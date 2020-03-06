Gold Pulse MT5

Introducing "Gold Pulse MT5" – Your Trusted Partner for Profitable XAU/USD Trend Trading!

Are you seeking a reliable solution tailored specifically for trading the XAU/USD pair? Look no further than Gold Pulse – the epitome of stability, transparency, and proven performance in the world of automated trading.

Gold Pulse is meticulously crafted to excel in capturing the nuances of the XAU/USD market, offering traders a straightforward yet powerful tool for navigating the dynamics of this popular currency pair. With a tested strategy at its core, Gold Pulse leverages the strength of trend breakouts without resorting to risky tactics or empty sales pitches.

Key Features:

  • Proven Strategy: Backed by extensive testing and real-world performance data, Gold Pulse is optimized to thrive in the unique conditions of the XAU/USD market. Our strategy prioritizes reliability and consistency above all else.

  • Honest Approach: No AI, no machine learning, no neuro – just a straightforward, no-nonsense approach to automated trading. Gold Pulse is built on a foundation of honesty and transparency, delivering results you can trust.

  • Risk-Averse Trading: Bid farewell to the allure of risky strategies like martingale and grid trading. Gold Pulse prioritizes the safety and security of your investment, ensuring peace of mind with every trade.

  • User-Friendly Interface: Designed with simplicity in mind, Gold Pulse is accessible to traders of all experience levels. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a newcomer to trading XAU/USD, you'll find Gold Pulse intuitive and easy to use.

Unlock the potential for consistent profits in the XAU/USD market with Gold Pulse. Join the ranks of satisfied traders who have discovered the power of a reliable, tested strategy tailored specifically for this currency pair. Don't let the noise distract you – embrace simplicity and reliability with Gold Pulse today!


Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: H4
  • Minimum deposit : $100
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
  • Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads
  • IMPORTANT: It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
  • Account type: Hedge
Specifications:

  • Trade XAUUSD
  • Every trade is protected with FIXED AND TRAILING SL
  • Exit strategy incorporates a trailing stop using a H4 Chart
  • Autolot function incorporated
  • Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers that use a GMT+2 with DST server time. If your broker has different server time, small time setting adjustments need to be done!
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)










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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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