BTC Digger AI

BTC Digger is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading BTCUSD in high-volatility market conditions.

The system integrates several independent long and short models, each built on systematic rule sets that evaluate price movement, trend structure and volatility characteristics.

The EA does not use martingale, grid strategies or any method of position escalation. Each position is opened with predefined risk parameters and is managed through clear and transparent exit logic.

Key Features

Multiple independent entry and exit models designed for varying market environments

Indicator-based analysis including Linear Regression, True Range, Ulcer Index and percentage-based price filters

No martingale, no grid, no hedging abuse

Fully customizable money management with fixed lot or risk-percentage options

Every trade includes a defined Stop Loss and model-specific exit conditions

Compatible with brokers offering BTCUSD and hedging accounts

Straightforward configuration suitable for both experienced and new users

Trading Logic Overview

The EA applies several internal models, each capable of generating long or short entry signals when trend, volatility and price-action conditions are aligned.

Trades can be closed by:

fixed Stop Loss

fixed Profit Target

adjustable trailing stop

time-based exit after a specified number of bars

indicator-based exit signals

This diversified model structure enables the EA to adapt to different phases of the BTC market.

Inputs and Customization

Individual magic numbers for each model

Position sizing via fixed lot or risk percentage

Separate enable/disable switches for each model

Configurable Stop Loss, Profit Target and trailing stop parameters

Adjustable coefficients and indicator periods

Time-based exit configuration

These options allow users to tailor the EA to a wide range of trading preferences and risk tolerances.

Recommended Settings

Symbol: BTCUSD

Timeframe: H1

Account type: Hedged

Spread: Low, depending on broker conditions

Testing: “Every tick based on real ticks” is recommended

Risk Notice

BTC Digger does not guarantee profit or future performance.

Trading cryptocurrencies involves significant market risk. Users should always perform thorough testing, preferably on a demo account, before deploying the EA on a live account.

Support

For assistance with configuration, parameters, or optimization guidance, you are welcome to contact me.