreign exchange market.

Let me prove that I am the most advanced intelligent trading system for currency transactions to date.


Discounted price. On-site performance reaches 100%, price increases by $1,000. Final price is $9,800


Live Performance, Click Here: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2344046?source=Site+Signals+My


Recommended time frame: M15


Features:
A single chart setup: You only need one chart to trade all symbols
                      Supports multiple currency pairs
                      Reliable backtesting and on-site performance

                      No need to adjust for GMT


Usage is very simple: Just read the following 3 instructions

                       much cheaper than existing high-quality alternatives


How to Install


EA must be attached only to an M15 chart, and it is recommended to use AUDCAD
If your broker uses a suffix (e.g., AUDCAD.a), you should update the name in the symbol parameter

Use only the recommended currency pairs. No .set files are required, as all settings are stored internally within the EA.


Request


This EA is not sensitive to spreads and slippage. However, I recommend using an excellent ECN broker

EA should run continuously on the VPS


My suggestion: For a $5,000 account, you can opt for a fixed position size of 0.01 lots with a leverage ratio of 1:100. It's advisable to maintain low exposure to minimize the risk of significant capital drawdown.


Core mechanism


Parameters are optimized using technical analysis models and statistical methods, such as combining moving averages (MA) and the RSI indicator. A buy signal is triggered when the short-term moving average crosses above the long-term moving average and the RSI falls below 30, while a sell signal is triggered under the opposite conditions.  ‌


Operation process


Signal Generation: Generate buy and sell signals based on real-time market data;
Risk Management: Determine positions in conjunction with the capital management module;

Execution Control: Complete transactions quickly via API interfaces, requiring network latency below 100 milliseconds.


