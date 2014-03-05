QuickTrade Control

QuickTrade Control (Free Version)

The QuickTrade Control is a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor designed to give you complete control over your trades in MetaTrader 5. This free version includes a comprehensive set of tools and features that simplify decision-making and trade management.

You can find more free products HERE.

If you're looking for a low risk EA , check the  Silent Pressure EA .

Features:

  • Instant closure of all open positions:
    Close all active positions with a single click for immediate risk management.

  • Easy execution of new trades:
    Built-in "BUY" and "SELL" buttons for quick order execution, with the ability to set:

    • Take Profit (in points).
    • Stop Loss (in points).
    • Lot Size (trade volume).

  • Real-time Total Profit display:
    Monitor your total profit (or loss) directly on the chart, with color-coded feedback for positive (green) or negative (red) results.

  • User-friendly interface:
    Intuitive fields and buttons displayed directly on the chart ensure seamless access to critical functions.

Limitations (Free Version):

This free version is designed for educational and testing purposes. For additional features and full automation, upgrade to the professional version (Pro).

The QuickTrade Control (Free Version) is the ultimate tool for traders looking to enhance their efficiency and simplify trade management. Try it today and experience how it can elevate your trading performance!


More from author
RSI with Bollinger Bands
Aristeidis Gitas
Indicators
The RSI_BBands is a custom indicator designed to combine the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Bollinger Bands (BB) for enhanced market analysis. It calculates the RSI using a specified period (default 14) and overlays Bollinger Bands around the RSI values, with adjustable parameters for the Bollinger Bands period and deviation. You can find more   free   products   HERE . If you're looking for a  low risk EA , check the   Silent Pressure EA  . Key Features: RSI Calculation: The RSI is calcul
FREE
Sira EA
Aristeidis Gitas
Experts
Sira EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that applies four trading logic modules using a combination of price action, indicator values, and market conditions. It is designed to work with pending orders and custom risk management options. You can find more free products HERE . If you're looking for an EA with lower risk , check the   Silent Pressure EA  . Strategy Conditions Sira EA combines the following technical components: RSI indicator 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) Candle volume R
Silent Pressure EA
Aristeidis Gitas
Experts
Silent Pressure EA is a fully automated trading system designed to identify moments in the market when the price is “under pressure” from both directions — buyers and sellers. It patiently waits for four consecutive candles that stay below a key price level, signaling low momentum or indecision. When a breakout candle appears with a specific size and strength, the EA confirms that one side has taken control and opens a position in that direction. The strategy relies on simplicity and clarity. Si
