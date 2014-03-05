QuickTrade Control (Free Version)

The QuickTrade Control is a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor designed to give you complete control over your trades in MetaTrader 5. This free version includes a comprehensive set of tools and features that simplify decision-making and trade management.

Features:

Instant closure of all open positions:

Close all active positions with a single click for immediate risk management.

Easy execution of new trades:

Built-in "BUY" and "SELL" buttons for quick order execution, with the ability to set: Take Profit (in points). Stop Loss (in points). Lot Size (trade volume).

Real-time Total Profit display:

Monitor your total profit (or loss) directly on the chart, with color-coded feedback for positive (green) or negative (red) results.

User-friendly interface:

Intuitive fields and buttons displayed directly on the chart ensure seamless access to critical functions.

Limitations (Free Version):

This free version is designed for educational and testing purposes. For additional features and full automation, upgrade to the professional version (Pro).

The QuickTrade Control (Free Version) is the ultimate tool for traders looking to enhance their efficiency and simplify trade management. Try it today and experience how it can elevate your trading performance!



