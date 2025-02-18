RSI with Bollinger Bands

The RSI_BBands is a custom indicator designed to combine the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Bollinger Bands (BB) for enhanced market analysis. It calculates the RSI using a specified period (default 14) and overlays Bollinger Bands around the RSI values, with adjustable parameters for the Bollinger Bands period and deviation.

Key Features:

RSI Calculation: The RSI is calculated based on price changes, with higher values indicating overbought conditions and lower values indicating oversold conditions.

Bollinger Bands: The Bollinger Bands consist of three lines:
Upper Band: Set to the mean RSI value plus the deviation multiplied by the standard deviation.
Lower Band: Set to the mean RSI value minus the deviation multiplied by the standard deviation.

Indicator Visualization: The indicator is drawn in a separate window, with the following visual elements:
RSI Line (DodgerBlue): Represents the RSI values.
Upper Band (Green): The upper boundary of the Bollinger Bands.
Lower Band (Red): The lower boundary of the Bollinger Bands.
Middle Band (Orange): The central line of the Bollinger Bands.

Parameters:

( BB_Period ): Specifies the period for the Bollinger Bands. Bollinger Bands Deviation ( BB_Deviation ): Determines the distance of the upper and lower Bollinger Bands from the mean RSI value.

Use Case:

This indicator is useful for traders who wish to analyze the RSI in relation to volatility and overbought/oversold conditions, with the added perspective of Bollinger Bands. It can provide signals based on price movements in relation to the RSI’s upper and lower boundaries, aiding in decision-making for market entries and exits.