Recommended Brokers: IC MARKETS and IC TRADING or brokers offering ECN/RAW/LOW spread types
Рекомендуем также
Gemini Trump
Jingzhi Wang
Эксперты
Gemini Trump EA represents a sophisticated advancement in grid trading systems. Unlike traditional methods that rely on fitting the system to historical data, Gemini Trump EA is engineered to exploit existing market inefficiencies, leveraging authentic market dynamics. Gemini boasts an impressive array of features designed for both convenience and performance. With its One Chart Setup, you can trade all supported symbols using a single chart, while its Multi-Currency Support seamlessly handles m
EA Can MT4
Yat Wa Hung
Эксперты
EA CAN This EA is used to trade Forex and Gold with Martingale Strategy. Please send message to me after you purchase this EA. I will send the presets to you, including: CAD, AUD, NZD, EUR, XAU etc. Points to note during the setting: Use M15 Chart Min. USD3000 per each currency If you want to lower the risk and trade automatically, please use reserve USD10,000 per each currency.  Signal for your reference: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1756938
Team Trading Gbp Aud Nzd Jpy
Hulya Cinar
Эксперты
Team Trading System   is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this way,
Team Trading Gbp Aud
Hulya Cinar
Эксперты
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Winfinity Robot
Alexandru Mihai Lauric
Эксперты
Winfinity Robot is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.  It is designed for EURUSD on H1 Timeframe and it uses different strategies to minimize the drawdown.  It uses a great volatility algorithm in order to avoid to trade during high volatility.  Using this algorithm, the expert advisor is able to get a high-rate of winning trades. !!! The robot has a smart algorithm to open and close the orders, our recommendation is to not intervene with other scripts or manual over the orders. The Expert was
Team Trading Eur Aud Nzd Jpy
Hulya Cinar
Эксперты
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
EuroNest Egg
Tsoi Chi Kin
Эксперты
EuroNest Egg EA   is a fully automated trading system, which is especially effective in trading EURUSD on the Forex Market. Several trading patterns had been integrated into EuroNest Egg EA to analyze the market trend and find the entry point.  It also integrated with a special designed market filters to protect the capital.  Price: $220 LIVE Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1636889 Requirements Minimum balance $2000  Recommended leverage 1:200 or more Allow Web Request To allow the
Team Trading Eur Gbp
Hulya Cinar
Эксперты
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Team Trading Eur Aud
Hulya Cinar
Эксперты
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Toumed
Mohamed Kamel Touati
Эксперты
EA TOUMED ****** Only     10 copies Availible for  $399 ******* ****** Final price  $1499 ***** EA Toumed  -  профессиональный эксперт по скальпингу с низким риском.  эксперт выбирает оптимальные точки входа, используется ценовой анализ.  Эксперт не использует сетку, мартингейл, арбитраж.  Каждая позиция защищена визуальным стоп-лоссом.  Все открытые транзакции сопровождаются алгоритмом контроля, который основан на трейлинг-стопе и системе снятия прибыли с шагом трейлинга.  Эксперт также имее
Quantum Pulse EA
Jingzhi Wang
Эксперты
Unlock Your Trading Potential with Quantum Pulse EA  This automated trading system is designed to carry out "pullback" trades, with a specific focus on non-trending pairs like AUDCAD and NZDCAD. It is programmed to recognize important support and resistance levels in the Forex market, with an emphasis on price reversals after notable price movements in different directions. By utilizing Moving Averages and Average True Range, the Expert Advisor is able to identify the best entry points for pullb
BlackCardinal
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Стратегия советника основана на теории фракталов: фрактал — множество, обладающее свойством самоподобия (объект, в точности или приближённо совпадающий с частью себя самого, то есть целое имеет ту же форму, что и одна или более частей).  Торговый эксперт анализирует четыре фрактальных порядка ценовых формаций - одного фрактального порядка вниз, фрактального порядка текущего таймфрейма и двух порядков фракталов старших таймфреймом.  Рекомендуемые торговые инструменты для настроек по умолчанию: 5
MyNight Scalper
Chung Yee Leung
Эксперты
MyNight Scalper — автоматический скальперский советник, работающий по ночам и использующий консолидации цен на спокойном рынке. Он состоит из восьми стратегий, основанных на прогнозировании ценовых действий, определении уровней перекупленности/перепроданности, импульсе и дивергенциях. Советник применяет передовые алгоритмы для проверки сигналов и поиска точек входа/выхода. Работает одновременно на нескольких валютных парах и всегда использует стоп-лосс для защиты вашего счета. Не мартингейл, не
Team Trading Gbp Jpy
Hulya Cinar
Эксперты
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Team Trading Gbp Aud Nzd
Hulya Cinar
Эксперты
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
OtmScalpHedge
Otmane Achandir
Эксперты
OtmScalp EA V1 - AI-робот для скальпинга EUR, золота и BTC OtmScalp EA V1 - Продвинутый AI-робот для скальпинга EUR, золота и BTC Специальное предложение: Только $499 (Обычная цена: $1200 - Скоро повышение!) Почему OtmScalp EA V1 - лучший выбор для трейдеров? Стабильная ежедневная прибыль - Оптимизирован для агрессивного, но контролируемого скальпинга 3 специализированные версии - Для пар EUR, золота (XAU/USD) и биткоина (BTC/USD) Полностью автоматизированная торговля - Работает 24/5 без вмешате
Gilded Egg
Tsoi Chi Kin
Эксперты
Gilded Egg EA  is a fully automated trading system, which is especially effective in trading  XAUUSD  on the Forex Market. Several trading patterns had been integrated into Gilded Egg EA to analyze the market trend and find the entry point.  It also integrated with a special designed market filters to protect the capital.  Price: $220 LIVE Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1636889 Requirements Minimum balance $2000  Recommended leverage 1:200 or more Allow Web Request To allow the ma
