IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5

IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculations that proved to be extremely accurate.

Indicator Manual: Read Here

Download the Metatrader 4 Version

Version HURRY! Price is increasing soon!

Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. Disclaimer: Due to regulatory restrictions, our service is unavailable in certain countries such as India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Our products are available only on mql5.com.

We never contact anyone or sell our products privately.

We do not provide any personal trading advice.

We do not sell any of the Intraquotes products on Telegram or any other platform or website.

A Note from the Developer

Over 15+ years of my journey with WD Gann theory, filled with research and countless hours studying hundreds of resources, I discovered a formula within W.D. Gann's works that became the foundation of this indicator. In recognition of the MQL5 silver award and decades of coding experience, I have created a highly optimized indicator for all traders. Hope you enjoy it.

Quick Overview

Unlike many Gann indicators, this one stands apart by plotting Gann support and resistance levels in advance and never repainting. What you see is what you get—reliable, real-time market insights that you can trust. The accuracy of these levels allows you to create a well-structured day trading plan, knowing exactly where key market movements are likely to occur.

Note: The indicator is Prop firm-ready and perfect for XAUUSD day trading. It is compatible with the Hydra Trend Rider and can be used together on the same chart for an optimal intraday trading setup.

1. Why IQ GOLD GANN Levels Indicator Is Extremely Useful

Suitable for both Scalping & Intraday Trading: Plots accurate Gann support and resistance levels using the Gann square root of nine calculations in real time as the market moves.

Plots accurate Gann support and resistance levels using the Gann square root of nine calculations in real time as the market moves. Spot Opportunities Instantly: Provides precise live signals for real-time decision-making and sweet-point entries and exits for profitable trades.

Provides precise live signals for real-time decision-making and sweet-point entries and exits for profitable trades. Cleaner Chart with Minimalist Design: Accurate support and resistance lines are automatically plotted directly on your chart. No complex settings are required to get started.

Accurate support and resistance lines are automatically plotted directly on your chart. No complex settings are required to get started. Simplified Profit Targets: Gann major and minor support/resistance levels make setting take-profit points easier. Levels update as the market moves, creating room to trail stop-loss or shift take-profit when trends continue.

3. Who Is This Indicator For?

Designed for intermediate intraday GOLD traders and prop firm traders with basic knowledge of price action and technical analysis. It helps identify sweet-point entries with low stop loss and high take profit for a better risk/reward ratio.

4. Recommended Timeframes

1-minute and 5-minute charts.

5. How to Get Started

After purchasing, open MetaTrader, log in to your account, and open Toolbox → Market → Purchased. Install the indicator. Open Navigator → Market → Drag & drop the indicator onto the chart. Follow the Gann levels for confident trading.

6. How IQ GOLD GANN Levels Work



Major and Minor Gann Levels: Plots two types of forecasted Gann levels—major and minor—where the market reacts accurately. Major levels help in intraday trading, while minor levels assist in scalping.

Plots two types of forecasted Gann levels—major and minor—where the market reacts accurately. Major levels help in intraday trading, while minor levels assist in scalping. Display Past Levels: Shows past Gann levels of the current day, allowing traders to review how the market reacted to these precise levels.

Shows past Gann levels of the current day, allowing traders to review how the market reacted to these precise levels. Continuous Updates: Gann levels are continuously updated based on complex Gann calculations for precise plotting.

Gann levels are continuously updated based on complex Gann calculations for precise plotting. Confident Trading: Helps anticipate potential day highs and lows with no additional calculations required.

7. Compatible Trading Styles

Trend following

Breakout

Continuation

Trend reversal

8. Indicator Input Options

All parameters can be adjusted directly in the Inputs tab of the indicator properties:

Show Minor Levels: Enable or disable plotting of minor intraday Gann levels.

Enable or disable plotting of minor intraday Gann levels. Show Day Open Level: Option to display the Daily Open price directly on the chart for additional reference.

Option to display the Daily Open price directly on the chart for additional reference. Alert: Enable or disable on-screen alerts when price reaches a major Gann level.

Enable or disable on-screen alerts when price reaches a major Gann level. Mobile Push Notification: Enable push notifications to receive alerts on your mobile device.

Enable push notifications to receive alerts on your mobile device. Dashboard Corner: Choose the corner of the chart where the dashboard will appear.

Choose the corner of the chart where the dashboard will appear. Offset X Position (0–500): Adjust horizontal offset of the dashboard for a cleaner layout.

Adjust horizontal offset of the dashboard for a cleaner layout. Offset Y Position (0–500): Adjust vertical offset of the dashboard for flexible placement.

Adjust vertical offset of the dashboard for flexible placement. Support Color: Custom color for support levels.

Custom color for support levels. Resistance Color: Custom color for resistance levels.

Custom color for resistance levels. Day Open Color: Custom color for the daily open level if enabled.

Custom color for the daily open level if enabled. Scaling Option: Three scaling modes—Low, Base, and High—to adapt Gann levels to different market conditions. Base is ideal for normal markets, Low for quieter sessions, and High for fast-moving, volatile periods.

Three scaling modes—Low, Base, and High—to adapt Gann levels to different market conditions. Base is ideal for normal markets, Low for quieter sessions, and High for fast-moving, volatile periods. Tooltips: Hover over dashboard elements to view scale details for easier understanding.

Hover over dashboard elements to view scale details for easier understanding. Minimize Dashboard: Hide or show the dashboard to maximize chart space when needed.

Note: Indicator does not have buffer output for EA integration.

9. Mobile Alert Setup

To receive mobile alerts, enable push notifications in MetaTrader 4 by pressing Ctrl+O (or accessing Options) and navigating to the Notifications tab. Enter your MetaQuotes ID from the MetaTrader app on your mobile device to link it with your platform, then test the setup to ensure alerts are working.

10. FAQ

Q: Does it repaint?

A: Never!



Q: Is there a trial option?

A: Yes, you can download the demo and backtest.

11. Troubleshooting

The user guide provided after purchase covers all topics in detail. Contact us directly on MQL5 for any technical issues.

Learn More

Discover how our powerful indicators help analyze charts, set targets, and execute profitable trades with daily market updates. Join our channel.

Support

For assistance or technical issues, send us a direct message on MQL5.

Mastering a strategy with this indicator means no second-guessing—just clear intraday levels that set you up for long-term success. Stay disciplined, trade smart, and let the market come to you.

Risk Disclosure:

Trading financial markets carries inherent risks and may not be suitable for every investor. This indicator is a tool to assist in trading decisions but does not guarantee profits or prevent losses. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future outcomes. Any trading decisions made using this indicator are at the user’s discretion and responsibility.

Related topics: WD Gann, trend, trade levels, support, resistance, intraday trading, scalping, gold, XAUUSD, gold trading indicator, MT4 gold indicator, Gann trade levels.