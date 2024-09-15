CBT Quantum Maverick

High-Efficiency Binary Trading System

CBT Quantum Maverick is a finely tuned, high-performance Binary Options Trading System designed for traders seeking precision, simplicity, non-repaint signals and disciplined trading. No customization is required—this system is optimized for effective results right out of the box. Simply follow the signals, which can be mastered with a bit of practice.

Key Features:

Signal Precision:

New-bar-based trading signals—targeting the next candle based on current bar signals without frequent repainting. Signals are 99.99% Non-Repaint means an Arrow above/below a Candle Just opened will be there and will not change the direction usually and You get One full candle time to take the trade on next Candle as it gives a full candle time to prepare. Once Current candle Closed then the signal on it cannot be moved makes it 100% non repaint.

Versatility Across Markets:

Designed for binary options trading, this system is compatible with a variety of brokers and asset classes, offering adaptability for diverse trading preferences.

Compatible with:

Deriv Synthetic Charts on any timeframe. OTC Charts from brokers such as Quotex, PocketOption, Binomo, Stockity, IQOption, Exnova, OlympTrade, Deriv, Binolla, and Homebroker—importable into MT5 (free import support for one week; after that, a paid service). Forex, Crypto, and Commodity Markets for broader asset utilization. High-Payout Binary Assets with over 90% payout recommended for optimal use.

Additional Benefits:

Comprehensive Trading Plan: A step-by-step plan to support systematic and disciplined trading. Efficient for Limited Time: Requires only about an hour of trading per day for optimal use. Clear Rules for Execution: A complete set of fixed trading rules ensures a straightforward approach. Additional guidance is available via support chat. Money Management Guide: Includes an advanced money management system designed to complement the trading plan. User-Friendly: Even traders with minimal experience can gain proficiency within a few days of practice. Dedicated Support: Buyers can contact us via chat for assistance with the Excel sheet and to clarify how to use the system effectively if they have any doubts.

Unique Selling Proposition (USP):

This system stands out by providing a disciplined approach to binary options trading, combining a structured trading plan with effective money management principles. Proper adherence to these rules helps traders develop consistency and avoid random decision-making. Full guidance and instructions are provided, along with a detailed money management plan to help users maximize the system's utility. You get a full candle time for preparation of trade on next candle based on signal on current candle and its 100% non repaint. (Special market condition might make signal direction change on current candle but once it closes it cannot repaint)

Disclaimer:

Trading binary options, forex, and cryptocurrencies involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You could lose all of your invested capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please practice on a demo account before trading with real money. We are not responsible for any financial loss incurred while using this product. Always trade with funds you can afford to lose.