The Viper EA
Profalgo Limited
3.18 (11)
Эксперты
NOTE: only recommended for these pairs currently: EURAUD;GBPAUD;GBPCHF;EURCHF;AUDCAD and AUDUSD NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Live monitoring :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1422803 The Viper EA uses sharp and effective "mean reversion" entries during the ranging period of the trading sessions (between 23h and 1h GMT+2, US DST).    These trades already have a very high su
Magic Flash
Ho Wai Kee
Эксперты
Magic Flash is going to be a strong investent weapon for you.  Follow your established personal settings.  This EA can be turned into a fast and efficient but relatively high-risk EA,  it can also become a medium or low risk but slower profit.  High growth in a short period of time when in the right market conditions.  But if the market conditions are not right, the "Martingale Stop Loss" function to decisively leave the scene.  This EA is very varied and malleable.  This EA is built on the Sc
IndiceWizard
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Эксперты
IndexWizard — это профессиональная автоматическая торговая система, разработанная и оптимизированная для платформы MT4 и торговли индексами, такими как Ger30. S&P500, индекс US30. Эта система работает независимо от вашего терминала, вы можете запустить ее на своем компьютере или на VPS, потому что компьютер должен быть включен во время работы робота. Робот анализирует рынок 24 часа в сутки, открывая свои сделки на таймфрейме H1 на Ger30. H1 или 5M на S&P500. и 5M US30 . благодаря чему он боле
PureDailyEA
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Эксперты
Expert's signal link has been working on 25 different instruments since 09.07.2019. It will be stopped after a while. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/605823 This expert advisor works well on daily charts. Opens a pending order based on daily price movements and may revise this pending order based on price movements during the day.  It can keep the current order by following the price movements and can open two different types of additional orders as soon as it sees the opportunity. If he sees t
Tiger Locker
Yang Wu
Эксперты
ATTENTION : The Tiger Locker EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  Tiger Locker EA  robot is a very Powerful tools and a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  Tiger Locker EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . Tiger Locker EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The tren
Egold ai
Pravin Awari
Эксперты
e-gold Software outperforms the competition, delivering unmatched accuracy rates of 80% Accuracy in the bullion trading market. Experience the power of fully automated trading without manual intervention. Key Features Tested and proven on various trading platforms like MT4, MT5 and different account types. Each entry includes stop loss and a 1:2 target point (customizable). 100% risk management and equity damage control. Suitable for moderate, medium, and high capital management. Works flawless
Forever RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Эксперты
Introducing a Trading Robot called "Forever RSI" which is built using Forever Core and RSI that traders can customize. For those of you who use RSI, it must be very suitable for this trading style. This will be a valuable investment for you, by buying now you will get future features. Try the DEMO download if you feel like trying it out! We are very transparent and trust your good faith. All users can back test and optimize your RSI indicator.   About Forever Core This core will be the best engi
OnePiece
Daqiang Wei
Эксперты
****************************************************** SIGNAL: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/586055 this is an Arbitrage system which base on EURUSD EURGBP GBPUSD  you need a smallest spread and lowest ping account like ECN. I run it on icmarket and tester in icmarket history data run it on any chart then it will trade on EURUSD EURGBP GBPUSD  when sign has checked here is version For MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/38629# you can backtest from mt5  ******************************
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD
Sergey Demin
Эксперты
Полностью автоматический советник, инструмент  GBPUSD . Таймфрейм  м15 . Терминал MT4 ChatGPT O1  глубоко проанализировал все загруженные мною котировки GBPUSD с высоких таймфреймов, с целью поиска безопасной стратегии; выявил паранормальную активность этого инструмента. Советник отслеживает такие нетипичные активности GBPUSD и мгновенно среагирует попыткой войти в противоположную сторону. Каждый ордер защищен стоп-лоссом. Один ордер может разбиваться максимум на три ордера. Для каждого ордера
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить   Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь
Lemon Cat Scalper Free
Chun Wan Yeung
2 (1)
Эксперты
Lemon Cat Scalper Free Version. The ideal time frame of this EA is M15, however lower timeframes are also suitable.  I mainly used M15 and M5 for backtesting. This EA simply uses previous bars to determine the position for opening orders.  It uses a very special strategy for defending losing positions, and it has passed 10 years backtest for most symbols.  This EA is mostly suitable for EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD and NZD/CAD, however other symbols are
FREE
Team Trading Eurusd
Hulya Cinar
Эксперты
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Currency crosses
Fuguang Liu
Эксперты
Currency balance hedging arbitrage is a common currency arbitrage method in the original quantitative trading, but conventional hedging arbitrage is not easy to achieve due to spreads, slippage, swaps, handling fees and other reasons. In order to achieve profits, we have made optimizations in this strategy, breaking the concept of balanced arbitrage, using factors such as the judgment of entry opportunities, the staggered entry time, and increasing or decreasing the position of currency pairs, e
