UXJrider

UXJ Rider Mt4

UXJ Rider is forex Expert advidor with scalper system with not martigale.Breakout strategy with USD/JPYpair only.The system growth you profit by using RR 1:2.5
and work on Time Frame H1 only and require spread not over 1 pip.Real operation monitoring as well : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/529301

General Recommendations
The minimum deposit is 100$ use an low spread account avarage lower than 1 pip.

Input parameter
 This system work with time frame H1 only and setting lot base on your balance as below.
Balance 100-199 usd recommend setting lot 0.01
Balance 200-299 usd recommend setting lot 0.02
Balance 500-599 usd recommend setting lot 0.05
Balance 1000-1999 usd recommend setting lot 0.1
Balance 2000-2999 usd recommend setting lot 0.2
Balance 5000-5999 usd recommend setting lot 0.5
Balance 10000-19999 usd recommend setting lot 1.0
other parameter set with default setting.

The back testing result with 99.90 % model quality 

This EA forex Develop by Tradeider



Video UXJrider
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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