SwiftCap Master EA
- Experts
- Hassan Sarfraz
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 20 October 2025
- Activations: 10
Live Signals: Master Portfolio (GOLD, BTCUSD, USTEC, USDJPY Conservative Set files)
Live Signals: Breakout and Master EA Combined Portfolio
Trading Specifications
- Supported Instruments: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, US30, USTEC, US500, DE40, EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD
- Timeframe: M5 - M15
- Recommended Broker: Any broker with low spreads and reliable execution
- Account Type: Hedging preferred
- Spread Type: Standard Account with low spreads is recommended
- Minimum Deposit: Works with any balance.
- EA Settings: Use available set files for each pair. Default settings are optimized for Gold
- VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted performance
Why Use SwiftCap Master EA?
- Multi-Asset Trading: Optimized sets for 9 major symbols including Gold, Crypto, Indices & FX
- Smart Entries: Uses pending stop orders to capture clean breakout moves
- Built-In Risk Management: Every trade includes a fixed stop loss and dynamic trailing stop
- Safe Strategy Logic: No martingale, no grid, and no AI-based overfitting
- Growth Focused: Designed for long-term, sustainable performance with low drawdown
- Reliable Execution: Performs best on live accounts with raw spreads or no-commission setups
- Transparent & Flexible: Fully transparent logic - not a black-box. Easy to adjust and re-optimize for different brokers
- One EA, Multiple Markets: Conveniently trade multiple assets with one system
Note
The EA comes with fully optimized pre-sets for each supported pair. No extra configuration is needed beyond loading the correct set file - making it beginner-friendly while still powerful for experienced traders.
Trading time in set files is for GMT +2/+3 brokers, if your broker uses a different time zone. Make sure to adjust the time settings accordingly.
Feel free to reach out to me for any questions or queries at https://www.mql5.com/en/users/swiftcapeas
Risk Disclosure
Trading involves substantial risk due to high volatility. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always trade with risk capital you can afford to lose and consider your risk tolerance before using any automated trading system.
Hi, I don't usually purchase EA's that don't have any reviews and from sellers without any background however I tought I would give this one a shot because of the good results douring backtest. Purchased it and gave it a go for a week . Left it to trade only on XAUUSD and it took from the 17th until today 22nd 4 trades resulting in a profit of almost 5% . All winners. The purchase price is small and the risk is small considering the huge returns it has on backtesting . I think its the real deal. The backtest was done on every tick based on real ticks ( It is broker sensitive .. Roboforex will not work because it has 3 decimals ). Works best with IC Markets and Blackbull. Good luck to all and thanks to the seller .