С этим продуктом покупают
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Эксперты
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Выкованный из потерь. Совершенный с болью. Выпущенный с целью. ️ СТРУКТУРА. НЕ СПЕКУЛЯЦИЯ. Three Little Birds EA — это не просто очередной торговый робот. Это закаленный в боях движок, созданный за годы реальных неудач и предназначенный для одной миссии:   защищать, восстанавливать и увеличивать ваш капитал — когда рынок становится жестоким. Он сочетает в себе   три мощные стратегии   в идеальной синхронизации: Сетка при убытках с Мартингейлом   : поглоща
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Эксперты
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Эксперты
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Стратегия работы торгового эксперта основана на одном из самых сильных сигналов технического анализа - Пин-бара. При определении этой фигуры, торговый эксперт изучает текущую рыночную ситуацию и при наличии совокупности определенных факторов начинает работу. Рекомендуется начинать работу с маленького торгового лота . По мере знакомства с работой эксперта, торговый лот можно увеличить (задействовать манименеджмент) до психологически приемлемого размера. Внимание : формат настроек времени торго
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
Эксперты
BTCUSD GRID EA — автоматизированная программа, предназначенная для использования стратегии сеточной торговли. Советник BTCUSD GRID очень полезен как начинающим, так и опытным трейдерам.   Хотя существуют и другие типы торговых ботов, которые вы можете использовать, логическая природа стратегии сеточной торговли позволяет ботам для торговли криптовалютой с сеткой легко выполнять автоматическую торговлю без проблем.   BTCUSD GRID EA — лучшая платформа для использования, если вы хотите опробовать
EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Эксперты
It is time to change the game !; the Expert Advisor (EA) that once dominated you has evolved into an EA Mastermind. There are EA-AutoRobot algorithms, EA-Panel Trading algorithms, and advanced AI Analysts available. It is time for you to become a self-taught expert. You can even compare eight Pair systems and their precise predictions. Here, you have the capability to perform three activities simultaneously. Become an Analyst, Trader, and Investor on five robot machines that can operate identic
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
Эксперты
Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, согласно отображаемому времени сервера инструмента, запущенного в
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Эксперты
Робот предназначен для торговли на валютных парах EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY и других с небольшим спредом. Торговля осуществляется на 5-и минутном таймфрейме, от уровней, определяемых роботом с помощью нескольких методов расчета ценового движения. Эксперт не использует опасные методы управления капиталом. Все позиции имеют стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Параметры эксперта можно оптимизировать на коротких временных интервалах. Параметры Use_LOGO - использовать логотип на графике (Замедляет тестиров
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Эксперты
Советник Avato - один из наших автономных инструментов. (Сигнал на основе советника будет в будущем представлен на сайте). Он разработан на основе комбинированной формы хеджирования и мартингейла и использует сложные алгоритмы и фильтры для размещения сделок. Эксперт использует стоп-лосс и тейк-профит, размер лота рассчитывается автоматически на основе соответствующих настроек. Это готовый инструментарий для опытных трейдеров. Разработан для рынка золота, однако его можно протестировать и на дру
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Эксперты
Внимание : Значение спреда, проскальзывание брокера и скорость VPS влияют на результаты торговли советника. Рекомендации: золото со спредом до 3, USDJPY со спредом до 1,7, EURUSD со спредом до 1,5. Чем лучше условия, тем лучше будут результаты. Значение задержки между VPS и сервером брокера должно быть не выше 10 мс. Кроме того, чем меньше стоп-уровень брокера, тем лучше. Идеальным является стоп-уровень = 0. Советник основан на системе пробоя, а после открытия сделок он сопровождает все открытые
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Эксперты
Perfection - это мультивалютный, полностью автоматизированный и безопасный торговый робот. Робот предназначен как для портфельной торговли, так и для торговли на одном инструменте. Советник не использует усредняющие методы, объем позиций строго регулируется. Ордера открываются только в сторону движения рынка по принципу сетки. Благодаря этому, робот чувствует себя уверенно на любых сильных движениях. Алгоритм принятия решений не использует индикаторы, вместо этого робот самостоятельно рассчитыва
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
Эксперты
Советник Multiday Overlay Strategy позволяет торговать параллельно на всех основных и кросс-парах Форекс. Этот советник довольно уникален, поскольку он способен "следить за рынком", что означает: оптимизация не требуется; одинаковые входные параметры подходят для всех пар; не нужно менять входные параметры, даже если меняются рыночные условия. Эти 3 особенности означают, что советник не нужно "вручную адаптировать" к определенной паре на определенном таймфрейме, как это обычно происходит при опт
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Эксперты
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
CSM System
Michal Milko
Эксперты
Система CSM System в настоящее время полностью автоматизирована, обладает всеми специальными особенностями и функциями и регулярно контролируется. Ее эволюция, параметры и индивидуальные алгоритмы оцениваются профессионалами и оптимизируются группой опытных программистов, которые разрабатывают новые обновленные версии системы. В отличие от других систем, мы сосредоточили свое внимание на создании системы, в которой успешные результаты тестирования соответствуют реальной торговле. Основная идея
Marrykey stock indexes
Kostiantyn Kuzmin
Эксперты
ВНИМАНИЕ ЭТО ВАЖНО: Не используйте эту систему для торговли на валютных парах. ВНИМАНИЕ ЭТО ВАЖНО:  Не используйте эту систему для торговли и тестирования без индивидуальных set файлов для выбранного брокера.    Marrykey stock Indexes - это система скальпер построенная на гибридной комбинаторике Ichimoku Kinko Hyo снабжена 6 различными стратегиями и рассчитанная в первую очередь на работу на американских фондовых индексах таких как S&P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. Система способна работат
Win Sniper Follow
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Эксперты
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
The seed of a big tree
Jun Feng
Эксперты
This is a fully automatic EA based on price fluctuation, it uses principle of special recognition of price and balance. The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with shock, trend, data, news and other types of market, and the performance is stable. Run timeframe: the results are the same in any period. Execution demonstration of the EA can be viewed in the links below: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 Requirements and suggestions Please use this EA on EURUSD H1 timeframe, V
Chicken peck rices
Jun Feng
Эксперты
Chicken peck rices This is a short-term EA what based on price breakthroughs,and the parameters are simple and adaptable. Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; The type of account:ECN,spread of currency≤3,for example,EURUSD,USDJPY,and others. The minimum spread for order modification:0,it means that the minimum distance is zero between setting stop loss or take profit and current price. You must use the required accounts to ensure the reliability of profit. Input parameters: explanation=chicken peck
Big Hunter
Mehdi Sabbagh
5 (1)
Эксперты
The Multi Strategy Trading Robot This automated trading robot always uses stop loss. Big Hunter is specially designed to trade gold , but you can test it on other pairs since you have the access to the parameters. The robot uses different strategies like swing trading ,  momentum trading , position trading and more. It's backtested for the last 10 years under the harshest, simulated market conditions. Each trade has  unique SL, TP, Trailing stop, and breakeven. These parameters are variable a
The Revolution Simple Trade
Herry Gani
Эксперты
THE REVOLUTION Simple Trade is suitable for all type of traders whether you are a Swing Trader, Day Trader or Scalper. THE REVOLUTION Package consist of 3 EAs which combine into a Single EA which can create many stategies depend on the trading skills used/known by each traders. We provide AUTO_SETTING expecially for beginner or no experience investors which this AUTO_SETTING will trade to achieve 1000 Points or 10%/month, and for traders/investors who have experiences in trading can develop thei
Crypto System Automatic
Michal Milko
Эксперты
Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
The Revolution Target Achiever
Herry Gani
Эксперты
The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
Broker
Andrey Spiridonov
Эксперты
Broker - самообучающийся советник. Алгоритм данного советника постоянно подстраивается под торговую динамика рынка. Советник имеет минимальное количество параметров, что облегчает работу новичков на валютном рынке. Преимущества советника работает на любом временном периоде работает с любым торговым символом нет параметров, которым нужна оптимизация на каждой сделке советник самообучается и подстраивается под текущую торговую ситуацию Параметры советника lot_persent=10   - объем торговой позиции
The Revolution Great Achiever FT
Herry Gani
Эксперты
The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
Pisces EA
Nuttawut Khiawkiri
Эксперты
"Pisces Expert Advisor" Powered by FxGangster This EA Better work with GBPJPY and USD Pairs. this Expert Advisor has a Scalping, hedging and trend following  strategy when trade with wrong way, it will use hedging to fix it, and I have included too much indicator inside this EA, you can use all setting inside to set this EA, by the way you can look how many indicator and how to setting in my screenshots pictures. Live myfxbook : Pisces EA  ------------------- We provide Forex Analyst signals,
Raider
Aleksandr Shurgin
Эксперты
Торговый советник-скальпер с инновационным методом расчета открытия торговых позиций. Робот предназначен для высокочастотной торговли инструментами терминала МТ4. Эксперт контролирует объемы торговых позиций, расширение спреда, проскальзывание. Может использоваться на любом тайм-фрейме, с любым размером депозита. Легко оптимизируется и настраивается на нужный инструмент. Можно использовать предустановленные настройки.  Рекомендации по использованию эксперта Начальный депозит от100USD. Брокеры с
Wizard
Aleksandr Shurgin
Эксперты
Эксперт для работы на основных валютных парах. Открытие сделок на основе анализа ценового движения. Вход в рынок отложенными динамическими ордерами, всегда выставляет StopLoss  и  TakeProfit, не использует мартингейл и усреднение. Робот не выходит за границы заложенной в него стратегии, соблюдает заданный уровень риска и контролирует расширения спреда, выбирая наиболее благоприятные моменты входа в сделку. Для эффективной работы желательно провести оптимизацию для каждой валютной пары. Для ускор
Другие продукты этого автора
Firemen
Tao He
Эксперты
In the ever - changing foreign exchange market, the three currency pairs AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD have always been the focus of investors due to their unique market characteristics. They are deeply affected by multiple factors such as commodity prices, economic data, and global risk sentiment. Volatility contains both opportunities and hidden risks. And reasonable position management is the key to moving forward steadily in this complex market. ​ For investors who prefer simple and direct ope
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв