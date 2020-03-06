Introducing "Gold Pulse MT5" – Your Trusted Partner for Profitable XAU/USD Trend Trading!

Are you seeking a reliable solution tailored specifically for trading the XAU/USD pair? Look no further than Gold Pulse – the epitome of stability, transparency, and proven performance in the world of automated trading.

Gold Pulse is meticulously crafted to excel in capturing the nuances of the XAU/USD market, offering traders a straightforward yet powerful tool for navigating the dynamics of this popular currency pair. With a tested strategy at its core, Gold Pulse leverages the strength of trend breakouts without resorting to risky tactics or empty sales pitches.

Key Features:

Proven Strategy: Backed by extensive testing and real-world performance data, Gold Pulse is optimized to thrive in the unique conditions of the XAU/USD market. Our strategy prioritizes reliability and consistency above all else.

Honest Approach: No AI, no machine learning, no neuro – just a straightforward, no-nonsense approach to automated trading. Gold Pulse is built on a foundation of honesty and transparency, delivering results you can trust.

Risk-Averse Trading: Bid farewell to the allure of risky strategies like martingale and grid trading. Gold Pulse prioritizes the safety and security of your investment, ensuring peace of mind with every trade.

User-Friendly Interface: Designed with simplicity in mind, Gold Pulse is accessible to traders of all experience levels. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a newcomer to trading XAU/USD, you'll find Gold Pulse intuitive and easy to use.

Unlock the potential for consistent profits in the XAU/USD market with Gold Pulse. Join the ranks of satisfied traders who have discovered the power of a reliable, tested strategy tailored specifically for this currency pair. Don't let the noise distract you – embrace simplicity and reliability with Gold Pulse today!





Recommendations:



Currency pair: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4

Minimum deposit : $100



Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.

Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads

IMPORTANT: It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! Account type: Hedge

Specifications:



Trade XAUUSD

Every trade is protected with FIXED AND TRAILING SL

Exit strategy incorporates a trailing stop using a H4 Chart

Autolot function incorporated

Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers that use a GMT+2 with DST server time. If your broker has different server time, small time setting adjustments need to be done!

Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)



































