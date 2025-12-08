BTC Digger AI

BTC Digger is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading BTCUSD in high-volatility market conditions.
The system integrates several independent long and short models, each built on systematic rule sets that evaluate price movement, trend structure and volatility characteristics.

The EA does not use martingale, grid strategies or any method of position escalation. Each position is opened with predefined risk parameters and is managed through clear and transparent exit logic.

Key Features

  • Multiple independent entry and exit models designed for varying market environments

  • Indicator-based analysis including Linear Regression, True Range, Ulcer Index and percentage-based price filters

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging abuse

  • Fully customizable money management with fixed lot or risk-percentage options

  • Every trade includes a defined Stop Loss and model-specific exit conditions

  • Compatible with brokers offering BTCUSD and hedging accounts

  • Straightforward configuration suitable for both experienced and new users

Trading Logic Overview

The EA applies several internal models, each capable of generating long or short entry signals when trend, volatility and price-action conditions are aligned.
Trades can be closed by:

  • fixed Stop Loss

  • fixed Profit Target

  • adjustable trailing stop

  • time-based exit after a specified number of bars

  • indicator-based exit signals

This diversified model structure enables the EA to adapt to different phases of the BTC market.

Inputs and Customization

  • Individual magic numbers for each model

  • Position sizing via fixed lot or risk percentage

  • Separate enable/disable switches for each model

  • Configurable Stop Loss, Profit Target and trailing stop parameters

  • Adjustable coefficients and indicator periods

  • Time-based exit configuration

These options allow users to tailor the EA to a wide range of trading preferences and risk tolerances.

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: BTCUSD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Account type: Hedged

  • Spread: Low, depending on broker conditions

  • Testing: “Every tick based on real ticks” is recommended

Risk Notice

BTC Digger does not guarantee profit or future performance.
Trading cryptocurrencies involves significant market risk. Users should always perform thorough testing, preferably on a demo account, before deploying the EA on a live account.

Support

For assistance with configuration, parameters, or optimization guidance, you are welcome to contact me.

