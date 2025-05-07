RiskShield Hedge EA

RiskShield Hedge EA

TRY ON GBP/USD XAU/USD - 5 MIN

RiskShield Hedge EA is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to provide smart, automated, and prudent trade management for volatile markets such as XAUUSD and other CFD/Forex instruments.

Key Features:

  • Intelligent Risk Management:
    The system continuously monitors market volatility and adapts its trading activity to avoid the riskiest periods, helping to reduce exposure during times of high instability.

  • Advanced Protection:
    With a unique risk filter, the bot can block trading on days identified as potentially dangerous, helping to preserve capital during critical market phases.

  • Automatic Strategy with Hedge Protection:
    RiskShield Hedge EA employs a hedging logic to manage adverse market situations, helping to maintain control even during unexpected price movements.

  • Dynamic Position Management:
    The system automatically adjusts trade size and distance between positions based on market conditions, requiring no manual intervention.

  • Simple and Customizable Settings:
    Easily configure key parameters such as initial lot size, multiplier, risk filter, take profit, trading hours, and hedge threshold-tailoring the bot to your style and needs.

  • Transparent Operation:
    A clear dashboard displays the system’s status, open positions, and key operating conditions at a glance.

Who is it for?

  • Traders seeking a robust, prudent, and fully automated EA.

  • Those who want advanced protection against abnormal days and turbulent markets.

  • Users who prefer to customize only essential parameters, leaving complex management to the algorithm.

Customer Support:
For any questions regarding input management or settings, our customer support team is ready to assist you.

Note:
RiskShield Hedge EA is an advanced trading automation tool. Always test in a demo environment before using on a live account and carefully consider your risk tolerance.

This EA is already preset for correct operation. For help with parameter adjustments, contact tradeautosystemit@gmail.com

  • InitialLot
    The starting lot size for each trade.

  • Multiplier
    The multiplier applied to the lot size for subsequent trades.

  • ATR_Period
    The period used for the ATR (Average True Range) volatility filter.

  • Step1_Points / Step2_Points / Step3_Points
    Distance in points between grid levels or trade entries.

  • MaxLot
    The maximum lot size allowed per position (set to 0 for no limit).

  • MaxPositionsDir
    Maximum number of positions allowed in the same direction.

  • MaxPositionsReduced
    Maximum positions per direction after the “ReduceTime”.

  • MaxHedgePositions
    Maximum number of hedge positions allowed (0 = unlimited).

  • HedgeTrigger
    Number of positions before hedge logic is triggered.

  • GlobalTP
    Total profit target for all open positions (in account currency).

  • LossHedgeTrigger
    Loss threshold at which hedge logic is activated.

  • MagicNumber
    Unique identifier for this EA instance.

  • risk_filter_hours
    Number of hours for the risk filter window before the trading session.

  • StartTime / ReduceTime / BlockTime / EndTime
    Times for session start, reduce positions, block new entries, and session end (format: hh:mm).

  • TP_Points
    Take Profit value in points for each trade.

  • SupportEmail
    Contact email for support.

  • MarketTestMode
    Test mode for Market validation (set to false for normal operation).


