RiskShield Hedge EA
- Experts
- Andrei Frasin
- Version: 1.72
- Updated: 7 May 2025
- Activations: 5
RiskShield Hedge EA is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to provide smart, automated, and prudent trade management for volatile markets such as XAUUSD and other CFD/Forex instruments.
Key Features:
Intelligent Risk Management:
The system continuously monitors market volatility and adapts its trading activity to avoid the riskiest periods, helping to reduce exposure during times of high instability.
Advanced Protection:
With a unique risk filter, the bot can block trading on days identified as potentially dangerous, helping to preserve capital during critical market phases.
Automatic Strategy with Hedge Protection:
RiskShield Hedge EA employs a hedging logic to manage adverse market situations, helping to maintain control even during unexpected price movements.
Dynamic Position Management:
The system automatically adjusts trade size and distance between positions based on market conditions, requiring no manual intervention.
Simple and Customizable Settings:
Easily configure key parameters such as initial lot size, multiplier, risk filter, take profit, trading hours, and hedge threshold-tailoring the bot to your style and needs.
Transparent Operation:
A clear dashboard displays the system’s status, open positions, and key operating conditions at a glance.
Who is it for?
Traders seeking a robust, prudent, and fully automated EA.
Those who want advanced protection against abnormal days and turbulent markets.
Users who prefer to customize only essential parameters, leaving complex management to the algorithm.
Customer Support:
For any questions regarding input management or settings, our customer support team is ready to assist you.
Note:
RiskShield Hedge EA is an advanced trading automation tool. Always test in a demo environment before using on a live account and carefully consider your risk tolerance.
This EA is already preset for correct operation. For help with parameter adjustments, contact tradeautosystemit@gmail.com
InitialLot
The starting lot size for each trade.
Multiplier
The multiplier applied to the lot size for subsequent trades.
ATR_Period
The period used for the ATR (Average True Range) volatility filter.
Step1_Points / Step2_Points / Step3_Points
Distance in points between grid levels or trade entries.
MaxLot
The maximum lot size allowed per position (set to 0 for no limit).
MaxPositionsDir
Maximum number of positions allowed in the same direction.
MaxPositionsReduced
Maximum positions per direction after the “ReduceTime”.
MaxHedgePositions
Maximum number of hedge positions allowed (0 = unlimited).
HedgeTrigger
Number of positions before hedge logic is triggered.
GlobalTP
Total profit target for all open positions (in account currency).
LossHedgeTrigger
Loss threshold at which hedge logic is activated.
MagicNumber
Unique identifier for this EA instance.
risk_filter_hours
Number of hours for the risk filter window before the trading session.
StartTime / ReduceTime / BlockTime / EndTime
Times for session start, reduce positions, block new entries, and session end (format: hh:mm).
TP_Points
Take Profit value in points for each trade.
SupportEmail
Contact email for support.
MarketTestMode
Test mode for Market validation (set to false for normal operation).