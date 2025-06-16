Deposit Multiplier
- Experts
- Yuri Tikhonov
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 6 August 2025
- Activations: 5
Deposit Multiplier Advisor is a fully automated grid advisor with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy is to open an initial order on the market based on indicators based on overbought and oversold zones of the instrument. The Expert Advisor then multiplies the volume of one direction with a grid of pending orders with a set distance in points. When the set profit is reached, the basket of orders is closed and the cycle repeats. The lot size can be fixed or calculated as a percentage. There may be a time limit for opening the first grid order. The ADVISOR showed the best results on NZDCAD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD.
Live signal: the "Money Multiplier Roboforex" system can be found by name on the "My Forex Book" service.
The file of optimized settings of the advisor is issued free of charge after purchase or rent at your request.
Minimum requirements:
Broker: Any broker with low spread.
Minimum initial deposit: $1000 or $100 on cent accounts.
Account type: Hedging.
Use VPS to keep the EA running 24/7.
Advisor parameters:
TradeComment: comment on trading positions
in_EANumber: unique EA identifier
MaxSpread: maximum allowed spread
in_slip: maximum allowed slippage
OpenHour: hour of starting trading according to the strategy
OpenMinute: minutes of starting trading according to the strategy
CloseHour: hour of ending trading according to the strategy
CloseMinute: minutes of ending trading according to the strategy
GMTOfset: time zone
UseAnyEntry: true = a signal from any of the enabled indicators is used to open a trade, false = signals from all enabled indicators must be simultaneously
in_MAEntry: 0 = Off, 1 = trading according to the MA indicator, 2 = trading in the opposite direction
in_CCIEntry: 0 = Off, 1 = trading according to the CCI indicator, 2 = trading in the opposite direction
in_RSIEntry: 0 = Off, 1 = trading according to the RSI indicator, 2 = trading in the opposite direction
in_BollingerEntry: 0 = Off, 1 = trading according to the Bollinger indicator, 2 = trade in the opposite direction
UseMM: lot size calculated by Money Management
in_StMmLot: percentage to calculate lot for when Money Management is on
in_StLot: starting lot when Money Management is off
in_Multiplier: order grid lot multiplier
MaxTrades: maximum number of orders in the grid
BreakEvenTrade: close all levels when BE is reached
in_BEPlusPips: pips added to breakeven before BE is closed
MaximizeProfit: enables TP and trailing stop movement
in_ProfitSet: locks profit at a percentage of total potential income
in_MoveTP: moves TP by this amount in pips
TotalMoves: how many times TP should move before stopping
UseStopLoss: use Stop Loss and/or Trailing Stop Loss
in_SLPips: pips for fixed StopLoss from BE, 0=off
in_TSLPips: trailing stop loss points from BE + TSLPip, 0=off
in_TSLPipsMin: minimum trailing stop pips when using decreasing TS
in_SetCountArray: number of trades in each grid block (comma separated)
in_GridSetArray: number of points to place a limit order for each grid block (comma separated)
in_TP_SetArray: take profit for each grid block (comma separated)
MAPeriod: MA indicator period
in_MADistance: distance from MA defining the market range
CCIPeriod: CCI indicator period
BuySellCciZone: CCI overbought and oversold zones
RSIPeriod: RSI indicator period
BuySellRsiZone: RSI overbought and oversold zones
BollPeriod: Bollinger indicator period
in_BollDistance: up/down spread of Bollinger bands
BollDeviation: standard deviation multiplier for Bollinger channel
BollMaShift: MA shift for Bollinger
