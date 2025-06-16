Deposit Multiplier

Deposit Multiplier Advisor is a fully automated grid advisor with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy is to open an initial order on the market based on indicators based on overbought and oversold zones of the instrument. The Expert Advisor then multiplies the volume of one direction with a grid of pending orders with a set distance in points. When the set profit is reached, the basket of orders is closed and the cycle repeats. The lot size can be fixed or calculated as a percentage. There may be a time limit for opening the first grid order. The ADVISOR showed the best results on NZDCAD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD.

Live signal: the "Money Multiplier Roboforex" system can be found by name on the "My Forex Book" service.

The file of optimized settings of the advisor is issued free of charge after purchase or rent at your request.

Minimum requirements:

Broker: Any broker with low spread.

Minimum initial deposit: $1000 or $100 on cent accounts.

Account type: Hedging.

Use VPS to keep the EA running 24/7.

Advisor parameters:

TradeComment:              comment on trading positions

in_EANumber:                 unique EA identifier

MaxSpread:                      maximum allowed spread

in_slip:                                 maximum allowed slippage

OpenHour:                        hour of starting trading according to the strategy

OpenMinute:                   minutes of starting trading according to the strategy

CloseHour:                         hour of ending trading according to the strategy

CloseMinute:                    minutes of ending trading according to the strategy

GMTOfset:                        time zone

UseAnyEntry:                   true = a signal from any of the enabled indicators is used to open a trade, false = signals from all enabled indicators must be simultaneously

in_MAEntry:                     0 = Off, 1 = trading according to the MA indicator, 2 = trading in the opposite direction

in_CCIEntry:                      0 = Off, 1 = trading according to the CCI indicator, 2 = trading in the opposite direction

in_RSIEntry:                      0 = Off, 1 = trading according to the RSI indicator, 2 = trading in the opposite direction

in_BollingerEntry:           0 = Off, 1 = trading according to the Bollinger indicator, 2 = trade in the opposite direction

UseMM:                             lot size calculated by Money Management

in_StMmLot:                     percentage to calculate lot for when Money Management is on

in_StLot:                             starting lot when Money Management is off

in_Multiplier:                    order grid lot multiplier

MaxTrades:                       maximum number of orders in the grid

BreakEvenTrade:            close all levels when BE is reached

in_BEPlusPips:                  pips added to breakeven before BE is closed

MaximizeProfit:               enables TP and trailing stop movement

in_ProfitSet:                     locks profit at a percentage of total potential income

in_MoveTP:                      moves TP by this amount in pips

TotalMoves:                      how many times TP should move before stopping

UseStopLoss:                    use Stop Loss and/or Trailing Stop Loss

in_SLPips:                           pips for fixed StopLoss from BE, 0=off

in_TSLPips:                        trailing stop loss points from BE + TSLPip, 0=off

in_TSLPipsMin:                minimum trailing stop pips when using decreasing TS

in_SetCountArray:         number of trades in each grid block (comma separated)

in_GridSetArray:             number of points to place a limit order for each grid block (comma separated)

in_TP_SetArray:              take profit for each grid block (comma separated)

MAPeriod:                         MA indicator period

in_MADistance:               distance from MA defining the market range

CCIPeriod:                          CCI indicator period

BuySellCciZone:                               CCI overbought and oversold zones

RSIPeriod:                          RSI indicator period

BuySellRsiZone:                               RSI overbought and oversold zones

BollPeriod:                         Bollinger indicator period

in_BollDistance:               up/down spread of Bollinger bands

BollDeviation:                   standard deviation multiplier for Bollinger channel

BollMaShift:                      MA shift for Bollinger


Filtro:
325tt
19
325tt 2025.09.04 17:51 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione