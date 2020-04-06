Robot Scalping Specialist XAUUSD

EA351 – Multi-Entry Momentum Scalper (MT5)

EA351 is an automated trading system designed for high-frequency scanning and multi-position entries on M5 timeframe, optimized for 0.01 lot trading. The EA continuously scans the market; when all conditions are met, it can open multiple positions (pyramiding) to maximize momentum moves. When profit grows, the EA manages the trade using trailing protection, and it can exit on reversal to protect gains.

Key Features

Timeframe: M5 (recommended)

Default Lot: 0.01 (safe starter configuration)

Multi-Position Logic: opens additional positions when the setup remains valid (controlled scaling)

Smart Exit: trailing profit management + exit on reversal/flip condition

Market Filters: momentum, trend, volatility, spread control, time/session filter, and optional news filter

Risk Control: built-in safety checks to avoid poor conditions (high spread/low momentum/unfavorable volatility)

Trading Logic (High Level)

EA351 searches for trading opportunities using a layered approach:

Trend Filter — trade only in the direction of the dominant trend Momentum Confirmation — enter when momentum is strong and aligned Volatility Filter — avoids dead markets or extreme spikes Safety Filters — spread/time/news filters to reduce low-quality entries Position Management — add positions while the setup remains valid, then protect profit with trailing, and exit when reversal is detected

Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD (also works on other major pairs depending on broker conditions)

Timeframe: M5

Lot Size: 0.01

Broker: low spread, fast execution (ECN recommended)

VPS: recommended for best stability

Notes

Backtest results may vary by broker due to different spreads, commissions, and tick data quality.

Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.

Use proper risk settings; multi-position strategies can increase exposure during strong trends.

Pricing (Limited Promo)

Promo Price: USD 39 (valid until 25 Dec )

Regular Price: USD 600 (after 25 Dec)

If you need help with optimal settings for your broker (spread, suffix symbol, trading hours), just share your broker name and symbol format (e.g., XAUUSD, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD.).