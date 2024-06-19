Market Trader StBol MT5

PROP FIRM READY! 

The Expert Advisor works on double stochastic, bollinger bands and trawl. The Expert Advisor trades simultaneously on 21 standard symbols.
  • The Expert Advisor is for five-digit accounts.
  • Leverage 1:500
  • Timeframe for trading H1
  • Period: 2022.05-2024

IMPORTANT! After purchasing, please send me a private message to receive installation and setup instructions. You will receive for free  another of my expert advisors and installation instructions for MT5 for free, your choice: Market Trader AI Pro, MarketTrader EA MT5, BtcUsd Trader AI

The current price of $7,700 applies to the next 3 copies only. After that, the price will permanently rise to $11,500. I am limiting the number of users to preserve the strategy's efficiency in the live market.

Symbol for placing the Expert Advisor any of the standard symbols.

  • Lot for every 0.01 lot needs $500 deposit.
  • The first three knees are skipped. Total knees for each symbol no more than five.
  • Limit on the total number of simultaneously opened pairs: 5
Only these symbols are traded from one chart, one symbol at a time, any prefixes and suffixes in currency pairs are allowed:
  • USDJPY
  • NZDUSD
  • NZDJPY
  • NZDCHF
  • NZDCAD
  • GBPUSD
  • GBPNZD
  • GBPJPY
  • GBPAUD
  • EURUSD
  • EURNZD
  • EURJPY
  • EURGBP
  • EURCHF
  • EURCAD
  • EURAUD
  • CHFJPY
  • AUDUSD
  • AUDNZD
  • AUDJPY
  • AUDCHF
  • AUDCAD
Algorithm:
  1. Data Loading: Create a function that loads financial data from a source (such as a database, CSV files, or API) and stores it into data structures, such as arrays or containers, for further processing.
  2. Data Analysis: Implement functions to analyze financial data, including calculating statistics (e.g., mean, standard deviation, correlation) and plotting to visualize trends.
  3. Forecasting: Implement forecasting algorithms such as regression analysis, time series, neural networks, or other machine learning techniques. Functions should use historical data to train a model and predict future values.
  4. Develop trading strategies: Create functions that use predicted values and other financial indicators to develop trading strategies. This may include identifying entry and exit points, calculating stop loss and profit-take levels, and portfolio management.
  5. Testing and Optimization: Implement functions to test and optimize trading strategies using historical data. This may include backtesting, visualizing results and optimizing strategy parameters for best results.
  6. Portfolio Management: Develop functions for portfolio management, including asset allocation calculation, risk diversification and portfolio rebalancing based on financial performance and trading strategies.
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Eduard Dzhanaev 2024.06.19 16:22 
 

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