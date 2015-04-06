UXJ Rider Mt4





UXJ Rider is forex Expert advidor with scalper system with not martigale.Breakout strategy with USD/JPYpair only.The system growth you profit by using RR 1:2.5

and work on Time Frame H1 only and require spread not over 1 pip.Real operation monitoring as well : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/529301





General Recommendations

The minimum deposit is 100$ use an low spread account avarage lower than 1 pip.





Input parameter

This system work with time frame H1 only and setting lot base on your balance as below.

Balance 100-199 usd recommend setting lot 0.01

Balance 200-299 usd recommend setting lot 0.02

Balance 500-599 usd recommend setting lot 0.05

Balance 1000-1999 usd recommend setting lot 0.1

Balance 2000-2999 usd recommend setting lot 0.2

Balance 5000-5999 usd recommend setting lot 0.5

Balance 10000-19999 usd recommend setting lot 1.0

other parameter set with default setting.

The back testing result with 99.90 % model quality This EA forex Develop by Tradeider





