UXJrider
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
UXJ Rider Mt4
UXJ Rider is forex Expert advidor with scalper system with not martigale.Breakout strategy with USD/JPYpair only.The system growth you profit by using RR 1:2.5
and work on Time Frame H1 only and require spread not over 1 pip.Real operation monitoring as well : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/529301
General Recommendations
The minimum deposit is 100$ use an low spread account avarage lower than 1 pip.
Input parameter
This system work with time frame H1 only and setting lot base on your balance as below.
Balance 100-199 usd recommend setting lot 0.01
Balance 200-299 usd recommend setting lot 0.02
Balance 500-599 usd recommend setting lot 0.05
Balance 1000-1999 usd recommend setting lot 0.1
Balance 2000-2999 usd recommend setting lot 0.2
Balance 5000-5999 usd recommend setting lot 0.5
Balance 10000-19999 usd recommend setting lot 1.0
other parameter set with default setting.
The back testing result with 99.90 % model quality
This EA forex Develop by Tradeider