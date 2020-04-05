ScalperM5

SmartMoney Scalper M5 is a professional scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe.

🔥 Key Features:

  •  Multi-strategy entry – combines RSI, EMA, Supply/Demand Zones, and FVG for high-probability trades

  •  Scalper-friendly – 1.5 ATR Stop Loss / 1.0 ATR Take Profit (1:1 risk-reward)

  •  Smart session filter – trade only during high-volatility hours (London–New York overlap recommended)

  •  Visual zones & FVG – see Supply/Demand and Fair Value Gaps drawn directly on your chart

  •  Click to toggle – enable/disable BUY/SELL with one click on chart labels

  •  Score-based entry system – requires minimum 2 out of 4 signals before opening a trade

📊 Entry Logic (4-Factor Score System):

Factor Buy Signal Sell Signal
Trend (EMA) Fast EMA > Slow EMA & Price > Trend EMA Fast EMA < Slow EMA & Price < Trend EMA
RSI RSI < 38 (Oversold) RSI > 62 (Overbought)
Zone Near Demand Zone Near Supply Zone
FVG Near Bullish FVG Near Bearish FVG

Minimum score required: 2/4 – reduces false signals while staying active in volatile markets.

🕐 Recommended Trading Session:

This EA performs best during the London–New York overlap session (the "power hours") when Gold volatility and liquidity are at their peak.

Use the built-in session filter to set your own local trading hours.

⚙️ Input Parameters:

Parameter Default Description
Lot Size 0.01 Fixed lot size per trade
Max Trades 1 Maximum concurrent positions
RSI Period 7 Fast RSI for M5 scalping
RSI Oversold 38 Buy signal threshold
RSI Overbought 62 Sell signal threshold
EMA Fast 8 Fast trend EMA
EMA Slow 21 Slow trend EMA
EMA Trend 50 Trend filter EMA
ATR Period 7 Volatility measurement
ATR SL Multiplier 1.5 Stop Loss = ATR × 1.5
RR Ratio 1.0 Take Profit = 1:1
Min Score 2 Minimum signals required
Session Filter ON Set your preferred hours

📈 Recommended Settings:

Symbol XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe M5
Account Type Any (Hedging recommended)
Broker ECN/RAW with tight spreads (<10 pips on gold)
VPS Recommended for 24/5 operation

⚠️ Important Notes:

  • Always test on demo account first

  • Avoid running during high-impact news (NFP, FOMC, CPI)

  • Use a reliable VPS for consistent performance

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

🛠️ Support:

For any questions or issues, feel free to contact me via MQL5 private messages.

💰 Recommended Balance:

Account Type Minimum Balance Recommended
Cent Account $10 $20–$50
Standard Account $100 $200–$500
note:
"My recommended session works well, but I encourage you to test the EA in different sessions before using it live. Results may vary depending on your broker and time zone."

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XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Fire Byss
Sovannarak Chhoam
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Fire Byss - Advanced Grid Trading System Fire Byss is a grid-based Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines Bollinger Bands with EMA trend filtering to reduce risk during strong market trends. ======================================== KEY FEATURES - Three trading modes: Counter Trend, Breakout, Follow Trend - EMA trend filter to avoid trading against strong moves - Adaptive ATR-based grid spacing - Maximum consecutive losses limited to 5-6 trades - No unlimited martingale - gr
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