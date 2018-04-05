MMM RVI and MA

The strategy is based on RVI osculation to check the prices trend and direction and check the moving averages (Open Price and Low Price) to decide about the viability of opening any order. Market is very unpredictable due to economic news published every hour, but our EAs are really prepared for such hostility due to its protections.

This Expert Advisor is provided with two kinds of indicators:

an oscillator (RVI) in order to check the prices osculation limit pattern and direction trend;

in order to check the prices osculation limit pattern and direction trend; two Moving Averages where one checks the Open Price average and the other check the Low Price average and verifies if the asset current price is above or under or between the MAs in order to decide wether or not to open the indicated type of order;

It protects your money because it is provided with:

trailing stop loss to protect your profit. Once your order has a positive profit, it sets SL at a certain distance in order to keep a positive profit;

to protect your profit. Once your order has a positive profit, it sets SL at a certain distance in order to keep a positive profit; Spread value limit to prevent opening an order at a high Spread value. Usually brokers uses variable Spread values;

to prevent opening an order at a high Spread value. Usually brokers uses variable Spread values; minimum equity percentage to limit your risks. You may limit your investments and restrict it to a certain percentage of your money;

to limit your risks. You may limit your investments and restrict it to a certain percentage of your money; Stop Out level to close all your pending orders after reaching a certain equity percentage low level. Some brokers do not do it automatically.

to close all your pending orders after reaching a certain equity percentage low level. Some brokers do not do it automatically. limits the number of pending orders. This way you will not bankrupt your account with too many pending orders.

This way you will not bankrupt your account with too many pending orders. Bad Time to Trade where you define the hours the EA should not trade (order open time).

Attention! The default input values are already optimized for EURUSD at timeframe M15 for a Hedge account and leverage 1:500. Always use the strategy tester optimization to set the best values for your assets and time frame. It is very important and strongly recommended for successful trading. So let's do it right by optimizing the input values as your needs.

General Inputs

Closes orders with any profit of value over in currency: closes any order after reaching profit define in currency value;

closes any order after reaching profit define in currency value; Take profit (order profit ceiling): traditional take profit (pips);

traditional take profit (pips); Stop loss (loss limit): traditional stop loss (pips);

traditional stop loss (pips); Lots volume to trade: the lots volume to be traded;

the lots volume to be traded; Trailing stop loss: trailing stop loss distance. If input an invalid distance, the minimum distance allowed by market will be used. Disabled if = 0 (ZERO);

trailing stop loss distance. If input an invalid distance, the minimum distance allowed by market will be used. Disabled if = 0 (ZERO); Maximum number of simultaneous orders: limits the number of pending orders;

limits the number of pending orders; Minimum equity percentage to allow opening new orders: defines the equity minimum percentage to open new orders;

defines the equity minimum percentage to open new orders; Maximum Spread allowed for operations: limits the spread value to open new orders;

limits the spread value to open new orders; Magic Number: identifies the orders opened and administrated by this EA;

Bad time to trade inputs:

Defines the starting hour the EA will not trade (0..23h): defines the start hour of bad time to trade (hours only). Disabled if = -1;

defines the start hour of bad time to trade (hours only). Disabled if = -1; Defines the ending hour the EA will not trade (0..23h): defines the end hour of bad time to trade (hours only). Disabled if = -1;

Lot Size Variance Inputs:

Double Lots on Gain: doubles the lot volume to trade. Some people love it. Disabled if = false.

doubles the lot volume to trade. Some people love it. Disabled if = false. Maximum Lot Size Allowed: defines a maximum limit the lots volume may Increase. If limit reached, the size goes back the the minimum volume allowed by Market.

Indicator's inputs:

RVI:

RVI Period: defines the RVI period;

defines the RVI period; RVI level UP: defines the RVI upper level;

defines the RVI upper level; RVi level DOWN: defines the RVI lowest level;

Moving Averages:

Open Price Moving Average Period: defines the Open Price MA period;

defines the Open Price MA period; Low Price Moving Average Period: defines the Low Price MA period;

Account Security input:

Equity Percentage to STOP OUT: defines the equity lowest level percentage to close all pending orders.

Attention! The default input values are already optimized for EURUSD at timeframe M15 for a Hedge account and leverage 1:500. Always use the strategy tester optimization to set the best values for your assets and time frame. It is very important and strongly recommended for successful trading. So let's do it right by optimizing the input values as your needs.