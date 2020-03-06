Gold Pulse MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 10
Introducing "Gold Pulse MT5" – Your Trusted Partner for Profitable XAU/USD Trend Trading!
Are you seeking a reliable solution tailored specifically for trading the XAU/USD pair? Look no further than Gold Pulse – the epitome of stability, transparency, and proven performance in the world of automated trading.
Gold Pulse is meticulously crafted to excel in capturing the nuances of the XAU/USD market, offering traders a straightforward yet powerful tool for navigating the dynamics of this popular currency pair. With a tested strategy at its core, Gold Pulse leverages the strength of trend breakouts without resorting to risky tactics or empty sales pitches.
Key Features:
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Proven Strategy: Backed by extensive testing and real-world performance data, Gold Pulse is optimized to thrive in the unique conditions of the XAU/USD market. Our strategy prioritizes reliability and consistency above all else.
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Honest Approach: No AI, no machine learning, no neuro – just a straightforward, no-nonsense approach to automated trading. Gold Pulse is built on a foundation of honesty and transparency, delivering results you can trust.
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Risk-Averse Trading: Bid farewell to the allure of risky strategies like martingale and grid trading. Gold Pulse prioritizes the safety and security of your investment, ensuring peace of mind with every trade.
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User-Friendly Interface: Designed with simplicity in mind, Gold Pulse is accessible to traders of all experience levels. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a newcomer to trading XAU/USD, you'll find Gold Pulse intuitive and easy to use.
Unlock the potential for consistent profits in the XAU/USD market with Gold Pulse. Join the ranks of satisfied traders who have discovered the power of a reliable, tested strategy tailored specifically for this currency pair. Don't let the noise distract you – embrace simplicity and reliability with Gold Pulse today!
Recommendations:
- Currency pair: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: H4
- Minimum deposit : $100
- Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
- Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads
- IMPORTANT: It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
- Account type: Hedge
- Trade XAUUSD
- Every trade is protected with FIXED AND TRAILING SL
- Exit strategy incorporates a trailing stop using a H4 Chart
- Autolot function incorporated
- Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers that use a GMT+2 with DST server time. If your broker has different server time, small time setting adjustments need to be done!
- Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)