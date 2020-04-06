DAX Highest BreakOut MT4

DAX Highest BreakOut MT4 – Flexible EA for DAX with Optional Risk Management

This Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 is designed for trading the DAX index (DE40) on the H1 chart, featuring a choice between dynamic and fixed money management to tailor risk according to user preferences.

  • EA combines three strategies based on SRPercentRank, SuperTrend, and DeMarker indicators, focusing on breakouts and reversal signals to reduce reliance on a single market type.

  • Indicator parameters and risk settings (including trailing stops, stop losses, and profit targets) are fully user-configurable to match various market conditions and trading styles.

  • Option for fixed risk (adjustable account percentage) or dynamic position sizing ensures better control over potential losses and profits.

  • Customizable settings include trading restrictions on weekends, end-of-day (20:35), and Fridays (19:00), plus optional time filters (e.g., 9-15 hours).

  • All strategy indicators are fully integrated and optimized, though specific values can be user-adjusted based on personal preferences and testing.

EA suits a wide range of users and brokers; thorough testing on demo accounts is recommended before live use. Performance depends on market conditions and strategy settings.

My next BreakOut strategy: Gold Highest BreakOut MT4 and MT5, DAX Highest BreakOut MT5

If you are looking for a grid/swap strategy for gold (XAUUSD), check out my other EA: GoldDigger AI, also available in my portfolio.



Gold Highest BreakOut
Michal Kudela
Experts
Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) — places ATR-filtered pending Buy/Sell orders based on recent high/low ranges (recommended H1). Short overview: Gold Highest BreakOut is an automated Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD . It places pending Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders at breakout levels derived from recent High/Low ranges and uses ATR and range filters to reduce false entries. Key points: Strategy: breakout from recent High/Low over configurable period. Filters: ATR-based volatil
Gold Highest BreakOut MT4
Michal Kudela
Experts
Breakout Expert Advisor for   XAUUSD (Gold)   — places ATR-filtered pending Buy/Sell orders based on recent high/low ranges (recommended H1). Short overview: Gold Highest BreakOut is an automated Expert Advisor designed for trading   XAUUSD . It places pending Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders at breakout levels derived from recent High/Low ranges and uses ATR and range filters to reduce false entries. Key points: Strategy: breakout from recent High/Low over configurable period. Filters: ATR-based v
BTC Digger AI
Michal Kudela
Experts
BTC Digger is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading BTCUSD in high-volatility market conditions. The system integrates several independent long and short models, each built on systematic rule sets that evaluate price movement, trend structure and volatility characteristics. The EA does not use martingale, grid strategies or any method of position escalation. Each position is opened with predefined risk parameters and is managed through clear and transparent exit log
GoldDigger AI
Michal Kudela
Experts
GoldDigger AI — Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldDigger AI is an automated Expert Advisor designed for the XAUUSD instrument. The EA evaluates breakout and trend conditions using adaptive price channels and volatility-based filters, and manages positions through its internal exposure-control logic. Strategy Overview Price-channel calculations are used to define dynamic upper and lower ranges based on market volatility. The EA evaluates breakout and retracement conditions around these ranges and man
DAX Highest BreakOut
Michal Kudela
Experts
This Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 is designed for trading the DAX index (DE40) on the H1 timeframe , with optional fixed or dynamic position sizing for adaptable risk management. Strategy Overview The EA combines three complementary approaches based on SRPercentRank , SuperTrend , and DeMarker indicators. These methods focus on breakout and reversal conditions to provide diverse trade signals across different market environments. Key Features Fully adjustable indicator parameters and risk se
