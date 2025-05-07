RiskShield Hedge EA



RiskShield Hedge EA is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to provide smart, automated, and prudent trade management for volatile markets such as XAUUSD and other CFD/Forex instruments.

Key Features:

Intelligent Risk Management:

The system continuously monitors market volatility and adapts its trading activity to avoid the riskiest periods, helping to reduce exposure during times of high instability.

Advanced Protection:

With a unique risk filter, the bot can block trading on days identified as potentially dangerous, helping to preserve capital during critical market phases.

Automatic Strategy with Hedge Protection:

RiskShield Hedge EA employs a hedging logic to manage adverse market situations, helping to maintain control even during unexpected price movements.

Dynamic Position Management:

The system automatically adjusts trade size and distance between positions based on market conditions, requiring no manual intervention.

Simple and Customizable Settings:

Easily configure key parameters such as initial lot size, multiplier, risk filter, take profit, trading hours, and hedge threshold-tailoring the bot to your style and needs.

Transparent Operation:

A clear dashboard displays the system’s status, open positions, and key operating conditions at a glance.

Who is it for?

Traders seeking a robust, prudent, and fully automated EA.

Those who want advanced protection against abnormal days and turbulent markets.

Users who prefer to customize only essential parameters, leaving complex management to the algorithm.

Customer Support:

For any questions regarding input management or settings, our customer support team is ready to assist you.

Note:

RiskShield Hedge EA is an advanced trading automation tool. Always test in a demo environment before using on a live account and carefully consider your risk tolerance.





This EA is already preset for correct operation. For help with parameter adjustments, contact tradeautosystemit@gmail.com

InitialLot

The starting lot size for each trade.

Multiplier

The multiplier applied to the lot size for subsequent trades.

ATR_Period

The period used for the ATR (Average True Range) volatility filter.

Step1_Points / Step2_Points / Step3_Points

Distance in points between grid levels or trade entries.

MaxLot

The maximum lot size allowed per position (set to 0 for no limit).

MaxPositionsDir

Maximum number of positions allowed in the same direction.

MaxPositionsReduced

Maximum positions per direction after the “ReduceTime”.

MaxHedgePositions

Maximum number of hedge positions allowed (0 = unlimited).

HedgeTrigger

Number of positions before hedge logic is triggered.

GlobalTP

Total profit target for all open positions (in account currency).

LossHedgeTrigger

Loss threshold at which hedge logic is activated.

MagicNumber

Unique identifier for this EA instance.

risk_filter_hours

Number of hours for the risk filter window before the trading session.

StartTime / ReduceTime / BlockTime / EndTime

Times for session start, reduce positions, block new entries, and session end (format: hh:mm).

TP_Points

Take Profit value in points for each trade.

SupportEmail

Contact email for support.

MarketTestMode

Test mode for Market validation (set to false for normal operation).



