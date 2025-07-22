Artemis Alpha Long
Paul Stanik
Updated: 21 October 2025
ARTEMIS – Automated Risk and Trading Engine with Market Intelligence System – Alpha Long
ARTEMIS is a fully automated trading system specifically developed for the NASDAQ 100 and other major indices. It analyzes multiple timeframes to identify attractive entry opportunities. Typically, it executes only a few trades per day or week.The system features an integrated, adaptive risk management module that evaluates different trade setups individually. It can manage both automatically and manually opened positions. An adaptive trailing stop loss based on the Average True Range (ATR) indicator is applied across both lower and higher timeframes.
System parameters have been optimized using machine learning techniques to achieve the highest possible risk-adjusted return while maintaining low portfolio volatility — with a strong focus on performance. ARTEMIS shows its full potential especially in strongly rising, inflation-driven markets and is capable of generating significant excess returns under such conditions.
Key components of the Expert Advisor:
- Automated trading of various contrarian long strategies across multiple timeframes
- Integrated, adaptive risk management system
- Management of both ARTEMIS-generated and manually placed positions on the trading symbol
- Parameter optimization using machine learning algorithms
- Compatible with trading accounts in USD and EUR
- Capable of trading multiple symbols simultaneously
Recommendations:
- Trade the NASDAQ 100 using the configured parameter settings. While the system may work on other indices, it has not been optimized for them.
- Run a backtest using your broker’s trading conditions to validate the system’s performance. If performance deviates significantly, please verify your settings.
- ARTEMIS is a family of trading systems. ARTEMIS – Alpha Long only opens long positions, meaning it can only generate returns during upward market phases. If the fundamental nature of the NASDAQ 100 or similar indices changes significantly, deactivate Alpha Long. This refers to major structural shifts — not typical market corrections such as the trade war or COVID-19, where the system still achieved notable outperformance afterward.
Notes:
- The system is designed for a high win rate (>80%), meaning trades are given sufficient time to develop. Losses tend to be larger than gains — this is intentional (inflation factor). A profit factor close to 2 is expected.
- ARTEMIS uses standard indicators and a variety of filters, all optimized through machine learning to work effectively on the NASDAQ 100. Optimization was performed in 2020, and current results exceed expectations — likely due to favorable market conditions. However, no guarantees can be made regarding future performance.
- I am a solo developer. Should unexpected errors occur or if performance deviates significantly from the described behavior, I kindly ask for your feedback.
