SwiftCap Master EA

5
SwiftCap Master EA is a fully automated trading system designed to operate across several high-volatility markets including forex, metals, indices and crypto. The EA identifies key market highs and lows, places pending stop orders at major breakout zones, and manages open positions with smart trailing-stop logic. It follows a disciplined trend-trading approach with a strong emphasis on risk control and steady, consistent growth.

Download Set Files Here

Live Signals: Master Portfolio (GOLD, BTCUSD, USTEC, USDJPY Conservative Set files)

Live Signals: Breakout and Master EA Combined Portfolio

Trading Specifications

  • Supported Instruments: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, US30, USTEC, US500, DE40, EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: M5 - M15
  • Recommended Broker: Any broker with low spreads and reliable execution
  • Account Type: Hedging preferred
  • Spread Type: Standard Account with low spreads is recommended
  • Minimum Deposit: Works with any balance.
  • EA Settings: Use available set files for each pair. Default settings are optimized for Gold
  • VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted performance

Why Use SwiftCap Master EA?

    • Multi-Asset Trading: Optimized sets for 9 major symbols including Gold, Crypto, Indices & FX
    • Smart Entries: Uses pending stop orders to capture clean breakout moves
    • Built-In Risk Management: Every trade includes a fixed stop loss and dynamic trailing stop
    • Safe Strategy Logic: No martingale, no grid, and no AI-based overfitting
    • Growth Focused: Designed for long-term, sustainable performance with low drawdown
    • Reliable Execution: Performs best on live accounts with raw spreads or no-commission setups
    • Transparent & Flexible: Fully transparent logic - not a black-box. Easy to adjust and re-optimize for different brokers
    • One EA, Multiple Markets: Conveniently trade multiple assets with one system

    Note

    The EA comes with fully optimized pre-sets for each supported pair. No extra configuration is needed beyond loading the correct set file - making it beginner-friendly while still powerful for experienced traders. 

    Trading time in set files is for GMT +2/+3 brokers, if your broker uses a different time zone. Make sure to adjust the time settings accordingly.

    Feel free to reach out to me for any questions or queries at https://www.mql5.com/en/users/swiftcapeas

    --------------------------------------------------------

    Risk Disclosure

    Trading involves substantial risk due to high volatility. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always trade with risk capital you can afford to lose and consider your risk tolerance before using any automated trading system.

    Reviews 1
    Andrei Trif
    248
    Andrei Trif 2025.07.22 13:05 
     

    Hi, I don't usually purchase EA's that don't have any reviews and from sellers without any background however I tought I would give this one a shot because of the good results douring backtest. Purchased it and gave it a go for a week . Left it to trade only on XAUUSD and it took from the 17th until today 22nd 4 trades resulting in a profit of almost 5% . All winners. The purchase price is small and the risk is small considering the huge returns it has on backtesting . I think its the real deal. The backtest was done on every tick based on real ticks ( It is broker sensitive .. Roboforex will not work because it has 3 decimals ). Works best with IC Markets and Blackbull. Good luck to all and thanks to the seller .

    Hassan Sarfraz
    1288
    Reply from developer Hassan Sarfraz 2025.10.31 18:10
    Andrei, Thank you for your trust and great review. Much Appreciated. Regarding brokers with 3 decimals especially for Gold, please multiply %age based SL/TP values with 10 and it will work normally.
