ScalperM5
- Experts
-
- Version: 4.0
- Activations: 5
SmartMoney Scalper M5 is a professional scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe.
🔥 Key Features:
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✅ Multi-strategy entry – combines RSI, EMA, Supply/Demand Zones, and FVG for high-probability trades
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✅ Scalper-friendly – 1.5 ATR Stop Loss / 1.0 ATR Take Profit (1:1 risk-reward)
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✅ Smart session filter – trade only during high-volatility hours (London–New York overlap recommended)
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✅ Visual zones & FVG – see Supply/Demand and Fair Value Gaps drawn directly on your chart
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✅ Click to toggle – enable/disable BUY/SELL with one click on chart labels
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✅ Score-based entry system – requires minimum 2 out of 4 signals before opening a trade
📊 Entry Logic (4-Factor Score System):
|Factor
|Buy Signal
|Sell Signal
|Trend (EMA)
|Fast EMA > Slow EMA & Price > Trend EMA
|Fast EMA < Slow EMA & Price < Trend EMA
|RSI
|RSI < 38 (Oversold)
|RSI > 62 (Overbought)
|Zone
|Near Demand Zone
|Near Supply Zone
|FVG
|Near Bullish FVG
|Near Bearish FVG
Minimum score required: 2/4 – reduces false signals while staying active in volatile markets.
🕐 Recommended Trading Session:
This EA performs best during the London–New York overlap session (the "power hours") when Gold volatility and liquidity are at their peak.
Use the built-in session filter to set your own local trading hours.
⚙️ Input Parameters:
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|Lot Size
|0.01
|Fixed lot size per trade
|Max Trades
|1
|Maximum concurrent positions
|RSI Period
|7
|Fast RSI for M5 scalping
|RSI Oversold
|38
|Buy signal threshold
|RSI Overbought
|62
|Sell signal threshold
|EMA Fast
|8
|Fast trend EMA
|EMA Slow
|21
|Slow trend EMA
|EMA Trend
|50
|Trend filter EMA
|ATR Period
|7
|Volatility measurement
|ATR SL Multiplier
|1.5
|Stop Loss = ATR × 1.5
|RR Ratio
|1.0
|Take Profit = 1:1
|Min Score
|2
|Minimum signals required
|Session Filter
|ON
|Set your preferred hours
📈 Recommended Settings:
|Symbol
|XAUUSD (Gold)
|Timeframe
|M5
|Account Type
|Any (Hedging recommended)
|Broker
|ECN/RAW with tight spreads (<10 pips on gold)
|VPS
|Recommended for 24/5 operation
⚠️ Important Notes:
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Always test on demo account first
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Avoid running during high-impact news (NFP, FOMC, CPI)
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Use a reliable VPS for consistent performance
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Past performance does not guarantee future results
🛠️ Support:
For any questions or issues, feel free to contact me via MQL5 private messages.
💰 Recommended Balance:
|Account Type
|Minimum Balance
|Recommended
|Cent Account
|$10
|$20–$50
|Standard Account
|$100
|$200–$500
"My recommended session works well, but I encourage you to test the EA in different sessions before using it live. Results may vary depending on your broker and time zone."