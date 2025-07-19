FxS Grid EA
- Churchill Sipho Mashinini
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 18
📈 FxS Grid EA — Multi-Strategy Grid Trading Expert Advisor
Overview:
FxS Grid EA is a powerful and highly customizable Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. Built for traders seeking a flexible yet robust grid trading solution, the EA integrates four advanced grid trading strategies and eleven dynamic entry modes, enabling users to adapt to various market conditions with precision and control.
🔧 Core Grid Trading Strategies
FxS Grid EA includes four proven grid methodologies:
✅ Neutral GridOpens equidistant buy and sell trades around the initial price level, targeting mean reversion with symmetrical grid logic.
✅ Hedged GridBuilds opposing trade ladders with hedging logic to minimize net exposure and smooth drawdowns in choppy markets.
✅ Trend-Following GridOpens grid trades in the direction of the prevailing trend, ideal for strong momentum or breakout conditions.
✅ Martingale GridUses a recovery-focused “averaging down” logic where position sizing increases after losses, with all trades closed at profit target.
🎯 Exit Strategies
- Profit Target (Neutral, Hedged, Trend-Following)
Choose between a fixed profit goal in account currency or a percentage of account balance.
- Martingale Grid Exit
All open trades are closed once a global Take Profit is reached.
- Max Drawdown Control
To protect the account during volatile conditions, the EA includes a maximum drawdown (%) parameter that closes all positions once the limit is breached.
📈 Core Grid Trading Strategies
Choose your preferred market entry condition from a wide variety of technical and manual setups:
- RSI (Relative Strength Index)
- Moving Average Crossovers
- ADX (Average Directional Index)
- Bollinger Bands
- Ichimoku Cloud (Ichimoku Kinko Hyo)
- Parabolic SAR
- Specified Price Buy Order
- Specified Price Sell Order
- Current Price Buy Order
- Current Price Sell Order
- Manual Trade Execution
📈 Time Filters – Trade During Specific Sessions
Apply precise session-based trading filters to avoid unfavorable times and target volatility zones:
- All Sessions
- London Session
- New York Session
- Sydney Session
- Tokyo Session
- London & New York Session
- Sydney & Tokyo Session
🔧 Features at a Glance
- ✅ 4 Grid Strategy Modes
- ✅ 11 Entry Strategies
- ✅ Profit Target by Currency or %
- ✅ Smart Drawdown Protection
- ✅ Full Session Control
- ✅ Easy-to-Use Dashboard & Settings Panel
- ✅ Compatible with Forex, Metals, Indices, and more
🔗 Included with Purchase
Ideal For:
- Traders who want diversified entry logic and recovery strategies.
- Traders seeking automation with full control over grid structure and risk exposure.
- Advanced users optimizing different markets, pairs, or sessions.
📥 Download the demo now and unlock the full potential of grid trading using proven strategies, robust risk controls, and dynamic entry modes — all in one expert system!