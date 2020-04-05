SmartMoney Scalper M5 is a professional scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe.

🔥 Key Features:

✅ Multi-strategy entry – combines RSI, EMA, Supply/Demand Zones, and FVG for high-probability trades

✅ Scalper-friendly – 1.5 ATR Stop Loss / 1.0 ATR Take Profit (1:1 risk-reward)

✅ Smart session filter – trade only during high-volatility hours (London–New York overlap recommended)

✅ Visual zones & FVG – see Supply/Demand and Fair Value Gaps drawn directly on your chart

✅ Click to toggle – enable/disable BUY/SELL with one click on chart labels

✅ Score-based entry system – requires minimum 2 out of 4 signals before opening a trade

📊 Entry Logic (4-Factor Score System):

Factor Buy Signal Sell Signal Trend (EMA) Fast EMA > Slow EMA & Price > Trend EMA Fast EMA < Slow EMA & Price < Trend EMA RSI RSI < 38 (Oversold) RSI > 62 (Overbought) Zone Near Demand Zone Near Supply Zone FVG Near Bullish FVG Near Bearish FVG

Minimum score required: 2/4 – reduces false signals while staying active in volatile markets.

🕐 Recommended Trading Session:

This EA performs best during the London–New York overlap session (the "power hours") when Gold volatility and liquidity are at their peak.

Use the built-in session filter to set your own local trading hours.

⚙️ Input Parameters:

Parameter Default Description Lot Size 0.01 Fixed lot size per trade Max Trades 1 Maximum concurrent positions RSI Period 7 Fast RSI for M5 scalping RSI Oversold 38 Buy signal threshold RSI Overbought 62 Sell signal threshold EMA Fast 8 Fast trend EMA EMA Slow 21 Slow trend EMA EMA Trend 50 Trend filter EMA ATR Period 7 Volatility measurement ATR SL Multiplier 1.5 Stop Loss = ATR × 1.5 RR Ratio 1.0 Take Profit = 1:1 Min Score 2 Minimum signals required Session Filter ON Set your preferred hours

📈 Recommended Settings:

Symbol XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe M5 Account Type Any (Hedging recommended) Broker ECN/RAW with tight spreads (<10 pips on gold) VPS Recommended for 24/5 operation

⚠️ Important Notes:

Always test on demo account first

Avoid running during high-impact news (NFP, FOMC, CPI)

Use a reliable VPS for consistent performance

Past performance does not guarantee future results

🛠️ Support:

For any questions or issues, feel free to contact me via MQL5 private messages.

💰 Recommended Balance: