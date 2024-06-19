Market Trader StBol MT5
- Experts
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Bohdan SuvorovHello! I am a professional trader and developer of trading advisors with experience in the MQL5.com market. I know the programming languages MQL4, MQL5, C and C++, which allows me to create high-quality and reliable Expert Advisors for automatic trading in financial markets.
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 3 May 2026
- Activations: 15
PROP FIRM READY!
The Expert Advisor works on double stochastic, bollinger bands and trawl. The Expert Advisor trades simultaneously on 21 standard symbols.
The Expert Advisor works on double stochastic, bollinger bands and trawl. The Expert Advisor trades simultaneously on 21 standard symbols.
- The Expert Advisor is for five-digit accounts.
- Leverage 1:500
- Timeframe for trading H1
- Period: 2022.05-2024
IMPORTANT! After purchasing, please send me a private message to receive installation and setup instructions. You will receive for free another of my expert advisors and installation instructions for MT5 for free, your choice: Market Trader AI Pro, MarketTrader EA MT5, BtcUsd Trader AI
|IMPORTANT! After purchasing, please send me a private message to receive installation and setup instructions. You will receive for free another of my expert advisors and installation instructions for MT5 for free, your choice: Market Trader AI Pro, MarketTrader EA MT5, BtcUsd Trader AI
The current price of $7,700 applies to the next 3 copies only. After that, the price will permanently rise to $11,500. I am limiting the number of users to preserve the strategy's efficiency in the live market.
Symbol for placing the Expert Advisor any of the standard symbols.
- Lot for every 0.01 lot needs $500 deposit.
- The first three knees are skipped. Total knees for each symbol no more than five.
- Limit on the total number of simultaneously opened pairs: 5
Only these symbols are traded from one chart, one symbol at a time, any prefixes and suffixes in currency pairs are allowed:
- USDJPY
- NZDUSD
- NZDJPY
- NZDCHF
- NZDCAD
- GBPUSD
- GBPNZD
- GBPJPY
- GBPAUD
- EURUSD
- EURNZD
- EURJPY
- EURGBP
- EURCHF
- EURCAD
- EURAUD
- CHFJPY
- AUDUSD
- AUDNZD
- AUDJPY
- AUDCHF
- AUDCAD
Algorithm:
- Data Loading: Create a function that loads financial data from a source (such as a database, CSV files, or API) and stores it into data structures, such as arrays or containers, for further processing.
- Data Analysis: Implement functions to analyze financial data, including calculating statistics (e.g., mean, standard deviation, correlation) and plotting to visualize trends.
- Forecasting: Implement forecasting algorithms such as regression analysis, time series, neural networks, or other machine learning techniques. Functions should use historical data to train a model and predict future values.
- Develop trading strategies: Create functions that use predicted values and other financial indicators to develop trading strategies. This may include identifying entry and exit points, calculating stop loss and profit-take levels, and portfolio management.
- Testing and Optimization: Implement functions to test and optimize trading strategies using historical data. This may include backtesting, visualizing results and optimizing strategy parameters for best results.
- Portfolio Management: Develop functions for portfolio management, including asset allocation calculation, risk diversification and portfolio rebalancing based on financial performance and trading strategies.
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