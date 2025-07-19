FxS Grid EA

✅ Neutral Grid

Opens equidistant buy and sell trades around the initial price level, targeting mean reversion with symmetrical grid logic.

✅ Hedged Grid

Builds opposing trade ladders with hedging logic to minimize net exposure and smooth drawdowns in choppy markets.





✅ Trend-Following Grid

Opens grid trades in the direction of the prevailing trend, ideal for strong momentum or breakout conditions.





✅ Martingale Grid

Uses a recovery-focused “averaging down” logic where position sizing increases after losses, with all trades closed at profit target.